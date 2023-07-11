Largest database of old-vine vineyards looking for submissions

When Alder Yarrow heard Jancis Robinson was looking for someone to help create the largest online database of old-vine vineyards in the world, his interest was piqued.

A highly respected California-based wine writer, Yarrow had spent most of his career as a UX (user experience) designer and digital marketing strategist for Fortune 1000 clients.

So when Robinson — a world-renowned wine writer — and her team wanted to turn nearly 15 years’ worth of old-vine data into a fully functional website, Yarrow raised his hand to help.

“They’d been keeping track of the vineyards in a spreadsheet and realized it needed to be something more if it was going to be helpful to anyone,” said Yarrow, founder of the award-winning wine blog, Vinography. “I knew the work would be pro bono, but it’s a cause I really believed in.”

Over the next 15 months, with the help of a grant from Jackson Family Wines, the website was built from the ground up. Yarrow provided the framework, technical specifications and project management, while developers built out the site.

Last month, the Old Vine Registry (oldvineregistry.org) officially went live, with a database of more than 2,200 old-vine vineyards in 29 countries. Searchable by country, region, vineyard name, grape variety and more, the website provides a remarkable look at many of the world’s most venerable vines.

As of this writing, the registry lists 137 vineyards in Sonoma County, with the 144-year-old Kunde Century Vines vineyard the eldest of the lot. But at 143 years old, both Martinelli Road vineyard and Old Hill Ranch are close behind.

How old is old?

To quality for the registry, a vineyard must be at least 35 years old, which Alder said is the average age at which commercial vineyards are ripped out and replanted.

“There are very few compelling reasons to keep old vines in the ground,” Yarrow said. “They’re not economically viable. Yields go down over time. They can get disease. They’re a pain to farm because you can’t do it with a tractor. They’ve got everything going against them. So we’re losing these viticultural and, frankly, strictly cultural treasures all over the world.”

While Yarrow admitted 35 years isn’t exactly “old” for a vineyard, the Old Vine Registry accepts vineyards of this age because they beat the statistics.

“We’re saying, ‘All right! You made it past the red line. You can be an old vineyard!’”

As storehouses of DNA, old vines have a lot to teach us. Not only have they survived significant changes in climate, many are dry farmed, planted on their own rootstock and resistant to disease and pests.

“Old vines are survivors for a reason,” Yarrow said. “That information can be extremely valuable as we consider the future of our vineyards.”

For Yarrow, who’s been “fascinated and enchanted by old-vine vineyards for years,” a significant part of their allure is the resulting wine from these elder vines.

“I’ve personally experienced the degree to which vine age really does impact the quality of the wine in a concrete way,” Yarrow said. “As a wine writer and critic, I can unequivocally say that old vines bring more complexity to a wine, more balance and an overall more compelling flavor and quality. So I have a deep respect for and interest in old-vine vineyards around the world.”

Part of the beauty of the Old Vine Registry is that it’s crowd-sourced. Anyone can request a vineyard be added or an existing record be edited for accuracy. Given the site is a grassroots effort, Yarrow said, donations are always helpful, too.

But it’s one thing to document old-vine vineyards and educate consumers and winemakers on their value. It’s another thing to help support their longevity.

“The magic sauce of the registry is that we include a link for people to purchase wines made from the vineyards,” Yarrow said. “The only way we’re going to keep these vineyards alive is by driving sales to support the growers. We want our farmers to decide it’s worth keeping these old vines in the ground.”

