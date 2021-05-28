Water safety tips to keep in mind at the Russian River

The Russian River is a go-to spot for many Sonoma County residents looking for a close-to-home getaway as the weather heats up.

Whether you spend the day floating down the river or hanging out at the beach, it is important to remember a few safety tips, especially as drownings happen with a sad regularity. Just last year, there were two drownings and one near-drowning during the months of May and June.

Lesley Pfeiffer, lifeguard and recreation coordinator for Sonoma County Regional Parks, shared some tips on how to have fun in the water while staying safe.

“When in doubt, don’t go out,” Pfeiffer said. If you’re not sure of your strength as a swimmer, are intoxicated or are even starting to feel woozy from the heat, your best option is to stay on the shore as these factors can negatively impact your ability to react in an emergency.

The bottom of the river can be irregular, with some spots deeper than others, and drowning is still possible even in shallow spots. At night, visibility is limited, so if you’re not a confident swimmer, it’s best to leave the water.

Also, keep a buddy nearby who can call for help in case of an emergency.

Any child over 2 years old who can’t confidently swim should wear a life vest. Infants should be held carefully by parents or stay out of the water.

Children should be within arm’s reach, even if they’re wearing a vest, Pfeiffer said. Many kids don’t have enough upper body strength to keep themselves from ending up on their bellies.

Pfeiffer also advised against diving into the river headfirst and using any rope swings as the depth of the Russian River varies greatly.

If you’re planning to float down the river, Pfeiffer suggested planning the details in advance.

Consider bringing two cars so you don’t have to walk back to your original location. Cell service near the river can be sketchy, so don’t count on Ubering back.

You’ll be better off if you show up to the river early in the day, as floating trips can take four to five hours. Especially with the drought, the river is moving slower than normal, meaning your typical trip could take extra long.

Also, be sure to bring a mask this weekend — rangers and parks staff members will be wearing them.

Pfeiffer noted that alcohol is not allowed at Russian River beaches.

Also, if you’re bringing an inflatable, consider unpacking it before you get to the beach to avoid extra litter. Dumpsters and trash cans are available on beaches, Pfeiffer said.

Here are the essential items Sonoma County Regional Parks recommends for a day at the river:

Water: It’ll be hot this weekend, make sure to bring plenty of water. Heat exhaustion is a real issue, Pfeiffer said.

Food: Keep your energy up with snacks, especially if you’re going on a full-day excursion.

Sunscreen: Most beaches offer little protection from its rays. Pack an SPF to protect your skin.

Waterproof shoes: Pfeiffer recommends water shoes to wear into the river, as jagged rocks and even shattered glass can hurt the bottoms of your feet. Wearing shoes on the beach is also good practice, as the sand can get hot in the sun and burn your feet.

Phone accessories: Especially if you’re planning on a long tubing trip, it’s not a bad idea to protect your phone with a waterproof in case you drop it in the water or happen to splash it. Also, consider bringing a portable charger.

For more information on tubing on the river, visit the Sonoma County Regional Parks guide here.