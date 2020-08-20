What to pack in your evacuation bag

Multiple fires across the North Bay have forced many to evacuate. Here’s a list of essential items to have ready in case of an emergency, according to the Red Cross.

– Map marked with evacuation routes

– Seven-day supply of any needed medication

– Flashlight

– One gallon of water per person, per day for at least three days

– Three-day supply of nonperishable food items

– Battery-powered or hand-crank radio, preferably with NOAA Weather Radio

– First aid kit, including band-aids, gauze, safety pins, etc.

– Sanitation and other personal hygiene items

– Copies of personal documents, including a medication list, medical information, proof of address, passports, birth certificates and insurance policies

– Cell phones with portable chargers

– Emergency contact information

– Extra cash

– Emergency blanket

You should keep a pair of slip-on tennis shoes and a flashlight near your bed in case of an emergency at night. Keep carriers and leashes for your pets available if necessary.

With coronavirus public health orders still in place, bring face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. These will become crucial if you evacuate to a shelter with others.

If you have time and space, here are some other optional items that could come in handy, according to the Red Cross:

– Scissors

– Duct tape

– Can opener

– Games/entertainment for children

– Family photos or other meaningful items

– Sleeping bags

– Rain gear

– Matches