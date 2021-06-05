What makes Clear Lake State Park nature's classroom

When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted once again, be sure to visit the park's fantastic visitor center, by the boat launch parking lot. There are displays depicting the area's cultural past, a large aquarium, interpretive dioramas, panels on the lake’s remarkable geology and a gift shop.

Clear Lake State Park, located on Soda Bay Road just outside of Kelseyville in Lake County, is a “one-size-fits-all” destination, with its range of activities available nearly year-round.

Set on ancient Clear Lake, the park is both a place to learn about nature and a recreation playground where you can hike, fish, swim, picnic, launch a boat or camp to your heart's content.

A bit of backstory

It's easy to see why this, the largest natural lake set within California, was home to the Pomo Indians for over 14,000 years. Still today, it’s gifted with a proliferation of waterfowl, native plants, fish and other wildlife.

The nearly 70-square-mile lake has accumulated stories and myths over its mind-boggling half-million years of existence. The study of lakes, or limnology, tells us that Clear Lake is a wild and live, or eutrophic, lake. Since it is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 27 feet, it allows for greater proliferation of aquatic plants. The abundant plant life is a food source for fish and insects, then on up the food chain to birds such as egrets and ospreys, western pond turtles and mammals such as raccoons, mink and river otter.

In the warmer months of summer, certain parts of the lake may develop algae mats. The algae problem began when European settlers started arriving in the area in the 1820s to farm and ranch. Farming practices back then allowed sediments to wash into the lake, which caused the nutrient levels in the lake to surge. Construction around the lake, agricultural activity and the clearing of wetlands have together impacted the natural filtration systems of the lake. There were once vast stands of native tule reeds around Clear Lake which not only filtered the water but allowed aquatic and avian species to breed and nest. At one time, 9,000 acres of wetlands were linked to the lake, but over time they have dwindled to around 2,000 acres.

Thankfully, today change is in the air and the wetlands are recovering due in a large part to groups like the Lake County Land Trust. Areas such as Rodman Slough and the Big Valley Wetlands are being restored to their former glory, and environmentally-minded farmers and homeowners are contributing to rehabilitating the lands connected to the lake.

Hiking

Hiking trails in Clear Lake State Park rise 1,300 to 1,600 feet, including the moderately difficult 2-mile Dorn Nature trail with its lofty oaks, manzanitas and colorful native wildflowers in springtime.

The Indian Nature trail is a short half-mile trek with rewarding views of Big Valley below. When this was their domain, local Pomo Native Americans used the native plants here. Many of the grasses along the trail were introduced long ago, however, Pomo people once gathered seeds from fescues and oats. The resplendent redbud plant, the profuse pink flowering bush or small tree was — and still is today — an important plant used in basket making. The Pomo Indians were expert basket makers who constructed baby baskets for carrying their young, fish traps, winnowing baskets and more.

The Pomo used fresh and dried berries from the elderberry trees along the trail. Musical instruments called clappers, as well as flutes, were fashioned out of elderberry wood. Oaks were also very important to the Pomo; acorns were a staple food and oak wood was important to build many items such as oars for their tule reed boats.

Look along the trail for long, wavy-leaf plants that hug the ground and you are probably looking at soaproot. This versatile plant was once used to temporarily stun fish in the lake and, as its name implies, as soap. The sturdy roots at the end of the plant’s bulb could be fashioned into an all-purpose brush. Also found along this trail is the California buckeye tree, the large, mahogany seeds of which were prepared similarly to acorns by California Native Americans.

Other nature walking opportunities in the park include the boardwalk trails along Cole Creek and Kelsey slough, where you might see mink and river otter cavorting.

But you don't even have to leave the parking lot at the boat launch to get your nature fix. The towering osprey nest by the creek provides a show, with osprey fishing below, then feeding their young in the massive nest they return to each year.

If you circumnavigate the parking lot along Cole and Kelsey creeks you'll be rewarded with a variety of bird species sightings along with wildflowers and maybe a few squirrels and deer thrown into the mix for good measure!

Camping, fishing

Campers can reserve a spot among 147 campsites, two hike/bike sties and cabins. Most of the campgrounds have restrooms and showers.

The lake is a fishing paradise. Fisherman enjoy catching largemouth bass, catfish and crappie. Clear Lake State Park's boat launch and marina are situated by Cole Creek and boast battery-charging outlets for boats and a well-lit parking lot with a restroom. Lake County law requires screening of all boats before launching, to keep out invasive and destructive quagga and zebra mussels.

The Clear Lake State Park Interpretive Association is a small, hardworking organization that aids the Department of Parks and Recreation to provide public education about the park's important features, both natural and cultural. The critter-cams set up by Clear Lake State Park's Interpretive Association give us a look at the after-hours activities at the park with videos of fox, deer, mountain lions and more.