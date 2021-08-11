What 6 health experts say about traveling amid the delta variant

So much has changed since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that vaccinated Americans could travel again. As travel returned with a vengeance, so did the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

On Aug. 9, the CDC reinstated its highest travel advisory tier for popular destinations such as France, Israel and Iceland, joining others like Greece, St. Martin and Ireland. States are bringing back indoor mask mandates and size limits on group gatherings. However, the CDC still says fully vaccinated Americans can travel safely within the United States.

So how should travelers feel about their upcoming travel plans? It can all depend on where you are going, how you are getting there and whom you are going with. We spoke with six health experts for their advice.

'I think it still is OK to consider taking those trips.'

Amber D'Souza, professor of epidemiology for the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, says not only have rates of the coronavirus increased in the past month, but they also are "headed in a direction where they will be worse next month." "We do need to be more cautious than we were before because risk of infection is higher than a month or two ago."

As far as travel goes, "in evaluating now whether to go on trips, if individuals are vaccinated, risk does remain low if you take appropriate precautions," D'Souza says. "I think it still is OK to consider taking those trips."

Instead of canceling vacation plans, D'Souza, who is still doing some traveling herself, says travelers can reduce coronavirus risks by wearing masks indoors or in settings when physical distancing isn't possible and be wary of crowds. D'Souza also recommends traveling in smaller groups, spending more time outside and avoiding travel unless you're vaccinated.

"For unvaccinated people who are going on vacation, they are susceptible of themselves becoming ill and spreading ailments," she says.

'Your decision to travel should be based on whether it is essential or nonessential.'

Do really you need to travel? That's the question travelers should be asking themselves during the throes of the delta variant, says pathology expert Manoj Gandhi, senior medical director of genetic testing solutions at Thermo Fisher Scientific, a health-care services and software company that produces scientific instruments, including coronavirus tests.

"Travel certainly increases your chance of not only getting COVID, but also spreading COVID," Gandhi says. "Your decision to travel should be based on whether it is essential or nonessential." Of course, everyone's definition of essential travel is going to be different.

Gandhi says where you travel and how you get there matters, too.

"There's a big difference if you are traveling in a crowded airplane for 12 hours or going on a cruise ship for seven days, as opposed to going to a national park in your own car," he says.

Additionally, Gandhi urges travelers to avoid hot spots where delta variant cases are surging, and looking for CDC travel advisories where you are visiting. He suggests getting tested when your trip is over to avoid contributing to community spread at home.

'It's not just the getting there. It's what you do when you arrive.'

In the debate over flying vs. driving, Katie Passaretti, medical director of infection prevention of health-care company Atrium Health, says taking your own car can help reduce coronavirus risks.

"I do think just by virtue of having contact with fewer people, my recommendation is - if possible - driving is lower risk," Passaretti says.

However, "it's not just the getting there. It's what you do when you arrive," Passaretti says. "If you take your car, but then you go to packed bars and very crowded settings . . . you may not have actually reduced your risk all that much."

When deciding whether to travel, Passaretti encourages you to consider the health status of the people you're traveling with or traveling to see.

"Weakened immune systems, you're visiting grandparents, you're coming from an area at higher risk - all of those kind of play into that risk-benefit analysis in your head," she says.

'For international travel, one size does not fit all.'

Anyone looking to travel outside the United States needs to do a risk assessment of their plans, says David Freedman, professor emeritus of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. That includes looking at the covid-19 situation in the country and region, the vaccination of locals, any visitor vaccine requirements and the kinds of activities a traveler would do on the trip.

The CDC has travel recommendations by destination, and Freedman also recommends talking to travel medicine specialists and checking the site Our World in Data.