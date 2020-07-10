Water smart workshops in Sonoma County

ONLINE

Virtual water-wise workshops

The Master Gardeners of Sonoma County is partnering with the City of Santa Rosa to offer a free virtual “WaterSmart” workshop.

The virtual class will be noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will outline simple steps you can take to reduce water use in the landscape. It will also offer information about the Garden Sense program, where Master Gardeners visit your home and provide advice about irrigation, replacement of lawn with low water-use plants and other ways to use water efficiently in the landscape. Two additional workshops will be held in September.

For more information and to register for the free class visit srcity.org/workshops.

SONOMA COUNTY

Be the change

Daily Acts, a Petaluma-based non-profit dedicated to promoting sustainable living and community resilience, has rolled out the second leg of its Beg the Change Action Campaign focusing on saving water and preserving resources.

The group is encouraging people to register with the campaign and do their part by planting native species, installing drip irrigation and establishing rainwater-harvesting systems, among other projects.

So far, there have been 600 Grow a Garden actions registered. Participants can access webinars and receive a 10% discount with Blue Barrel Rainwater Catchment Systems.

Daily Acts launched their Be the Change campaign six weeks ago with the goal of building community resilience. Participants have pledged actions like planting an edible, medicinal or habitat garden and improving soil health with compost, minerals and perennial plants.

Daily Acts has supplied educational resources to support the project in partnership with the Botanical Bus Bilingual Mobile Herb Clinic, which has distributed more than 1,000 garden starter kits to the Latino community and people in need of food.

The campaign focuses on four areas of change: growing a garden, practicing self care and personal leadership, resource conservation and building community and civic engagement. The group partners with the cities of Petaluma and Cotati, the Town of Windsor and local businesses.

For more information or to register, visit dailyacts.org/bethechange. Direct questions to bethechange@dailyacts.org.

