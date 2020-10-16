What this Santa Rosa photographer learned from growing sunflowers in his backyard

Press Democrat photographer John Burgess turned to his garden during the pandemic and drew a bevy of birds seeking snacks

My pandemic therapy has been my garden. I started in March, building new raised beds for vegetables. This year, I also decided to focus on a flower garden with zinnias, dahlias and, for the first time, sunflowers. I’ve forgotten the varietal names of the sunflowers, but one grew to 11 feet with a few dozen small flower heads containing tiny seeds. The other produced just two heads bearing sunflower seeds we roast and eat. The giant heads bent under their weight; the biggest was nearly 10 pounds and 16 feet tall.

The heads started to die out and the seeds dried up just before the Walbridge fire. The scrub jays were the first to find the large, hanging heads. I watched as they jumped up from the fence below, then twisted in the air to face the flowers before quickly plucking out a single seed. I grabbed a 500-millimeter lens, useful for wildlife photography, and set up a chair and tripod facing out the bedroom window. I’ve been revisiting the spot to watch my sunflowers feed the neighborhood ever since.

After a few days, I began to wonder if other types of birds would feed on the large sunflower heads if they were pointed upward. So I cut one down, mounted it on a light stand and moved it closer to my window, amid the color of the other flowers. The jays could now pluck all the seeds they wanted. They shuffled the seeds back in their beaks and throats until they reached their apparent five-seed limit before flying off to a perch to loudly crack them open.

Within a day, two pairs of titmice discovered the flower head. The tiny birds worked much harder to pop out the single seeds they could carry away. The titmice soon started in on the smaller seeds of the multi-headed sunflower and haven’t left their food source in the past six weeks.

The jays and titmice finished off the two heads, and the jays gave up when they couldn’t land on the smaller sunflower heads. After a month, two pair of chestnut-backed chickadees found the small sunflowers. This tiny coastal native weighs less than a half ounce. They can grip the small sunflowers and feed while hanging upside-down without bending the stalk. As a photographer, I was excited to see their rich chestnut-colored backs in sharp contrast to their white cheeks and chests.

It’s been a new experience watching and photographing my small piece of the world. I watched the towhees and robins clean up the dropped seeds on the ground without attempting to eat from the heads. Squirrels foraged along the fence for the ones that didn’t reach the ground. I learned the dominant titmouse likes to scare off anyone else before it eats. I discovered the birds feed a few hours after sunrise and a few hours before sunset. After 40 years as a professional photographer, I rediscovered the surprise, when editing hundreds of images, of finding that little moment when all the elements come together.