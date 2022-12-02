For many people, it’s now a thrill to see a monarch butterfly.

In the 1990s, according to the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, “nearly 100 million monarchs overwintered each fall in the forested groves in coastal California.” Now, the western monarch populations that overwinter in coastal forest groves “have declined more than 99%.”

Monarchs always have been an engaging butterfly. The compelling story of such a tiny creature that makes an epic journey from the northern U.S. in late summer to overwinter in Central and Southern California — or in the case of the eastern monarch, from Canada or the northern U.S. to the mountains outside of Mexico City — grips our imagination. The magical quality of the overwintering sites where many thousands gathered made them seem almost mythical. Now each sighting is an event of fragile hope.

Kathy Keatley Garvey is the author of one of UC Davis’ most popular blogs, the “Bug Squad: Happenings in the Insect World” (ucanr.edu/blogs/bugsquad). Garvey is a communications specialist in the entomology and nematology department and posts almost daily about insect-oriented events. My favorite posts are those she writes about her own small but action-packed backyard pollinator garden.

She’s a dedicated insect photographer and captures the intensity and detail of insect interactions in close-up photos in her garden. This summer and fall she has posted many very good and important blog posts on monarch butterflies. I’ve summarized a few here to check out.

‘Bug Squad’ Aug. 31: The Milkweed You Buy at Retail Nurseries May Contain Pesticides

Many times, I’ve heard this question asked: do milkweed plants from nurseries have pesticide residues?

Scientists from the University of Nevada, Reno, and the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation analyzed 235 leaf samples from 33 retail nurseries across the country. Every sample had multiple pesticides detected with an average of 12.2 pesticides per plant.

Although there weren’t any samples from Sonoma County or the Bay Area, this information underlines the importance of buying plants from local nurseries where you can ask questions about how they are grown. You can grow milkweeds from seed easily.

‘Bug Squad’ Sept. 2: Monarch Migration Underway in the Pacific Northwest

David James, a noted entomologist and associate professor at Washington State University, reported strong monarch populations in Washington this summer, noting on Aug. 31 that they were “consistent with numbers I’ve seen in past summers when the overwintering population was approximately 250,000, as it was last winter.”

What’s interesting was his observation that if September and October temperatures in the Bay Area and Los Angeles were average, monarchs would go to overwintering sites. He noted that if they are above average, the population will become reproductive in urban gardens and parks, and those who count butterflies at the overwintering sites will think the population has crashed.

Temperatures rather than food sources and milkweed availability for larvae are apparently the main factors that determine whether butterflies become reproductive or go into a hibernation-like state called reproductive diapause.

‘Bug Squad’ Oct. 11: Tropical Milkweed Doesn’t Deserve the Bad Rap.

This is one of Garvey’s most interesting posts. There has been much discussion about tropical milkweed, Asclepias currasavica. The concern is that in frost-free climates, it’s evergreen. Some think this encourages monarchs to continue to breed when they should be migrating.

Another fear is that because tropical milkweed is evergreen, it can host the protozoan parasite Ophryocystis elektroscirrha that affect monarchs. Marin, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Ventura counties have gone so far as to ban the sale of tropical milkweed. The California Department of Food and Agriculture has “categorized Asclepias curassavica as a ‘noxious weed.’”

Garvey cites interviews with distinguished (and local) butterfly scientists who refute the actions of the agriculture department and these counties. Basically, the experts agree that with associate professor James that “Migration and the diapause that accompanies it in the fall are determined by shortening photoperiod (daylight) and temperature,” not food availability.

They cite climate change and pesticides as the main issues facing butterfly populations. The protozoa apparently can be found on all milkweeds. Tropical milkweed has been planted in gardens since 1909, and butterflies apparently do well on it.