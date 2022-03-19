Ways to spend spring break in Sonoma County

Warming weather and yellow mustard flowers in bloom around Sonoma County signal the beginning of spring.

It also means spring break for thousands of local students.

Looking for something to do? Here are 10 family-friendly events, day camps and festivals happening from March 19 - 27.

1. Spring Equinox Walk

On Saturday, March 19, Sonoma Valley Regional Park in Glen Ellen is hosting a walk through the park at twilight to teach visitors about the cultural and historical significance of equinoxes. The walk is from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. For more information, go to parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

2. Farm Tour at Pacheco Dairy

Pacheco Dairy is hosting a farm tour on Saturday March 19 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at its farm in Petaluma. For $35, guests will be treated to a full ranch tour, including the cheese plant, milking parlor, and the loafing barns where the goats and cows live and a cheese tasting. For more information, go to bit.ly/3IoEyOz.

3. Snoopy Stretch and Sip

On Saturday, March 19, from 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., yoga instructor Elizabeth Smith will lead a playful yoga and gentle stretching class, preceded by a walking meditation and a glass of wine at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. Registration costs $25 per person. For more information, go to schulzmuseum.org.

4. Great Sonoma Crab & Wine Fest

Dig into the largest crab feed in California at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 19 starting at 4:00 p.m.. There will be a reception featuring local beer, wine and spirits, live music, and a silent and live auction. Tickets are $150 per person. Profits will go towards local agricultural education and advocacy programs. For more information, go to sonomafb.org/crab-feed.

5. Dinner & a Movie at Delicious Dish: Up in Smoke & Mallrats

Delicious Dish in downtown Sonoma will be hosting a dinner and a movie on Saturday, March 19, from 7 p.m. to midnight. They will serve a “Stoner Double Feature” menu, while customers watch Cheech and Chong's “Up in Smoke” and Kevin Smith's “Mallrats.” Tickets are $35 per person. For more information, go to www.deliciousdishsf.com.

6. Beer City Half Marathon

Kick off the beginning of spring with the Beer City Marathon, a run along Santa Rosa Creek on Sunday, March 20 at 8:30 a.m. There will be a half marathon, 10k, and 5k races with local beers, kombucha, and cheese to taste at the finish. The entrance fees range from $45 to $100, depending on the distance of the race. For more information, go to bit.ly/3KUo7em.

7. Spring Garden and Woodland Science Camp

From 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Monday, March 21 to Friday, March 25, children age 6-12 are invited to explore the outdoors with friends at a free day camp. Campers will play games, plant crops, draw and journal nature observations, conduct experiments, and craft artwork and culinary concoctions at the Sonoma Garden Park. For more information, go to bit.ly/3In0w4u.

8. Sonoma International Film Festival

Everyday from noon to midnight starting Wednesday, March 23, until Sunday, March 27, one of the country’s largest film festivals will take place right here in Sonoma County. The Sonoma International Film Festival is known as one of the best festivals for celebrating film, food, and wine and promotes independent film and filmmakers from around the world. The event is live and will be livestreamed. Prices for tickets vary. For more information, go to sonomafilmfest.org.

9. Lawn Games In The Park

On Saturday, March 26, grab the kids and swing by Larson Park in Sonoma between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for a bilingual event with lots of fun activities and games, like corn-hole, hula hooping, bubble-blowing, and more. For more information, go to parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

10. Local Roots Makers Market

Check out the Local Roots Makers Market on Saturday, March 26, at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa for handcrafted art and goods. All day, visitors can browse booths of over 50 local makers and artists, enjoy food and drinks, live entertainment, kids’ activities and more. For more information, go to www.localrootsmakersmarket.com.