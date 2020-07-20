Subscribe

What Press Democrat readers wish they knew at the start of 2020

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 20, 2020, 6:33AM
Updated 3 hours ago

What do you wish you knew at the beginning of 2020?

We asked readers what advice they would give themselves if they could rewind the clock back to New Year’s Eve, before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

Some simply wished they had bought more toilet paper or disinfecting wipes, while others had more serious regrets.

“If I had known that COVID-19 was going to shut down everything at the beginning of the year, I wouldn't have told my boss in December that I was going to retire in August,” Robert Collins wrote in an email. “I would have chosen March 15th.”

Readers shared their thoughts via Facebook and email.

Click through the gallery to see what else readers would’ve told themselves about this historic year.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine