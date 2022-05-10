Wednesday Night Market returns, J Vineyards highlights women chefs

SANTA ROSA

Wednesday Night Market will return May 18

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa Rosa’s downtown Wednesday Night Market will return to Old Courthouse Square from 5 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 18 to Aug. 31, featuring farm-fresh produce, food vendors, beer and wine, kids’ activities and arts and crafts booths.

A tradition for over 30 years, the farmers market and street fair will be confined to a reduced footprint in 2022, due to new event regulations. The fair will be located in Old Courthouse Square, and the side streets to the east and west only. Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue will not be utilized, so they will not be closed to traffic.

A stage set up along Third Street will provide live music starting at 6 p.m. each week. Petty Theft, a Tom Petty tribute band, will perform on May 18. A beer and wine station will be set up along the Fourth Street entrance.

For more information, go to wednesdaynightmarket.org

HEALDSBURG

J Vineyards showcases women chefs

This summer, J Vineyards will offer a limited culinary series, Shifting the Lens, featuring three women chefs-in-residence who will provide a special pairing menu in the Bubble Room over two weekends, (Thursday-Sunday), a cheese pairing in the Legacy Lounge for six weeks and an intimate dinner in the Bubble Room.

The guest chefs include Jenny Dorsey, a Chinese American chef, food writer and competitor on the Food Network's “Chopped” and other shows; Chef Preeti Mistry, who co-founded the former Navi Kitchen and Juhu Beach Club restaurants in Oakland and was a contestant on “Top Chef” Season 6; and Shenarri Freeman, a plant-based chef and health and wellness advocate who is currently executive chef at Cadence New York.

The program kicks off in July and runs through October. Dorsey will be featured in the Bubble Room on July 7-10 and July 14-17 and will cook a dinner July 9. To reserve, go to jwine.com and click on Shifting the Lens.

Reservations for the other chefs’ events will be available later this summer. J Vineyards is located at 11447 Old Redwood Highway.

HEALDSBURG

Relish Culinary brings back market workshops

Relish Culinary Adventures will be giving Healdsburg Farmers' Market Tour, Cooking & Lunch workshops from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. one Saturday a month through November, starting Saturday.

The owner of Relish, Donna del Rey, and a rotating cast of guest chef-instructors will lead a stroll through the morning market to meet the purveyors and select seasonal fruits, vegetables and artisan cheeses for a seasonal menu, then return to the school for a hands-on cooking workshop and farm-fresh luncheon served with local wines.

The spring menus consist of dishes like Baby Gem Lettuce with Strawberries, Toasted Pistachios, Fresh Tarragon and Achadinha Goat Cheese; Pan-Seared Arctic Char with Basil Aioli; Farro with Grilled Asparagus, Spring Onions, Green Garlic & Preserved Lemon; and Strawberry-Rhubarb-Rosewater Cobbler with Whipped Cream.

In addition to this Saturday, the farmers market classes will be held on June 11, July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 10, Oct. 22 and Nov. 12.

Cost is $189 and includes two glasses of wine per person (over 21 years of age).

To reserve: relishculinary.com and click on List of Classes and Events. 707-431-9999. 14 Matheson Street.

SONOMA

La Prenda cools off wine for summer

La Prenda Wines is kicking off summer early with an array of frosé at the tasting room, including a 2020 MacLeod Vineyard Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc Slush and a 2019 La Prenda Rose of Pinot Noir Frosé.

Both are available with a sparkling wine floater for $12 or $14 in a La Prenda branded plastic wine glass to take home.

La Prenda’s tasting room is located at 535 First Street West. Flights start at $20 per person for the Sonoma Valley tasting, $25 per person for the signature tasting and $35 per person for the reserve and library tasting.

The tasting room is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment only Sunday through Tuesday. Reservations required for groups of six or more: 707-938-7228.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56