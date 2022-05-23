West Sonoma Coast is Sonoma County’s newest American Viticultural Area

After a hard-fought campaign that lasted more than a decade, wineries in the cool coastal reaches of Sonoma County now have the ability to print “West Sonoma Coast” on their labels, with the addition of a new American Viticultural Area (AVA) to the wine industry landscape.

West Sonoma Coast is the 19th AVA in Sonoma County. The West Sonoma Coast Vintners, the association of wineries and growers who pushed for the new AVA, announced the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau’s approval of the new AVA on Monday, May 23.

AVAs are grape-growing areas with boundaries designated by the federal government; a wine’s AVA is often listed on its label and can be a marketing tool for wineries. For a new AVA to be approved, petitioners must prove their region is a territory worthy of distinction in terms of its soils, climate and topography.

With grapes first planted in West Sonoma Coast in 1817, the vintners association contended that their region is unique because of the fog that rolls in from the nearby Pacific Ocean. The result, they said, are wines that deliver elegance equivalent to their Burgundian counterparts in Europe, wines that are both lower in alcohol and higher in acidity.

Twenty-eight wineries pushed for this new designation. The West Sonoma Coast AVA is a subset of the already-existing Sonoma Coast AVA and covers 141,800 acres, including 1,000 planted to grapevines. It encompasses land east of the Pacific Ocean, south of the Mendocino County border, north of the Petaluma Gap AVA and west of the Russian River AVA. The West Sonoma Coast Vintners Association filed its first draft in 2015, with later revisions to eliminate partial overlaps of AVAs.

Some of the most prestigious labels to benefit from the new AVA distinction are wineries that are best known for their cool-climate chardonnays and pinot noirs, such as Peay Vineyards in Cloverdale, Marine Layer Wines and Flowers Winery in Healdsburg and Hirsch Vineyards in Cazadero.