Q: When is the best time to scatter or plant wildflower seed? What’s the best way to plant them, and which wildflowers flourish in Sonoma County or in a drought?

A. Fall is the best time to sow wildflower seeds in a Sonoma County garden. Sow them between October and November, just before the winter rains begin and temperatures start to drop. The winter rains will water the seeds and the flowers will bloom next year, in early spring and summer.

Most California native wildflowers need at least six to eight hours of sun a day. Because they prefer well-drained soil, avoid planting seeds in areas that stay soggy after a heavy rain. They do well in rock gardens; around mailboxes; in borders; and along fences, driveways and walkways.

Try starting with a small flower patch or two, then watch over time as they seed themselves into nearby spaces. Annual wildflowers complete their life cycle, from seed to flowering to reseeding, in one year. By self-seeding, a new generation returns each year.

Prepare a site in your garden a week or two before you sow the seeds. First, remove any weeds and grass that can compete with new wildflower sprouts. After you have removed the existing vegetation, loosen the soil to a depth of no more than 1 to 2 inches, to keep the dormant weeds covered, and water well. After two weeks or so, remove any new weeds that have sprouted.

Moisten the soil thoroughly before you seed the area. Mix the wildflower seeds with horticultural sand or vermiculture. Don’t bury the seeds or they won’t sprout. Instead, spread the seeds by hand or use a seed-dispersal tool to ensure even distribution. Lightly rake or sprinkle your seeded area with potting soil for some coverage. You also can press the seed in with a piece of cardboard.

Keep the area moist, but not saturated, until the seeds germinate. If all goes well, the fall and winter rains will provide enough moisture. During drought years, be prepared to provide supplemental irrigation.

Your own microclimate and planting location will affect how your plants grow. Plants in coastal microclimates can withstand more sun and get by with less watering than those in hot, inland areas.

Here are some annual wildflowers that do well in most of Sonoma County and will reseed in successive years:

Baby blue-eyes, Nemophila menziesii, have light-blue blossoms with white centers and look great in containers. Baby white-eyes, N. menziesii var. atomaria, have white flowers sprinkled with tiny blue dots. Fivespot flowers, N. maculata, are white flowers with five petals. Each petal has a dark-purple spot on its tip.

Blue field gilia, Gilia capitata, have 1-inch heads that are dense with many powder-blue flowers. They have long stems, grow up to 24 inches tall and flower between February and March. Bird’s eyes, G. tricolor, are endemic flowers that do well in dry ground. The fragrant blue, lavender, violet and pink flowers attract hummingbirds and butterflies. They grow to 8 inches tall during the months of April through August.

California poppies, Eschscholzia californica, are yellow-orange flowers that reseed prolifically. They grow from 2 to 24 inches tall, depending on the environment, from February through September. You can prune ragged plants back to near ground level after you give the seed pods time to dry. Collect the dry seeds and sow them in other areas of your garden. Tufted poppies, E. caespitosa, are often mistaken for California poppies. They grow from 2 to 12 inches tall and bloom from March through August.

Sky lupine, Lupinus nanus, is an excellent companion for poppies. Dense whorls of blue flowers with white tips grow on upright spikes of about 10 to 15 inches tall. They bloom from March through May and are an important host plant for many insects. There are more than 100 species of lupine in California and they come in a variety of colors, including blue, pink, white and yellow.

Sonoma clarkia, Clarkia gracilis ssp. sonomensis, has a brilliant pink flower with a magenta spot on the base of each petal. It grows up to 12 inches tall and is notorious for its drooping buds. Red ribbons, C. concinna, grow well in the shade and up to 18 inches tall. Elegant clarkia, C. unguiculata, with diamond-shaped petals, grows 2 feet tall. Because all clarkias bloom from April to July, their common name is farewell-to-spring.

Chinese houses or pagodas, Collinsia heterophylla, tolerate shade. These delightful flowers emerge in colors of white, rose-pink and purple. Blooms are tiered in whorls with a lilac-purple or white upper lip and a rose-purple or violet lower lip. They bloom from February to April and grow up to 10 inches tall. They make a good bulb cover.

To see a longer list of native plants that do well in Sonoma County, go to bit.ly/3zpb4NO.

Find more detail on how to plant wildflower seeds for a spring display at tinyurl.com/3j7jwnu9. Or find more information on California wild plants at calflora.org.

Contributors to this week’s column were April Lynch, Patricia Decker, Karen Felker and Joy Lanzendorfer. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County, at sonomamg.ucanr.edu, provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners. Send your gardening questions to scmgpd@gmail.com. You will receive answers to your questions either in this newspaper or from our Information Desk. You can contact the Information Desk directly at 707-565-2608 or mgsonoma@ucanr.edu.