What to drink at BottleRock 2022

If you’re looking for the loo at the BottleRock music festival this weekend, you may be shocked to discover a secret hidden behind the port-a-potty with the bright orange door: a portal to Monkey Shoulder Whisky’s Porta-Party, one of the hippest parties in town, with two whisky-driven drinks, a glitter ball and a rotation of DJs all weekend.

But this sneaky speakeasy isn’t the only beverage spot to quench your thirst at BottleRock this weekend. From sparkling wine to hard seltzer, there is a beverage for everyone, and, as you might expect, lots of great wine.

There are numerous wine stations throughout the event, but the Wine Garden is decidedly a favorite place, with its laid-back atmosphere, comfortable seating and close proximity to the Verizon stage. Here you’ll find a selection of wines from 20 wineries, including standouts like Schramsberg Vineyards sauvignon blanc, a spicy No. 3 red blend from Smith Devereux and Saldo chenin blanc from The Prisoner Wine Co.

“We come here mostly for the food and wine,” said Lauren Rodger, an attendee from San Francisco, who was sitting in the Wine Garden with her sister, Nicole Rodger. “This is the fourth year we’ve attended, and the food and wine is always incredible. We like to think of it as the classy Coachella.”

Hendrick’s Gin is making a splash again this year, with a whimsical, three-story steampunk-style bar next to the William Sonoma Culinary Stage. Don’t miss their standout cocktails, like the refreshing Neptunia Fizz, with Neptunia gin, fresh lime and cucumber; or the Butterfly Effect, with Hendrick’s gin, Jardesca, fresh lemon and honeydew juice.

Beer fans won’t be disappointed, either, with a host of hazy IPAs on tap, as well as juicy brews from Cali Craft, like Kool Kidz and Tiki Time fruited wheat.

If you’re looking for something different, check out Lagunitas’ new zero-sugar hard tea, Disorderly Teahouse, with yuzu lemon or mixed-up berries, or the best cocktail ever invented: the Aperol spritz.

Here are some other drink picks to check out at BottleRock:

Best wine for P!nk performance: Anarchist Wine Co. Rosé Against the Machine, a zesty combination of tempranillo, grenache and mourvedre

Best wine for feeling fancy: Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs

Best wine for that Wine Country feeling: Stag’s Leap Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Best drink to beat the heat: Ketel One Botanical and soda with cucumber and mint

Best beverage on your way to the restroom: Monkey Shoulder Chi Chi cocktail, with Monkey Shoulder Whisky, pineapple and coconut cream

Best beverage for Metallica performance: Lagunitas Disorderly Tea House

Most covetable wine in the VIP area: Kosta Browne Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com.