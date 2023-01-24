What secrets can off-season tourists share with locals?

Catherine Conant is a police officer in New York City who has helped deliver two babies, both times in the back seat of a car. Wine Country, this unflinching cop said, is a respite from patrolling America’s most crowded metropolis.

Conant and her husband Bill, also a police officer, are two off-season tourists who come to Wine Country for a different kind of caper: blending in with the locals while reaping the benefits of the food, wine and hotel stays that high-season tourists, even local residents, may miss. And versus a visit in the summer months, they pay less.

What do these off-season visitors know that may elude us locals? What secrets can they share to help locals enjoy Wine Country in the winter?

The off-season tourists: The Conants

Paradise Ridge Winery, known for its iconic “LOVE” sign and vineyard views, was the backdrop for the Conants’ wedding in the summer of 2016.

Since then, they’ve returned a handful of times, largely steering clear of peak season, which Sonoma County Tourism defines as May through October.

“We’re definitely off-season regulars,” Catherine Conant said. “Hotels are less per night and wineries and restaurants have more availability than in high season.”

Consider this: In January 2021, a year when Sonoma County was recovering from the 2020 pandemic-induced slowdown in tourism, hotel occupancy in the county was 39%. In July, it was 77%, according to Sonoma County Tourism.

The couple circled back to Paradise Ridge Winery in December, their latest trek to Wine Country. There, they reminisced about their wedding while sipping through a lineup of wines.

“Our closest family and friends were under one roof,” Bill said, with a broad smile. “How often does that happen?”

It was certainly a world away from their daily lives. With calamity a constant in their work, Wine Country gives them a chance to unwind.

“At work, my guard is always up,” Bill said. “I just don’t want to ‘people’ some days. But here I can relax. At home is my safe space and coming out here is also my safe space.”

Bill, 39, works for the Amtrak Police Department, while Catherine, 38, reports to the Port Authority Police Department, a bi-state agency of New York and New Jersey.

For Catherine, one of her most harrowing days was Dec. 11, 2017, when a pipe bomb partially detonated in the subway station adjoining the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan, injuring four people. Concerned other bombs might explode, she ran into the station to help while crowds ran out.

Wine Country is a balm of sorts, she said. “I’m just a better person after two glasses of wine,” she joked.

They were crestfallen when they learned Paradise Ridge burned to the ground in October of 2017, they said. But the wildfires didn’t dissuade them from coming to Wine Country a month later, in November. They were resolved to stick with their plan.

“We felt compelled to support Napa and Sonoma after what happened,” Catherine said.

“As sad as it was, we didn’t let the fires scare us away,” Bill added. “We thought, they’d need tourists.”

Playing the supportive role as tourist has kept the couple busy over the years, visiting more than a dozen wineries and becoming club members of a handful of them. This year their favorite tastings were at Highway 12 Winery in Sonoma, Covert Estate in Napa and Honig Vineyard & Winery in Rutherford.

“Honig was the winner this trip,” Catherine said. “The tasting was perfect from start to finish, and it took no convincing (for us) to join the wine club.”

This winter the couple roamed through Wine Country like the locals; they fought less traffic, maneuvered through fewer crowds and snapped up better tasting opportunities.

“We were able to move a few winery reservations around, based on availability at other places, without trouble as well as a show up early for a dinner reservation at a popular restaurant and they were able to take us right away,” Catherine said.

The couple has no intention of ending their extended honeymoon anytime soon. And during each off-season trip, Bill said, “We’ll always make time for Paradise Ridge.”

Conant nodded.

“The winery is built in the same footprint as the original,” she said. “All our memories are here.”

Celebrating an anniversary

In December, Sonoma County was the chosen spot to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Marilyn and Ed Warner, parents of Andrea Warner-Czyz, who lives in Texas.

Siblings and in-laws flew in, along with the parents, from all corners of the world — from Los Angeles and Chicago, Florida, Wisconsin and even from New Zealand. The base for the group of 11 was a VRBO rental in Sonoma, and from there they roamed Wine Country, eating at a handful of restaurants, touring the Charles M. Schulz Museum, flying in a hot-air balloon and having a tasting at Ledson Winery.