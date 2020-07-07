What makes Chioggia beets perfect for salad

It would be hard to find a better summer quaffer than our Wine of the Week, Rodney Strong Vineyards Russian River Valley Rosé of Pinot Noir ($25). The wine is lively and bright, with pretty acidity from the first sip through the lingering finish. Fruit flavors range from not-quite-ripe watermelon and strawberries to white peaches and chilled green honeydew melon. There is plenty of minerality, too, that refreshing taste that makes you feel as though you’ve just walked through a mist of fog and been sprayed by a briny sea wave. Little bursts of Eureka lemon punctuate other flavors from beginning to end.

This wine is a spectacular companion to traditional Hawaiian poke, the version that consists of just ahi tuna, salt, seaweed and candlenut. The purity of both the poke and the wine merge to create a match that is much more than the sum of the two parts. It is also excellent with shrimp tacos, shrimp salad, bün (a Southeast Asian noodle salad), salmon ceviche and a wide array of salads. When local watermelon is in season, you’ll enjoy it with fried halloumi, a Greek cheese, toasted pine nuts, cilantro and this wine, well chilled.

Radishes and celery are both good matches, too. If you want to serve the wine with, say, chicken, set it atop a bed of lightly sautéed celery spiked with lemon juice. Spoon radish salsa over that shrimp taco and the match will soar.

This lovely rosé is also an excellent companion to Chioggia beets. We tend to think of beets as a winter crop, but there are several farmers offering them at our farmers markets now. I made this simple salad with beets from The Patch of Sonoma, which attends several local markets each week. Chioggia beets, which are pink with white stripes, are milder in flavor than deep red beets. They are also more delicate and less sweet than most golden beets.

Chioggia Beet Salad

Serves 2

1 large or 2 small-medium Chioggia beets

1 Little Gem or other small Romaine lettuce

Kosher salt

Extra virgin olive oil

2 lemon wedges

1 to 2 ounces feta cheese

Black pepper in a mill

1 teaspoon pine nuts, preferably Italian, lightly toasted (see Note below)

Roast the beets in a 375-degree oven until they are very tender when pierced with a bamboo skewer. Cooking time will vary based on size; if a beet is very large, cut it in half lengthwise.

Remove the beets from the oven and let cool until easy to handle. Use your fingers or a sharp pairing knife to peel the beets. Cut them into wedges about ¾-inch wide at their thickest point.

Separate the leaves of the lettuce and remove the stem core. If the leaves are very big, tear them into smaller pieces and divide between two salad plates. Sprinkle a little salt over the greens, add a teaspoon of so of olive oil and use your fingers to toss gently a time or two.

Scatter the beets and the feta over the lettuce and squeeze lemon juice over everything. Season very generously with black pepper and a bit more salt.

Sprinkle the pine nuts on top and enjoy right away.

Note: Corti Brothers, located in Sacramento and one of the best food and wine markets in the United States, has Italian pine nuts, which have become very hard to find. A percentage of the population has an alarming but ultimately harmless reaction to pine nuts from China, so if you know you have this sensitivity, try to determine the source. Trader Joe’s sometimes has pine nuts from Korea, which do not seem to cause the problem. The reaction is known as “pine mouth” and involves a persistent bitter taste in the mouth that appears a day or so after eating the Chinese pine nuts; it can last for several weeks.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com