What do you wish you knew at the beginning of 2020?

We asked readers what advice they would give themselves if they could rewind the clock back to New Year’s Eve, before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

Some simply wished they had bought more toilet paper or disinfecting wipes, while others had more serious regrets.

“If I had known that COVID-19 was going to shut down everything at the beginning of the year, I wouldn't have told my boss in December that I was going to retire in August,” Robert Collins wrote in an email. “I would have chosen March 15th.”

Readers shared their thoughts via Facebook and email.

