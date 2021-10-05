Ways to use winter squash

We’ve run out of new ways to prepare summer squash, but Mother Nature is coming to the rescue. Now’s the time she rolls out her winter squash.

Where summer squash like zucchini and patty pan are mild-flavored and full of moisture, winter squashes are richer in flavor and drier. Where summer squash is soft and quickly loses quality after picking, winter squashes are hard, with a tough rind, and they improve in flavor and sweetness as fall turns to winter and winter eases into early spring.

Most of the butternuts we find at farmers’ markets are the high-quality Waltham variety. The better grocery stores are likely to carry them, as their quality is widely recognized and buyers seek them out. They are the variety with the light tan skin that peels easily with a vegetable peeler, with the rich, orange flesh inside.

If you know a farmer who grows organic butternuts, consider buying a few and storing them over the winter. The skin should have no cuts or nicks or they’ll turn into a puddle of goo sometime in January. Just put them in a cool, dry, dark place on newspapers, such as the floor of your storage closet. They’ll last there for months, only growing sweeter.

If any winter squash can challenge butternut for top-quality honors, it’s delicata. This heirloom variety is a loaf-shaped squash about 7 - 9 inches long and 3 - 4 inches wide. It’s a pretty thing, with dark green stripes and flecks over a creamy-white-to-yellowish background. Its flesh is very finely textured, light orange and nutty-sweet with a hint of caramel flavor when baked just past done so the surface browns a bit. It is a fair-to-good squash to keep over winter, about the same as the acorn winter squash.

Even the richest-flavored winter squash is still relatively mild. That means squash can be paired with more highly flavored foods and sing the chorus while they sing solos. Add cheddar and fontina cheeses to baked squash, or flavor it with ginger, leeks, oranges, sage, thyme, maple syrup, sherry or curry powder — the list goes on.

Crust directions: Because baked squash filling is wet, it’s a good idea to pre-bake the pie crust before filling it. Buy a premade crust or make a crust from your cookbook.

Roll the dough into a circle about ⅟₈ inch thick and 2 inches larger than the diameter of your pie pan. Transfer the dough to the pie pan (a good method is to fold it in half or quarters, then unfold it in the pan) and trim the edge about a half inch larger than the edge of the pie pan. Crimp the edge to the pie pan with the back of a fork. Stab holes with the fork through the dough in several places in the bottom and around the sides of the pan, and fit a slightly smaller pan into the pie pan with the dough (or use pie weights or beans to weigh down the dough). Bake in a preheated 425-degree oven for 10 minutes. Remove the weights and return the pan to the oven for another three or four minutes, or until the crust is a golden brown.

“Pumpkin” Pie Made with Butternut Squash

Makes one 9-inch pie

For the pie filling:

2 cups baked butternut squash

3 eggs

1 ½ cups heavy cream

6 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons white sugar

½ cup dark corn syrup

2 tablespoons blackstrap molasses

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon cloves

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

Cut one large or two small butternut squashes in half. Remove the seeds. Place the halves cut side up in a baking pan with an inch of water in the bottom, and lightly place aluminum foil over the squash.

Bake in a 350-degree oven for an hour and a half, or until the squash is soft and falling apart. Remove any tough browned skin that may have formed on the cut surface of the squash and spoon out 2 cups of the soft meat. Place the squash in a large bowl.

Separate the eggs and add the yolks to the bowl, reserving the whites to be beaten later. Add all the other ingredients except the egg whites and mix them well with a whisk until they are thoroughly incorporated.

Beat the whites until they form soft peaks, then fold them into the mixture. Fill the pre-baked crust to within a half inch of the top. If any pie filling is left over, pour it into a ramekin and bake it along with the pie in a 375-degree oven for 55-60 minutes, or until a butter knife inserted in the center of the pie comes out clean.