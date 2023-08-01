Too much zucchini? Here are some easy ways to use them up

When the heat is on, summer squashes are in. Zucchini in green and gold, yellow crooknecks, pale patty-pan squashes in various colors — this is the season for them all.

Whether you’re getting them at the store, at farmers markets, from a friend with a garden full or growing them yourself, you’re probably asking yourself, “What do I do with all this summer squash?”

The answer is, what can’t you do with them? Their taste is mild and ready to accept whatever flavor combinations you like. They add vitamins, minerals and fiber to your diet. They help fill your belly with sunny goodness.

You probably know what happens to zucchini when you dally for a few days before picking them at their perfect length of 6 to 8 inches. They turn into big, bulbous squash with hard seeds. But don’t throw them out, and don’t eat them when they’ve passed the point of perfection. Scrape out the seedy centers and turn them into serving boats.

Deconstruct a store-bought rotisserie chicken and add fresh corn cut off the cob and sliced cherry tomatoes to the meat, then fill that oversized zuke with this chicken chowder. Or put lightly steamed shrimp in the zucchini boat with minced garlic and cover them with Italian tomato sauce and grated Parmesan, dotted with mozzarella. Bake at 350 degrees until the mozzarella is bubbling and golden. Viola! Dinner is served.

While we’re talking about zucchini and Parmesan, here’s the easiest recipe you’ll see today. Slice zucchini into ¼-inch rounds, place them on a baking sheet, sprinkle them very lightly with salt and pepper and put a big pinch of grated Parmesan on top. Bake at 350 degrees until the Parmesan is melted and golden brown, then finish under the broiler for a minute (be careful they don’t burn).

Zucchini and other summer squash, when cooked slowly for four hours — or all day in a crockpot — turn into a creamy sauce. Pour it over pasta, or put some fresh squash through a grater with medium-size holes to make noodles that boil quickly, then use the sauce on that. If you want a meat sauce, simply scrape some ground beef around a hot pan until it turns brown, then add it to the sauce. Serve with grated Parmesan and a minced jalapeño or red pepper flakes.

Another quick and easy way to use summer squash is to lightly oil a skillet and set it over medium-low heat. Add bite-size pieces of squash and chunks of fresh summer tomatoes and put a lid on the skillet. The water in the vegetables will steam them, and they’ll soften within 10 minutes. Stir them a couple times so they cook evenly. When they’re soft, remove the lid and grate Parmesan cheese on top — as much or as little as you like. Then place the skillet under a broiler for just a minute or two until the Parmesan is melted and golden.

High summer is also the time for ratatouille. Arrange slices of summer squash (use zucchini or mix zucchini with a medley of other summer squash), eggplant, red bell pepper and Roma tomatoes in a casserole dish. Make a sauce with onions, thyme, basil, garlic, parsley, a can of crushed tomatoes and salt and pepper. This dish takes full advantage of summer’s flavors and abundance.

We can’t forget how delicious zucchini is when sliced lengthwise, battered and made into tempura. You’ll find a hundred recipes for tempura online. And all summer squash have their flavor kicked up a couple notches when roasted. Try sliced patty-pans tossed with olive oil, minced garlic, salt and fresh thyme and roasted at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or more, until fork-tender and darkened.

If you’re grilling, save a space for thick slices of zucchini or patty-pan squash. They’ll acquire that smoky grilled flavor. Grill until tender and slightly blackened here and there. A grilling cage will make it easier to deal with the limp squash.

Finally, there are squash blossoms. They need to be picked-that-day-fresh. Select male flowers — the females have a large ovary at the base of each flower that interferes with the stuffing.

Easy Squash Casserole

This recipe comes together quickly and easily. So the squash doesn’t add too much water to the casserole, press on the slices covered with paper towels to absorb some of the moisture.

2 pounds yellow squash and zucchini

1 small onion, sliced

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

⅓ cup seasoned breadcrumbs or panko

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons melted butter

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice squash/zucchini into ¼-inch slices.

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the onion in 1 tablespoon of butter and olive oil until tender. Increase the heat to medium-high and add the squash, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Cook for five to six minutes or just until tender crisp.

In a greased 2-quart casserole dish, arrange the squash and onions so the squash slices are standing on their sides. Combine breadcrumbs, cheeses and melted butter in a small dish. Sprinkle over squash. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until the squash is tender.