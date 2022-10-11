In Sonoma County, wine often is at the center — of the meal, the conversation and the weekend. And as wine drinkers know, and those new to wine soon discover, there is so much to learn about wine it can take a lifetime to cover it all.

But what about the basics? Especially for newcomers to wine tasting, where do you begin?

In this monthly feature in our new Wine Country section, we aim to explain those basics, and perhaps untangle some misconceptions about wine along the way. How do you read a label? What is an American Viticultural Area? Are there “rules” for pairing wine with food? If you have a question you’d like us to consider for an upcoming “Wine 101,” you can email wine writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com.

We kick off with a fundamental question about a varietal that’s sometimes derided for not being a “serious” wine — rosé.

Rosé may be the most misunderstood wine of all for novice wine drinkers. It’s not white wine, and it’s not red — so what is it? And why is it pink?

Rosé is made from red grapes, just like red wines are. Rosés can range from pale pink to a copper color, and they get their tint from contact with the skins of red grapes. The difference is that while red wines ferment for weeks on red skins to get their color, rosés are in contact with the skins for a much shorter time — often just a few hours.

Rosés are crafted from a range of red wine grapes but some of the most popular are grenache, pinot noir, syrah and sangiovese.

As for flavor, rosés commonly are described as having flavors of watermelon, wild strawberry, cherry, lemon zest and lime. Dry rosés are known for their bright acid and mineral notes and their high-toned, tangy fruit, such as pomegranate and cranberry,.

Rosé is often mistaken for its fraternal twin — white zinfandel. A sweet rosé, white zinfandel was invented by winemaker Bob Trinchero of Napa Valley’s Sutter Home Family Vineyards in 1975. Dry rosés have been trying to dodge white zinfandel’s reputation for having a ultra-sweet taste. This is particularly true today, now that so many on the market are bone-dry, sophisticated and refreshing.

Even today, many winemakers who craft dry rosés wind up defending the category. Charles Smith, winemaker of Napa Valley’s esteemed Smith-Madrone, recently said, “Rosés are serious wines that just happen to be pink. Quality rosés aren’t throwaway wines. The French, in places like Tavel and Anjou and elsewhere, take rosés seriously.”

If you’re looking for rosés to try out, here are some recently vetted ones from our wine of the week blind tastings. They all snagged scores of four stars and above.

Husch, 2021 Blaze Rosé, Mendocino, $18 4

Pedroncelli, 2021 Signature Select Rosé, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, $22

Orsi, 2021 Rosato, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, $28

Smith-Madrone, 2021 Rosé, Spring Mountain District, Napa Valley, $30 4.5

Theopolis Vineyards, Rosé of Petite Sirah, Yorkville Highlands, Mendocino County, $28

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.