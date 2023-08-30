Watch top chefs compete at Napa competition

NAPA

High stakes culinary competition at COPIA

It will be a grueling day of gastronomical feats from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday at COPIA as three teams go head-to-head to decide who will represent team USA at the Bocuse d’Or. The Bocuse d’Or, held every other year in France, is one of the world’s most prestigious culinary competitions, an Olympics of the food world, of sorts. Guests are invited to COPIA to watch Press St. Helena’s Vincenzo Loseto, Palo Alto-based Angus McIntosh, and Stefani De Palma, fresh off three Michelin stars at San Diego’s Addison, as they spend five-and-a-half hours along with an assistant chef creating a theme-based platter and plate. A panel of esteemed judges will evaluate their presentation, technique and flavor harmony. The competition culminates with an awards ceremony at 5:15 p.m. General admission tickets are $75. VIP tickets are $850 and include preferred seating plus a pre-event dinner Saturday night and a celebration dinner after the competition on Sunday and can be purchased at mentorbkb.org. 500 First St.

WINDSOR

Choose a chili champion at cook off

Whether you’re a chili traditionalist (that means no beans) or an anything goes type of chili eater, the 10th annual Windsor Chili Cook-Off happening 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 has something to tickle everyone’s tastebuds. All attendees will get to choose a chili champion in the People’s Choice category while enjoying live music, craft vendors and activities for kids. Bring a can of chili to benefit Redwood Empire Food Bank to be entered into a drawing for a Traeger Grill. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 children and include chili tastes along with bites of Costeaux Bakery cornbread to go with it. Purchase tickets at windsorchamber.com/chili-cook-off. Windsor Town Green at Market St. & McClelland Drive.

PETALUMA

Brews and bites highlight of riverfront festival

Water Street will become a prime watering hole at the Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The festival will feature nearly two dozen local breweries offering sips of their suds. Attendees can purchase tasty bites from local favorites including Stockhome, Table Culture Provisions, and Sax’s Joint. Tickets, available at petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org, are $55 and include tasting and a souvenir beer glass. Proceeds benefit local non-profits. Water St. between Washington St. & Western Ave.

SANTA ROSA

Fusion and live fire at KJ harvest dinner

Harvest is a magical time in Wine Country, and where better to celebrate than in the middle of Kendall-Jackson Estate gardens at their farm-to-table dinner series? Southeast Asian fusion is the featured theme for the dinner happening 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 9 featuring Liberty Farms Duck and Dry Creek Peaches, as well as produce plucked from the estate gardens grown by Tucker Taylor. Executive chef Tracey Shepos Cenami will cook the meal over a live fire while guests enjoy a welcome glass of wine and live music. Each course will be expertly paired with Kendall-Jackson wines. Tickets are $225 and available at exploretock.com/kj. 5007 Fulton Road.

HEALDSBURG

Shifting the Lens focuses on Mexican foodways

The groundbreaking Shifting the Lens culinary series returns to J Vineyards for a 10-day run September 14-24, this time featuring one of Food & Wine Magazine’s best new chefs of 2022, Ana Castro. Castro, the chef of New Orlean’s acclaimed Lengua Madre, will present a five-course menu rooted in traditional Mexican cuisine passed down through generations in her family. Each course will be paired with a selection of J sparkling and still wines. Daytime seatings are offered multiple days at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and cost $200. More intimate evening dinner experiences from 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 16 and 24 include a conversation Castro and J winemaker Nicole Hitchcock and are $250 per person. Purchase tickets for both options at exploretock.com/jvineyardswinery. 11447 Old Redwood Highway.