We are hiring - Here is why you should join Sonoma Media Investments

Are you a motivated creative who thrives in an a fast-paced collaborative environment? Have you been searching for a career where your opinion is valued by a company dedicated to informing and uplifting the community? If you enjoy the flexibility of a hybrid work environment where dogs are welcome and bagels flow on Monday mornings, look no further. Sonoma Media Investments has more than a dozen open positions right now. Take a look below or go here for the whole list:

Breaking News Reporter The Press Democrat has an immediate opening for a breaking news reporter. The ideal candidate is smart, curious and resourceful with fire-in-the-belly; someone who can own a fast-paced news cycle starting early each morning, Monday-Friday.

You will be part of a team dedicated to swarming the day’s biggest news stories in our diverse region on a wide range of topics – from public safety to weather, COVID-19 and other stories you will dig up from a new network of sources.

We are a fast-paced newsroom that invests in training and will provide a professional partner. You should be a self-starter who understands social media and how to engage readers about patterns and trends in the North Bay. Comfortable taking photos and videos? That’s a plus. So, too, is data acquisition and fluency in Spanish.

Account Manager (Customer Service / Sales Support) The Press Democrat is seeking an Account Manager to join our advertising support team. This position will be responsible to provide excellent customer service to clients and Account Executives and build long lasting relationships that will encourage new and repeat business opportunities. The position requires a person who is ambitious, self-disciplined and has the desire to work proactively and independently in a quality-driven environment.

Customer Service Representative Part Time | (Remote)The Press Democrat is seeking a part-time Customer Service Representative to join our circulation team. The Customer Service Representative is responsible for retaining and obtaining subscribers. Serves customers by providing product and service information, resolving print, digital, service, billing issues and questions.

This position will handle all customer service and carrier related needs and requirements according to established policy and procedures. Must be available to work a flexible schedule, including weekends and holidays.

Sports Digital Producer/Writer The Press Democrat has an immediate opening for a sports digital producer/writer. We are growing our digital team and we’re seeking an experienced sports journalist with a strong digital acumen. The ideal candidate has a proven track record in two key areas:

Experience in recognizing significant and interesting sports stories and trends at the local, collegiate and national levels. You have experience as a reporter or columnist, adept at pre-game features, in-game coverage and post-game analysis. You know how to identify sources and work a beat, working in collaboration with others on our Sports team. You must have versatile storytelling skills and be comfortable talking with athletes, coaches, school officials and parents. Column-writing and commentary responsibilities are not necessary, but would be welcomed, We place a high premium on local sports, but this position also will entail coverage of the San Francisco Giants, 49ers and Golden State Warriors, with working knowledge of the NHL and college football.

A thorough understanding of engaging and informing readers in the digital space – from creation of a newsletter to podcasting, occasional video work and conversations across all social media platforms. In this role, you’re thinking of ways to interact, entertain and inform digital readers, viewers of video content and listeners hungry for podcasts and audio storytelling. Knowing how to identify and monitor digital audience trends is critical. This is more than authoring an active Twitter account. The ideal candidate is comfortable with the daily production of an early-morning Sports-focused newsletter, curated with flair and personality. Multimedia skills are important.

Help Desk II Do you have a passion for Sonoma County and for honest local journalism? Do you enjoy helping people get the most from their computers? Do you want to work at a diverse and inclusive company? If this is you, come join the IT team at Sonoma Media Investments.

We are seeking an experienced full-time help desk professional to join our Help Desk Team. You will deliver technical support for the computer systems used throughout our company. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter who delivers excellent customer service and a positive user experience. The Help Desk Team is the first point of contact for addressing user needs. Your contribution will be vital in helping our award-winning staff continue delivering the best newspapers, journals, and magazines in the region.