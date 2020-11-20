What grows best under eucalyptus?

Joy K. writes: I am looking for an 8- to 10-foot shrub or bush that will grow under eucalyptus trees. The neighbor has these trees, which we appreciate for the privacy, but we need something for our side of the fence that will thrive. How about photinia or pyracantha or bottlebrush? The area gets morning sun and afternoon shade. I also wonder about planting masses of lavender.

As you drive around the Santa Rosa area, you will see many types of eucalyptus and a variety of shrubs that appear to be thriving near them. I have even seen redwood trees growing happily next to eucalyptus. Eucalyptus trees tolerate alkaline soils, so the best choices are those plants that also tolerate alkalinity.

Bottlebrush is one of those shrubs. When planted in linear multiples, it fulfills the need for a full and good-looking privacy screen. Another one of its attributes is its bright red bottle-shaped bloom that lasts for a long time. Plus, the bloom attracts our valuable bees.

Do watch for root competition from the eucalyptus. No matter what tree or shrub is planted, it is always difficult to plant very close to the main trunk of a eucalyptus. All the underlying plants suffer as they compete for nutrients with the tight mass of eucalyptus roots.

Photinia and pyracantha are prone to disease, so they’re not good choices. Oleanders are a possibility, but they really prefer full sun. Lavender also prefers six hours or more of full sun exposure.

Yellow versus white onions

Arnie R. asks: My wife asked me to pick up some white onions and I purchased yellow onions. She was not pleased with my choice. What is the difference?

Yellow onions are used in standard cooking recipes unless a different type is called for. Sweet yellow onions are used in salads, garnishes and relishes and have a sweet and mild flavor. Examples of sweet onions are Vidalias, Walla Walla and Mauis. According to the National Onion Association, these onions hold up extremely well in the process of caramelizing.

White onions are used in Mexican dishes and grilling. They have a stronger flavor and tend to have less of an aftertaste than other onions. Their lightly sweet flavor complements salsas and guacamole. Some barbecue restaurants like to use white onions in potato and macaroni salads.

Thank you to The Taste of Home for the preceding onion review. For additional information on the different types of onions and their use, refer to their website, tasteofhome.com.

Pruning tips

We receive many questions about pruning techniques for various types of plants. Plants have a genetic commitment that determines how they will respond to their environment and their own growth habits, such as their rate of growth, mature shape, bark texture and whether they’ll have sparse foliage and small or large fruit crops.

Pruning can change, to some degree, these genetic growth habits, but not completely.

Understanding the individual plant’s growth habits and the phenomenon called apical dominance (also known as the tallest-growing shoot tip or terminal bud) will help you decide which pruning applications to use to retain the plant’s natural growth habits.

For example, you may see an ornamental street tree with two equally tall and strong leaders (apical dominance). This double leader can eventually result in a weakened tree structure. Pruning (eliminating) one of the leaders early on can help ensure the tree will be a strong mature specimen.

Training conifers for height

Joan Nelson writes: The recent severe windstorm snapped off the tender tip of our evergreen conifer. Is there any way to prune or train this young tree to encourage more height? We really didn’t want a short, stubby tree in this location.

If you like the shape of the rest of the tree, you might try this simple technique that develops a new main leader and maintains the desired conical shape of the conifer.

Gently tie one of limber and immediate lower-side shoots to the side of the old broken leader. It will become the new dominant central leader and straighten out in time. Multiple leaders may try to develop, so shear them back just below the new leader.

Sobaria pruning

Daniel writes: I was given an unusual Sobaria and plan on pruning it after it blooms. Any other advice that you can offer on its care will be appreciated.

The general rule of pruning flower shrubs does not apply to Sobaria, commonly referred to false spiraea. This shrub is pruned hard during the late winter, as it blooms on new wood. If this is a young shrub, first develop a strong framework over several seasons, allowing new basal shoots to replace old parts of the developed framework. The foot-long flower clusters can be cut off after the bloom to tidy up the shrub.

Sobaria can sucker and spread quickly in rich, moist soil. Some gardeners curb the growth by planting it in a very large decorative container. Add new soil and frequently repot the plant to prevent it from becoming root-bound.

False spiraea is an unusual shrub/tree that is infrequently seen in our area, but it certainly seems to thrive here as well as in extremely cold zones.

Dana Lozano and Gwen Kilchherr are garden consultants. Send your gardening questions to The Garden Doctors, at pdgardendoctor@gmail.com. The Garden Doctors can answer questions only through their column, which appears twice a month in the newspaper and online at pressdemocrat.com.