What secrets can off-season tourists share with locals?

They’re are willing to take a gamble on the weather for a trip that’s half the price and with incredible benefits|
PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2023, 10:00AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Catherine Conant is a police officer in New York City who has helped deliver two babies, both times in the back seat of a car. Wine Country, this unflinching cop said, is a respite from patrolling America’s most crowded metropolis.

Conant and her husband Bill, also a police officer, are two off-season tourists who come to Wine Country for a different kind of caper: blending in with the locals while reaping the benefits of the food, wine and hotel stays that high-season tourists, even local residents, may miss. And versus a visit in the summer months, they pay less.

What do these off-season visitors know that may elude us locals? What secrets can they share to help locals enjoy Wine Country in the winter?

The off-season tourists: The Conants

Paradise Ridge Winery, known for its iconic “LOVE” sign and vineyard views, was the backdrop for the Conants’ wedding in the summer of 2016.

Since then, they’ve returned a handful of times, largely steering clear of peak season, which Sonoma County Tourism defines as May through October.

“We’re definitely off-season regulars,” Catherine Conant said. “Hotels are less per night and wineries and restaurants have more availability than in high season.”

Consider this: In January 2021, a year when Sonoma County was recovering from the 2020 pandemic-induced slowdown in tourism, hotel occupancy in the county was 39%. In July, it was 77%, according to Sonoma County Tourism.

The couple circled back to Paradise Ridge Winery in December, their latest trek to Wine Country. There, they reminisced about their wedding while sipping through a lineup of wines.

“Our closest family and friends were under one roof,” Bill said, with a broad smile. “How often does that happen?”

It was certainly a world away from their daily lives. With calamity a constant in their work, Wine Country gives them a chance to unwind.

“At work, my guard is always up,” Bill said. “I just don’t want to ‘people’ some days. But here I can relax. At home is my safe space and coming out here is also my safe space.”

Bill, 39, works for the Amtrak Police Department, while Catherine, 38, reports to the Port Authority Police Department, a bi-state agency of New York and New Jersey.

For Catherine, one of her most harrowing days was Dec. 11, 2017, when a pipe bomb partially detonated in the subway station adjoining the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan, injuring four people. Concerned other bombs might explode, she ran into the station to help while crowds ran out.

Wine Country is a balm of sorts, she said. “I’m just a better person after two glasses of wine,” she joked.

They were crestfallen when they learned Paradise Ridge burned to the ground in October of 2017, they said. But the wildfires didn’t dissuade them from coming to Wine Country a month later, in November. They were resolved to stick with their plan.

“We felt compelled to support Napa and Sonoma after what happened,” Catherine said.

“As sad as it was, we didn’t let the fires scare us away,” Bill added. “We thought, they’d need tourists.”

Playing the supportive role as tourist has kept the couple busy over the years, visiting more than a dozen wineries and becoming club members of a handful of them. This year their favorite tastings were at Highway 12 Winery in Sonoma, Covert Estate in Napa and Honig Vineyard & Winery in Rutherford.

“Honig was the winner this trip,” Catherine said. “The tasting was perfect from start to finish, and it took no convincing (for us) to join the wine club.”

This winter the couple roamed through Wine Country like the locals; they fought less traffic, maneuvered through fewer crowds and snapped up better tasting opportunities.

“We were able to move a few winery reservations around, based on availability at other places, without trouble as well as a show up early for a dinner reservation at a popular restaurant and they were able to take us right away,” Catherine said.

The couple has no intention of ending their extended honeymoon anytime soon. And during each off-season trip, Bill said, “We’ll always make time for Paradise Ridge.”

Conant nodded.

“The winery is built in the same footprint as the original,” she said. “All our memories are here.”

Celebrating an anniversary

In December, Sonoma County was the chosen spot to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Marilyn and Ed Warner, parents of Andrea Warner-Czyz, who lives in Texas.

Siblings and in-laws flew in, along with the parents, from all corners of the world — from Los Angeles and Chicago, Florida, Wisconsin and even from New Zealand. The base for the group of 11 was a VRBO rental in Sonoma, and from there they roamed Wine Country, eating at a handful of restaurants, touring the Charles M. Schulz Museum, flying in a hot-air balloon and having a tasting at Ledson Winery.

Warner-Czyz said her tribe likely didn’t snag any financial discounts being in the off season, because their trip included Christmas Eve and Christmas.

“As for other perks, I hadn’t visited Ledson Winery before but I think we had a more personalized experience there than originally planned — in a very good way,” she said. “Also the town (of Sonoma) seemed a bit less crowded.”

All in all, Ledson Winery was a highlight of the group’s six-day trip.

“We had a great tasting experience in the trophy room in the castle of the winery,” Warner-Czyz said. “Our guide, Gabe, tailored the tasting to our wine preferences, our group’s personalities and our sense of humor, which made the experience fun for everyone.”

They ate at the girl & the fig and Bangkok 9 in Sonoma and Pasta Prego in Napa where, Warner-Czyz said, service was good.

“We enjoyed the food and ambiance at all three of these restaurants and appreciated them catering to our large party,” Warner-Czyz said.

Wine Country’s mild climate and relaxing culture allowed it to edge out other destinations when her family was deciding where to gather.

Warner-Czyz, 50, is an associate professor in the department of Speech, Language and Hearing at the University of Texas and said many people in her family have high-pressure jobs.

“We all looked forward to relaxing during this trip,” she said. “At the same time, we all enjoy imbibing wine, so that didn’t hurt.”

Hotel stays

In 2021, the most recent data on file, 9.9 million tourists came to Sonoma County and spent $1.9 billion, according to Claudia Vecchio of Sonoma County Tourism.

With hotel stays accounting for a big portion of the travel budget, steep discounts on rates are a big perk for off-season travelers.

In a recent check of eight Sonoma County hotels, we found that bookings for Jan. 28, 2023, cost approximately half what they would on June 24. What’s more, in several cases, there was no availability on June 24, the heart of peak season.

With our research on Jan. 11, here are a few examples:

At Santa Rosa’s Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, the rate was $220 for Jan. 28, compared to $460 for a similar room on June 24.

Meanwhile, at Healdsburg’s Hotel Trio, the rate of a room on Jan. 28 was $234, with a comparable room priced at $550 on June 24.

Finally, at Sonoma’s El Dorado Hotel, a room was priced at $430, while a similar room was $500 a night in June, with a two-night minimum required.

“Every season in Sonoma County has magical components,” Vecchio said. “In early February, mustard blooms in the vineyards, and winter also holds the potential for more intimate winery tastings.

“This time of year has its own unique offerings,” she added.

Wine tastings

“Wine-savvy travelers like the off-season because they’re more likely to cross paths with a winemaker,” according to Danielle Collins of Sonoma’s Three Sticks Wines.

Three Sticks’ tasting salon is housed in one of the last standing buildings from California’s Mexican Period, the Vallejo-Casteñada Adobe. Originally a residence, it was recently restored by San Francisco designer Ken Fulk, who is also behind the Healdsburg restaurant and retail space Little Saint.

Three Sticks offers an hourlong tasting of four wines for $75 per person. While the price never wavers from one season to the next, it’s easier to snag an appointment during the off season, Collins explained. And a reservation is required up to four weeks in advance during peak season, while during off season it’s two weeks.

“Because it’s not as busy in the off season, people get more attention at tastings,” she said. “And sometimes they get to see parts of a winery they may have never seen before.”

Fine dining

What few may realize is that seafood is at its best during the tourism off season.

“Winter is considered the peak season for both sushi and oysters,” said Jake Rand, chef and owner of Sushi Kosho and Oyster, two restaurants in Sebastopol’s Barlow shopping district. “Fish swim at deeper levels in the winter and accumulate more fat, while oysters thrive in cold water.”

Rand said 70% of his business is from repeat customers. He makes a point of acknowledging them every time they come in, but he also welcomes off-season tourists into the fold, knowing they like winter’s quiet as much as his locals.

“They prefer not to be in a fast-paced atmosphere or surrounded by a lot of hustle-bustle,” he said.

Twenty miles north in Healdsburg, Dustin Valette juggles two restaurants — his namesake Valette and The Matheson.

Valette said The Matheson is offering a $58 three-course “Local’s Menu” during the winter months extending through March. The menu will highlight produce from local farms and wine from local wineries. It’s a relatively budget-savvy choice at the high-end restaurant and will largely play to the locals, who account for 60% of the restaurant’s business during the winter.

Valette said he spends six to seven days at his restaurants and chats more often with his winter guests about recipes and techniques. Local restaurateurs want to encourage off-season tourists and locals to enjoy winter by stepping out more, he said.

“It’s an opportunity for people to see why Wine Country is so special,” Valette said, “and celebrate our slice of paradise.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.

Peg Melnik

Wine, The Press Democrat

Northern California is cradled in vines; it’s Wine County at its best in America. My job is to help you make the most of this intriguing, agrarian patch of civilization by inviting you to partake in the wine culture – the events, the bottlings and the fun. This is a space to explore wine, what you care about or don’t know about yet.

