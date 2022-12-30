Sonoma

Director shares the skinny on Sonoma Botanical Garden

The program for the Thursday meeting of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club will feature a storied professional of international botanical gardens.

Sonoma Botanical Garden Executive Director Scot Medbury will share the history and emerging vision for the garden during the Jan. 5 meeting.

Formerly known as Quarryhill, Sonoma Botanical Garden recently opened a new California flora section on the 67-acre property. A new program of indoor horticultural exhibitions is also currently being held in the large greenhouse, with a current feature on citrus, “From East to Zest,” running through March 5.

Medbury, who has announced he will be leaving the post in April after three years, has been involved in curating, cultivating and interpreting the botanical collections for 40 years. He previously was director of the San Francisco Botanical Garden and the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers, where he oversaw the restoration of the historic building.

Before coming to Sonoma, he oversaw the Brooklyn Botanical Garden in New York.

The Sonoma Botanical Garden began in 1987 with the vision of the late Jane Davenport, who had purchased the abandoned sandstone quarry site in 1968. She sent her first plant-collecting expedition to Asia in 1987 to bring back what would become the base for the garden of wild-source Asian plants.

The garden club meets at 7 p.m. in Burlingame Hall of the First Congregational Church, 252 W. Spain St. A meet and greet will precede the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nonmembers are invited to attend for $5. Chairs will be spaced, and masks are optional. Refreshments and a plant raffle follow the meeting.

For more information on the club, visit vom-garden-club.org.

Sebastopol

Free class teaches tips on fruit tree pruning

January is the time to start pruning your fruit trees, and good technique results in happier trees and harvests.

Harmony Farm Supply in Sebastopol is offering a free hands-on pruning class Jan. 7.

Led by Fred Frey from Vintage Tree Care, the workshop will cover basic tree anatomy and proper tree structure, weight management, fruit wood distribution in different species and the proper handling of pruning tools and ladders.

The will be two, two-hour workshops offered, starting at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Advanced registration is required by calling 707-823-9125. The class is at Harmony’s Sebastopol store, 3244 Gravenstein Highway N.

