Ways to use peppers as cooler weather sets in

While sweet peppers are in season all year-round, their local season is drawing to a close. Locally produced bell peppers will be available at farmers markets for the balance of this month and maybe a week or two in November.

When those green peppers ripen and turn red, yellow, orange or brown, their walls thicken and sweeten, making them a standard addition to salads for their inimitable flavor, sweetness and crunch.

Late-season peppers tend to be green because as the sun wanes in fall, there is less solar power to ripen them. While green peppers don’t have the sweetness of ripe peppers, they have more vegetal flavor and just as much crunch. Even better, when paired with onions and celery, they form the Holy Trinity of Cajun cooking.

Chef Paul Prudhomme, from New Orleans, named this combination the Holy Trinity in the 1980s. Southern Louisiana, with its Cajun heritage, has used it for centuries.

From 1765 to 1785, about 3,000 French settled in southern Louisiana after the British forced them from the Canadian Maritime provinces. Louisiana was then a colony of Spain, but the Acadians, as they called themselves, kept their French culture, including using mirepoix, a mix of onions, celery and carrots, to flavor their dishes.

Unfortunately, southern Louisiana soil wasn’t ideal for growing carrots, so the settlers substituted green bell peppers. The Holy Trinity was born, and it continued in the cooking of their descendants, the Cajuns.

It’s easy to make. Place 3 tablespoons of butter in a skillet over medium heat and add a cup each of roughly chopped white onion, diced green pepper and diced celery. Stir it frequently for 10 or more minutes, until the vegetables soften and release their liquids. Turn the heat to low and continue to stir and cook until the liquid is glaze-like and the vegetables are golden brown, another 10 minutes or so. Many cooks add chopped garlic for the last few minutes of cooking.

Unlike mirepoix, which usually is removed after being used for flavor, The Holy Trinity becomes part of the dish. Here are some ways to use it to make substantial, warming dishes as cooler weather sets in:

Make a roux from 1 part all-purpose flour and 1 part vegetable oil, then stir 2 to 3 tablespoons of roux into the vegetables to make a base for soups, gumbo, etouffee and sauces. You also can spice up jambalaya and plain rice with the Trinity.

Improve skillet dishes by first making the Trinity, then adding cooked prawns, meat or vegetables. Stir the ingredients all together until piping hot. If you’re browning a larger piece of meat in the skillet, cook the Trinity with the pan drippings, then add the meat back in toward the end.

Making spaghetti? First make the Trinity in a skillet, then add the spaghetti sauce to it and stir everything together. If you’re making meat sauce with ground beef or pork (or both), brown them separately, then add them and their pan drippings to the spaghetti sauce with the added Trinity.

Be creative. Add a couple of tablespoons of the Trinity to your scrambled eggs or frittatas. Or, instead of green peppers, become a heretic by substituting padron, shishito, Jimmy Nardello or other non-spicy sweet peppers. Or be truly wicked and add a couple of chopped serrano hot peppers.

Something you should know about padron peppers, though, is that occasionally one in about 10 will be hot rather than sweet, and about as spicy as a jalapeno. In Spain, they’re often fried in oil and served as tapas among friends. If someone gets a hot pepper, everyone laughs.

This delicious dish is quintessentially Italian. It’s perfect for lunch at an outdoor table on a cool day overlooking the coliseum in Verona, or at home on a fall weekend.

Green Sweet Pepper and Sausage Frittata

Makes 4-6 servings

½ pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

2 green sweet peppers, cut into very thin 2-inch strips

1 large red onion, cut in half, sliced thinly and rings separated

½ cup water

8 eggs

¼ cup chopped flat-leaf Italian parsley

Salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

¼ pound shredded mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Pull the sausage apart into small pieces. Cook the sausage in a skillet over medium heat until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Add the peppers, onion and water to the skillet and cook over medium heat, stirring every couple minutes until the peppers are tender and the water has evaporated, about 12 minutes.

Beat the eggs, parsley, salt and pepper well. Stir in the mozzarella and sausage, then pour this mixture over the vegetables in the skillet. Cook over medium heat for about 3 minutes, until the egg mixture begins to set around the edges.

Place skillet in the oven for another 12 minutes or so, until the frittata is set. Loosen the frittata and slide it onto a warm serving plate. Cut into wedges.