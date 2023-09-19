You can still see traces of Sonoma County’s apple heritage as you drive through our area, especially its nationwide trade in Gravenstein apples through much of the 20th century.

The old fruit barns along Bohemian Highway north of Sebastopol once held Gravensteins, the first apple of the new season for consumers tired of mealy old apples from last year. River Road passes over the Laguna de Santa Rosa, where a long-forgotten rail route once ran trains to pick up apples from the orchards along Trenton Road. You can still see the trestle pilings.

All that’s pretty much gone now, rooted out and replanted to wine grapes once savvy landowners realized Sonoma County is one of those rare spots that yields wines of ultimate distinction and profitability.

Now almost all our commercial apples are grown in the Pacific Northwest and stored for market in climate-controlled housing. Over the last 50 years, apple growers have given us many new varieties, most which you can find in our markets this month and through fall and winter.

September seems like a good time to take a look at these new varieties. One newcomer of note is Cosmic Crisp, a cross between Honey Crisp and Enterprise.

On its release in 1991, the Honey Crisp caused a sensation. No other apple flaked off such crispy chunks of sweet apple-y goodness when bitten into. Honey Crisp is the chance cross between the Keepsake apple and an unknown other parent. Enterprise is the product of crossbreeding between Golden Delicious, McIntosh, Rome Beauty and an unnamed crab apple.

One of the best American apples for fresh juice or cider is Cripps Pink, with a tart, acidic bite. For eating out of hand, the Fuji — commonplace now in our stores — is one of the sweetest in the world. Its parents are Red Delicious and Rall’s Janet. Red Delicious was once a favored apple in American markets, but its quality has declined.

For baking, the standard go-to apple is the insistently green Granny Smith. But Granny has a rival in a new variety — Lady Alice — not to be confused with Pink Lady apples. Lady Alice is rich, flavorful and complex. Slices don’t brown when cut and keep their shape and texture even at the high temperatures used to make apple pie.

Another apple that’s slow to brown, and is great for slicing into fruit salads, is the Envy variety. It’s very sweet and low in acid, so pair it with something tart — a dollop of Envy applesauce alongside a dollop of sauerkraut and a slice of roast pork would be ideal.

Evercrisp is an aptly named crunchy fruit that releases a mouthful of candy-apple flavor with an acidic tang.

Keep an eye out for a new apple that was developed in Italy called Kiku, which is the Japanese word for chrysanthemum. It’s so named because in 1990, Italian apple grower Louis Braun noticed a natural mutation on Fuji apples growing in a Japanese orchard. Braun grafted the sport onto rootstock and sold the fruit as Kikus. It was introduced to the U.S. market in 2010. It’s sweeter than its Fuji scion. Though primarily grown in Italy, they are also grown in Washington state, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Kikus also come to the United States from Chile and New Zealand.

While new varieties are exciting and fun to sample, there are older varieties that have stood the test of time for good reason — they are superb. Chief among them is the Cox Orange Pippin, regarded by many as the best apple in the world and still the queen of apples in Great Britain.

No American apple can beat the Northern Spy when it comes ripe in November, although it’s difficult to find out here in the West. The Stayman Winesap is another old favorite. Keep on the lookout for any of these three mainstays. I found Cox’s Orange Pippins at a farmstand in Sebastopol many years ago but haven’t spied one since.

Apple Oat Bars

Makes 12 bars

These are super nutritious and tasty for everyday snacking and for lunch boxes. Choosing organic ingredients makes them chemical-free.

1 apple, sliced

9 ounces rolled oats

8 ounces all-purpose flour

8 ounces dark brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 sticks butter, room temperature

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine oats, flour, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a large bowl or food processor until well-combined.

Fold in butter and continue to mix until you have a crumbly texture. Set aside a quarter of the dough.

Line a baking dish with parchment paper. Press the remaining dough into the bottom of the baking dish to be about 1 inch thick.

Bake for 15 minutes. Arrange apple slices on top then crumble the remaining dough on top. Bake for 10 more minutes or until golden brown.

When cool, cut into individual bars or squares. Place in a jar or a storage container. Store for one to two days at room temperature or two to three days in the refrigerator.