Sonoma and Marin counties

The 2023 Eco-Friendly Garden Tour

They say the best things in life are free. And if you’re looking for a good garden tour your mom will love and that won’t break the bank, the Eco-Friendly Garden Tour is your ticket.

The free annual event returns Saturday in-person for the first time since 2019. You can sign up to visit as many or as few gardens as you like out of 17 scattered throughout Sonoma and Marin counties.

All the gardens feature California native plants and highlight the importance of landscaping that’s mindful of a changing climate. Sponsored by the Sonoma Marin Saving Water Partnership, the self-guided tour spotlights gardens that are pretty to look at and also offer opportunities to learn about sustainable gardening practices.

The event includes a native-plant sale and information tables hosted by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners. At the Water Sense Waterwise Garden in Petaluma, there will be a native plant scavenger hunt for kids.

One of the featured gardens is Home Ground Habitats in Novato, a demonstration garden for a sustainable, organic approach to California-friendly landscaping using native plants and other Mediterranean climate-adapted species. One of the primary features of the garden is the propagation of milkweed, which provides larval host habitat for monarch butterflies. They also have shrubs, bunch grasses and late-blooming plants. On the day of the tour, they will be selling plants and seeds and host talks on sustainable gardening.

Most gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry to all gardens is free but registration is required at savingwaterpartnership.org. Once you’re registered, you will receive a link with the participating gardens and their locations.

Sonoma

Valley of the Moon Garden Club hosts plant sale blowout

Members of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club have been busily growing and potting plants for their annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday.

The sale is a chance to pick up garden plants for spring planting or maybe as a gift for Mom on Sunday. Each year the club sells more than 1,000 plants in 4-inch and larger pots at bargain prices. The club will have flowering annuals and perennials, succulents, herbs, tomato and vegetable starts and some bushes.

The location of the sale, running 9 a.m. to noon, is in the front driveway of Altamira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma.

Proceeds from the sale help support the Sassarini School garden and the Monarch Pollinator Garden in Sonoma and a yearly high-school scholarship. The club supplies all 10 school gardens in Sonoma Valley with plants and has more than 130 members. For information about the club, visit vom-garden-club.com.

Santa Rosa

Willowside School Nursery open Mother’s Day weekend

The plucky little student-supported nursery at Willowside School will be open Saturday, May 13, with tons of landscape plants at prices too hard to pass up.

Thanks to both donations and some plants raised on site, they will have drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, succulents, grasses, salvias, abutilons and a variety of plants beneficial to birds, bees and butterflies.

The nursery will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa. For information or to make a donation, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

Sonoma

Gardening in a changing climate

Climate change is forcing us to change how we garden. A workshop May 20 at Sonoma Garden Park will focus on things you can do to adapt.

Led by Master Gardeners Sharon Mascia and Ellen Scarr and assisted by the Sonoma Ecology Center’s Native Plant Nursery Manager Hannah Aclufi, the class will focus on achieving water efficiency in order to plant and maintain a beautiful, sustainable garden in the North Bay.

Topics covered will include where our water comes from, how and when to water, good water-wise and California native plants to use, the role of soil health in conserving water, mulching and conservative use of water for vegetable gardens.

The free workshop is from 10 am. to noon at the Sonoma Garden Park, 19996 Seventh St. E., Sonoma. If it rains, the workshop will be rescheduled. For more information, contact hannah@sonomaecologycenter.org.

