Ways to reduce waste this holiday season

Holiday floral design demonstration

Watch the experts as they put together masterful holiday floral arrangements during a demonstration by the Floral Arranging Guild on Monday.

The Santa Rosa Garden Club is hosting the event, during which Guild members will create arrangements that will later be available for purchase.

The meeting is at 1:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. For details visit santarosagardenclub.org.

Have a holiday without waste

Whether preparing meals for friends and family, breaking out the holiday decorations or buying gifts to give, many of us are making merry. But we are also creating a lot of garbage.

Americans discard 25% more trash during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period than at any other time of year. The waste amounts to 25 million tons of garbage, or about 1 million extra tons each week.

The Petaluma nonprofit Daily Acts wants to show people how to cut down their waste during this celebratory time of year by offering a free webinar on Thursday with tips and tricks to reduce holiday garbage.

This short webinar will look at the three main areas of waste during the holidays: food, decor and gifts. Focusing on the five Rs of zero waste — reduce, reuse, rethink, recycle and rot — the workshop will move through these areas of the holiday season to point out best practices to keep your celebrations low on waste. The workshop will also look at how water relates to waste and offer tips on how to save this precious resource.

The free webinar is offered in partnership with Recology’s Public Education Manager Marie Kneemeyer. The workshop will lay out the benefits to communities for cutting down on waste and cover how to reuse, recycle and reduce during the holidays and choose more sustainable alternatives to limit waste.

The workshop is 5:30-7 p.m. To register, visit dailyacts.org.

