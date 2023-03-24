What to know about growing orchids in Sonoma County

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2

On the popular TV show “Frasier,” the fussbudget psychiatrist’s ex-cop father needles him with, “Aren’t you the little hothouse orchid!”

Orchids do have that reputation. People regard them as the “snowflakes” of the flower world, demanding delicate handling by solicitous growers who have studied for years to understand their persnickety ways.

Well, it’s not necessarily true, say members of the Sonoma County Orchid Society, a group of completely normal people who maintain that once you understand an orchid’s origins, and the growing conditions it’s accustomed to, you can grow it without killing it.

The group is hoping to debunk the myth that orchids are only for the most advanced horticulturists. Their annual spring show and sale April 1 and 2 is dubbed “Orchids Are for Everyone” with the hope of persuading people who are curious but intimidated by these beauties.

In addition to offering the spectacle of a roomful of amazing and mysterious orchids and a chance to take a few home, the society is holding a series of workshops suitable for the novice, creating a gateway to orchid gardening for the uninitiated.

“We want to make orchids accessible to everyone,” said Karen Wofford, a retried Marin County sheriff’s deputy who found her retirement passion in the gentler pursuit of orchids.

Mass-produced grocery-store orchids are bred for a short shelf life and to entice shoppers to pop one into the cart. But people typically toss them after the flowers have fallen, leading many people to wrongfully conclude they are orchid killers.

“Orchids from Trader Joe’s die and people say, ‘Oh, I can’t grow an orchid.’ That is not true. They don’t understand, that orchid is designed to die after it flowers because its root is in a tight plastic pot where it can’t breathe. Once you get them out of the pot that is entangling the roots, you can continue to grow them. ... They’re actually a really hardy plant, in many cases. They’re not delicate at all.”

Surprisingly robust

The Orchidaceae family is vast, with more than 30,000 naturally occurring species and more than 100,000 registered hybrids. Attending an orchid show, typically held in spring when many varieties are in bloom, is a way to break down the bewildering array of choices to find something that is right for your growing conditions — indoors or out.

Collectors may have many little orchid plants that appear, at most times, unassuming.

“I think orchids are incredibly ugly as plants, or at least most them are,” Wofford said. “They’re obscure. They’re anonymous. But the minute they bloom, that is where the magic comes, and that is when people become excited.”

That element of mystery drew her to take up the hobby when she retired 10 years ago.

One of the great revelations to many people is that not all orchids need a greenhouse to survive outside their native habitat, said Wofford, who is president of the Sonoma County Orchid Society.

As if to prove how surprisingly robust many orchids can be, the group has two workshops at next weekend’s show devoted to growing orchids outdoors. They are “Growing & Repotting Cymbidiums: Hardy Outdoor Orchids for Beginners and Experts” and “Growing Orchids Outdoors in the Bay Area.” Both classes are included with admission and will be held both days, starting at 1 p.m.

There are a number of orchids that grow well in the Bay Area, including Cymbidiums, also known as boat orchids, which naturally occur in tropical and subtropical areas such as Asia and northern Australia.

“There are things that bloom all throughout the year, but spring is when Cymbidiums bloom, and a lot of people who aren’t necessarily orchid growers — nuts like I am — have Cymbidiums, and they like to get them at the show,” said Judy Carney, an enthusiast for some 40 years.

“I do enjoy Cymbidiums that have huge flowers and great colors. What is nice about them is they will bloom from August all the way through winter until probably May or June, depending on what species it is,” said Wofford, who grows about 25 Cymbidiums that spend some time outdoors.

The biggest problem people have with growing Cymbidiums and other orchids that do well outdoors in our climate is not giving them enough sunshine. But they don’t do well with too much direct hot sun.

Basically, they need protection from the harshest elements. Although Wofford said they may tolerate freezing temperatures, it’s best to give them a break.

Carney’s Petaluma backyard is filled with hundreds if not thousands of orchids, some in a hothouse, others in a cooler greenhouse. She has others she keeps on benches in an area covered by a fiberglass roof.