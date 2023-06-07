Tell us: What do DIY dads want?

If you’re a guy who expresses love for your family by tinkering around the house and yard, tell us what gadgets and tools you would love to receive for Father’s Day.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2023
Updated 36 minutes ago

Are you a tinkerer or “Tool Time” kind of guy?

Moms and kids too often fret over what to get Dad for Father’s Day. We thought we’d make it easy for last-minute gift shoppers by asking DIY dads themselves to share what’s on their wish lists.

We know you love your kids and maybe don’t want anything. We get that. But suppose you did get a gift — what would you like? We’re looking for things a tinkerer would want, things that are useful for home and garden maintenance or for your home workshop or toolbox. And, if you have a cool workshop setup at home, tell us about that, too.

Send your wishes by June 12 to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your complete name, town of residence and phone number in case we had a few extra questions.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

