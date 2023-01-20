Windsor

Providing good care for succulents

Now that you have succulents in your garden, how can you keep them healthy and looking good year-round? Master Gardener Anne Lowings will share what she knows about succulent care during a free talk Saturday at the Windsor Regional Library.

Lowings, who has her own extensive succulent garden, also will show how to propagate them so you can share your succulents with friends. Bring along your ailing succulent for a consultation.

Registration is required at bit.ly/3ClDHO8 or bit.ly/3XKXcIx. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about how to join the library talk. 10:30 a.m. to noon. 9292 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor.

Petaluma

Swap seeds with your neighbors

Petaluma Bounty Farm is hosting a community seed exchange and giveaway Jan. 28 to help people jump start their spring gardens.

People are encouraged to bring seeds to swap with each other. Petaluma Bounty also will give away seeds donated by Harmony Farm Supply and Nursery that have passed their expiration dates but still may be viable.

The list of free seeds is extensive, including artichokes, Asian greens, asparagus, beans, beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, chard, corn, cucumbers, eggplant, fennel, gourds, herbs, kale, leeks, lettuce, marigolds, melons, mustard greens, okra, onions, peas, peppers, pumpkin, radishes, spinach, strawberries, sunflowers, tomatillos, tomatoes, turnips, winter and summer squash and zinnias.

The seed exchange can be a great way to try new seeds and make sure seeds don’t sit around unused. It’s also a way to connect with other gardeners, both new and experienced.

Community groups such as schools, churches and nonprofits are welcome between 9 and 11 a.m. The exchange will be open to the full community from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Petaluma Bounty Farm is at 55 Shasta Ave., Petaluma. petalumabounty.org

Petaluma

Learn what TLC your fruit trees need now

This is the time of year to give your fruit trees attention. Sonoma County Master Gardener Steve Ehremann will tell you what you need to know — from proper pruning and rootstock considerations to developing tree shapes and strong structural branches — during a free workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma.

Registration is required at bit.ly/3Z3xdgG or bit.ly/3wfi52M. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about how to join the library talk.

Guerneville

Learn how you can help struggling monarchs

What effect does the changing climate have on monarch butterflies? What can the home gardener do to make it easier for these migratory insects to adapt to climate change? Master Gardener and monarch advocate Suzanne Clarke will give a free talk Jan. 28 on what gardeners can do to help these endangered butterflies survive the changing weather patterns that threaten them.

The talk will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road.

Registration is required at bit.ly/3GjW1II or bit.ly/3ZJAcvc. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about how to join the library talk.

