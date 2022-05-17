Subscribe

We are hiring - Here is why you should join Sonoma Media Investments

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
May 17, 2022, 11:15AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Are you a motivated creative who thrives in an a fast-paced collaborative environment? Have you been searching for a career where your opinion is valued by a company dedicated to informing and uplifting the community? If you enjoy the flexibility of a hybrid work environment where dogs are welcome and bagels flow on Monday mornings, look no further. Sonoma Media Investments has more than a dozen open positions right now. Take a look below or go here for the whole list:

Breaking News Reporter The Press Democrat has an immediate opening for a breaking news reporter. The ideal candidate is smart, curious and resourceful with fire-in-the-belly; someone who can own a fast-paced news cycle starting early each morning, Monday-Friday.

You will be part of a team dedicated to swarming the day’s biggest news stories in our diverse region on a wide range of topics – from public safety to weather, COVID-19 and other stories you will dig up from a new network of sources.

We are a fast-paced newsroom that invests in training and will provide a professional partner. You should be a self-starter who understands social media and how to engage readers about patterns and trends in the North Bay. Comfortable taking photos and videos? That’s a plus. So, too, is data acquisition and fluency in Spanish.

Account Manager (Customer Service / Sales Support) The Press Democrat is seeking an Account Manager to join our advertising support team. This position will be responsible to provide excellent customer service to clients and Account Executives and build long lasting relationships that will encourage new and repeat business opportunities. The position requires a person who is ambitious, self-disciplined and has the desire to work proactively and independently in a quality-driven environment.

Customer Service Representative Part Time | (Remote)The Press Democrat is seeking a part-time Customer Service Representative to join our circulation team. The Customer Service Representative is responsible for retaining and obtaining subscribers. Serves customers by providing product and service information, resolving print, digital, service, billing issues and questions.

This position will handle all customer service and carrier related needs and requirements according to established policy and procedures. Must be available to work a flexible schedule, including weekends and holidays.

Sports Digital Producer/Writer The Press Democrat has an immediate opening for a sports digital producer/writer. We are growing our digital team and we’re seeking an experienced sports journalist with a strong digital acumen. The ideal candidate has a proven track record in two key areas:

Experience in recognizing significant and interesting sports stories and trends at the local, collegiate and national levels. You have experience as a reporter or columnist, adept at pre-game features, in-game coverage and post-game analysis. You know how to identify sources and work a beat, working in collaboration with others on our Sports team. You must have versatile storytelling skills and be comfortable talking with athletes, coaches, school officials and parents. Column-writing and commentary responsibilities are not necessary, but would be welcomed, We place a high premium on local sports, but this position also will entail coverage of the San Francisco Giants, 49ers and Golden State Warriors, with working knowledge of the NHL and college football.

A thorough understanding of engaging and informing readers in the digital space – from creation of a newsletter to podcasting, occasional video work and conversations across all social media platforms. In this role, you’re thinking of ways to interact, entertain and inform digital readers, viewers of video content and listeners hungry for podcasts and audio storytelling. Knowing how to identify and monitor digital audience trends is critical. This is more than authoring an active Twitter account. The ideal candidate is comfortable with the daily production of an early-morning Sports-focused newsletter, curated with flair and personality. Multimedia skills are important.

Help Desk II Do you have a passion for Sonoma County and for honest local journalism? Do you enjoy helping people get the most from their computers? Do you want to work at a diverse and inclusive company? If this is you, come join the IT team at Sonoma Media Investments.

We are seeking an experienced full-time help desk professional to join our Help Desk Team. You will deliver technical support for the computer systems used throughout our company. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter who delivers excellent customer service and a positive user experience. The Help Desk Team is the first point of contact for addressing user needs. Your contribution will be vital in helping our award-winning staff continue delivering the best newspapers, journals, and magazines in the region.

Digital Media Strategist The Digital Media Strategist is an expert in the digital advertising ecosystem, fully understanding the role of different digital media platforms and how they can be best used to affect an advertiser’s business. Working closely with our advertising sales staff and digital ad operations department, the Digital Media Strategist learns of the client’s KPIs and objectives, and creates a campaign that uses our available solutions to achieve the desired results.

During the campaign, the Digital Media Strategist monitors the campaign, optimizes it if necessary, and reports on the efficacy. As well, they will assist in creating sales collateral and presentations for all digital advertising products and perform other duties as needed.

Event Coordinator Sonoma Media Investments is seeking an Event Coordinator to join our marketing team. This position is responsible for event logistics, including acting as the direct liaison with venue managers. This person will also manage our support contractors and any details related to the event as well as working with the sponsors who support the events.

Essential job functions include, but are not limited to the following:

Help develop, plan, and produce events under direction of the Events and Sponsorships Director in conjunction with the Events Manager and events team.

Manage and track event attendees and exhibitors for both small and large-scale events through Eventbrite as well as Excel spreadsheets. Keep updated records of all past attendees and exhibitors.

Research and invite local companies and organizations to participate in events.

Editor/Community Manager for La Prensa Sonoma Do you have an interest in giving voice to Sonoma County’s Latino population? If so, The Press Democrat is seeking an editor and online community manager to elevate La Prensa Sonoma, our Spanish-language news report for Latino readers. You will oversee the print and digital products, increase outreach to the community and shape content that is fresh and relevant.

Senior Account Executive - Real Estate Sonoma Media Investments (SMI) is seeking a Senior Account Executive to specialize in real estate advertising sales.

Essential job functions include, but are not limited to the following:

  • Develop new business through effective research, prospecting, and consultative selling techniques.
  • Formulate multimedia recommendations that connect solutions to advertiser’s needs.
  • Provide excellent customer service & follow through to sustain long-term relationships.
  • Achieve targeted revenue projections by demonstrating the value of our multimedia advertising products and selling them to small/medium sized local businesses.
  • Collaborate with our talented artists in designing creative campaigns/ads that produce positive results for our customers.

Account Executive Outside Sales North Bay Business Journal - Are you ready to take your strong customer service skills and turn them into a career in advertising and event marketing?

Then we have something for you…

Sonoma Media Investments is seeking a customer service oriented sales and marketing professional to join our advertising team.

This job will focus on our North Bay Business Journal portfolio of marketing solutions including online, print and events. This role has a strong emphasis on securing event partnerships and new business development across the entire North Bay. We are looking for a self-motivated and skilled multi-tasker. Marketing experience is a plus, but not required. If you are smart, happy, and looking for a long term work home, this could be the perfect fit for you and us. We offer a comprehensive training program to teach you everything you need to know to become a successful consultative marketing salesperson with the top media company in Sonoma County. Plus you will work within a fun, supportive and fast paced team environment… we have lots of fun and love to celebrate our successes!

Graphic Designer Are you a motivated creative who thrives in an a fast-paced collaborative environment? Have you been searching for a career where your opinion is valued by a company dedicated to informing and uplifting the community? If you enjoy the flexibility of a hybrid work environment where dogs are welcome and bagels flow on Monday mornings, look no further. Sonoma Media Investments has an immediate opening for a full-time Graphic Designer and we want to meet you!

We are looking for a talented Graphic Designer who can conceptualize, create, and implement high-impact, results-driven designs that support Sonoma Media Investments, its business units, and partners. This position will develop and evolve various programs and campaigns, communicating ideas that inspire, inform, and captivate consumers through digital, print, and additional collateral as needed. This role will define, develop, and steward our brands across every medium, alongside our leadership team, driving response and accurately conveying messaging to a defined audience.

Local News Editor, Petaluma Argus-Courier Hungry to take your journalism career to new heights? Desire the opportunity to lead news coverage in a thriving small town in Northern California? Tired of dealing with the pressures of Wall Street-owned newsrooms? We have a strategic Newsroom leadership opening at Sonoma Media Investments: Editor of The Petaluma Argus-Courier.

You bring your passion for sophisticated community news and we’ll provide an environment to help you grow professionally and personally. You’ll develop and nurture your own team while working with seasoned editors and a talented content team at a number of publications and digital platforms owned by SMI.

As Argus-Courier editor, you’ll have a team of four full-time journalists and 15 freelance writers to deliver compelling digital and print coverage in Petaluma, a city of about 57,000 an hour north of the Golden Gate Bridge in the heart of Northern California’s Wine Country. The ideal candidate will be a leader who works collaboratively and strategically with several other publications in the SMI portfolio, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning Press Democrat.

Newsroom Operations Coordinator Sonoma Media Investments (SMI) is seeking a Newsroom Operations Manager to partner with the executive editor and the rest of our 55-member team at The Press Democrat

The overall function of this job is to ensure that the leadership team and dozens of journalists are provided the administrative tools necessary for them to excel at and complete their job. Additionally, this position will be a collaborative partner to our entire SMI organization. The ideal candidate will be extremely proactive with a professional, courteous and approachable demeanor in all interactions; possess superior interpersonal relations skills with all staff, readers, customers, vendors, etc.; and sound judgment, confidentiality and discretion. Strong writing skills and a firm handle on Microsoft Office Suite tools are essential. We’re seeking someone with a proven track record related to budget management, handling invoices, working with independent contractors and other financial-related duties. You also must have a thorough understanding of SMI’s overall organization and publications, including its management and operating structure, policies, and procedures.

Part-Time Reporter, Sonoma Index-Tribune Have the journalism bug but not the time for a fulltime job? The Sonoma Index-Tribune is seeking a part-time writer to help cover the fascinating people, stories and issues of the Sonoma Valley. This job includes flexible hours and is perfect for parents, retirees and those looking to launch their career. Ideal candidates will live or work in the Valley already, or have a sense of this beautifully unique region of Wine Country.

Sonoma Media Investments, an independent, privately owned multimedia company based in Sonoma County, owns the Sonoma Index-Tribune, an award-winning, twice-weekly newspaper committed to excellence in community journalism. Index-Tribune readers online and in print enjoy extensive coverage of the people, government, trends and breaking news in Sonoma Valley.

The latest addition to this creative and aggressive news-gathering team will produce content (stories, photos and videos) for our active website while also crafting in-depth stories on general trends/topics in the community for print.

Recruiter Are you a dynamic, results-oriented Recruiter seeking a new opportunity?

Then we have something for you...

Sonoma Media Investments is seeking a talented Recruiter to work full-time for 3-6 months to help fill open positions throughout the company. You'll recruit for a wide variety of positions such as sales, customer service, administrative support roles, drivers, and journalism related job openings.

The Perks:

  • Flexible schedule
  • Option to work from home a few days per week
  • Competitive base salary plus monthly bonuses
  • Freedom to be innovative
  • A company culture committed to diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging

Account Executive, Outside Sales Sonoma Media Investments is seeking a customer service oriented professional to join our advertising team. We are looking for a self-motivated and skilled multi-tasker. Marketing experience is a plus, but not required. We offer a comprehensive training program to teach you everything you need to know to become a successful consultative salesperson with the top media company in Sonoma County.

Essential job functions include, but are not limited to the following:

  • Develop new business through effective research, prospecting, and consultative selling techniques.
  • Formulate multimedia recommendations that connect solutions to advertiser’s needs.
  • Provide excellent customer service & follow through to sustain long-term relationships.
  • Achieve targeted revenue projections by demonstrating the value of our multimedia advertising products and selling them to small/medium sized local businesses.
  • Collaborate with our talented artists in designing creative campaigns/ads that produce positive results for our customers.

Senior Account Executive The position is based in Santa Rosa, an hour north of San Francisco, where vineyards give way to redwood forests and a scenic coast. The region, home to 650,000 people, is an international destination for tourists and produces some of the best wine and beer on the planet. Two colleges, along with thriving tech, farm and government sectors make this region of diverse communities an exciting and dynamic place to work.

Essential job functions include, but are not limited to the following:

  • Develop new business through effective research, prospecting, and consultative selling techniques.
  • Formulate multimedia recommendations that connect solutions to advertiser’s needs.
  • Provide excellent customer service & follow through to sustain long-term relationships.
  • Achieve targeted revenue projections by demonstrating the value of our multimedia advertising products and selling them to small/medium sized local businesses.
  • Collaborate with our talented artists in designing creative campaigns/ads that produce positive results for our customers.

Warehouse Loader/Driver The Press Democrat is seeking part-time warehouse loaders/drivers to join our packaging and distribution team in Rohnert Park. You’d be driving a truck, provided by the Press Democrat. No experience required. We’ll train you!

Responsibilities include loading trucks with newspapers, products and supplies, and driving a truck to assigned areas. You will also assist District Managers, which may include folding papers, assisting carriers and picking up returned newspapers.

Pay: $18 per hour + $500 bonus after 30 days

Hours: 15 - 25 hours per week

Schedule: Shifts are 4-6 hours and begin at 9-10pm

Must be available to work weekends and holidays

Bilingual Intern, La Prensa Sonoma Internship Are you a bilingual student in Sonoma County who is looking for an academic internship 2022? Then we might have something for you. We are looking for a Spanish speaking college student who would be interested in a paid academic internship, 2 – 3 days a week at La Prensa Sonoma, a division of Sonoma Media Investments. The main focus of the internship is on developing a strong understanding of what drives online traffic. This position will work with the Digital Director in a modern newsroom environment and produce content for www.laprensasonoma.com.

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette