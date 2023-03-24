I recently cut back my last few perennials and cleaned the garden of Norway maple leaves and seeds that had sailed in from the street trees.

To the emerging bulbs, I was a month late, at least. To the rudely evicted overwintering ladybugs, I was a month early. To the perennials just unfurling fresh leaves, I was a few weeks late. For the neighbors, the cleanup was probably a few months late. For me, it’s a completed task that gives great satisfaction.

Looking out the window in the rainy dim light, I see the still mostly brown earth broken by small patches and sprays of bright green, pink and burgundy, each an assurance that the short, cold days of winter have come to an end.

Each spring arrival makes me feel like the planet is breathing again after holding its breath over the long winter months. And I get to breathe with it, connected by each plant to the cycle of life.

For me, spring blooming bulbs are little concentrated units of anticipation. The emergence of bulbs in spring is always a surprise, although I know they are there. The ability of these green tips to pierce the cold earth is a lesson that the small are mighty. The unfurling leaves embrace of the cool light reminds me to embrace life.

Great show in the emerging garden

My garden is full of plants during the summer, but I am getting such pleasure in the early-season garden watching newly emerging bulb blades and foliage develop, highlighted against the dark soil.

Most pronounced and strange at this point are the few burgundy Christmas rose stems (Helleborus niger), looking like tight clusters of soil, springing from the ground like submarine periscopes.

The shining young growth of red peonies is an expression of flamboyant art; it’s incongruous with the cool light. Picking up this burgundy theme is the burgundy-plum foliage of the native creeping barberry. Contrasting with these somber tones are light-green, stiff bearded iris spears, and many vigorous, deep-green tufts of a native bulb I think is Tritelia ixiodes. Its upward-facing clusters of white flowers in late spring resemble fireworks. I’ve divided clumps and spread them all around.

In the fancy-dress department, western bleeding hearts (Dicentra), meadow rue (Thalictrum) and various columbine foliage is just beginning to unfurl, as ruffled and flounced as Mrs. Tittlemouses’s gown in the Beatrix Potter stories. Each day sees change and invites inspection.

So many maple leaves

The maple leaves acted as cover for the thousands of maple seeds secretly germinating underneath, now happily (in my mind) foiled in their efforts and headed to the green waste pile at the landfill. The trees’ large canopies cover the entire sidewalk, wonderful for walkers. But, with the yearly issue of leaves and seeds, not to mention the greedy invasive roots, they’re a nightmare to garden under.

Under the leaf blanket, the soil was moist and friable, with a crumbly texture. Where there were no leaves, it was not. Clearly the leaf mulch was benefiting the soil life.

I walked through a city park recently, and underneath the big deciduous trees were many small mounds made by earthworms pulling shredded leaves generated by the mulching mower. In the open areas away from the trees, there were few mounds. Soil life and plants need food.

Each year I rue someone having planted these Norway maples by my house, with their indestructible leaves and multitude of viable seeds. They underscore how important tree choice is. Leaves that easily break down could be left on the soil to feed it and the plants.

Each garden offers opportunities to learn. Year by year, there are numerous ideas to test to see how they work and don’t work. My current plan with my garden is to plant more native plants, including evergreen shrubs like mahonia, to bulk up the garden with foliage for overwintering ladybugs.

I’m going to look for wood-chip mulch from an arborist who has shredded and chipped leaves, twigs and branches mixed together, and mulch the garden with that. As the maple leaves and seeds fall, theoretically, they should be fairly easily removed, and the soil will be well-covered and protected.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact her at katefrey@mac.com. On Instagram @americangardenschool