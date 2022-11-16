In the early years, turkeys were a golden bronze with large feathers that studded the meat. But in the 1950s, all that changed, thanks to one well-known Sonoman.

George Nicholas has been called the father of the modern turkey that we see on our Thanksgiving dinner tables today. A Petaluma native and graduate of UC Davis, where he studied poultry breeding, Nicholas and his wife, Johnnie, came to Sonoma Valley in 1939 to start Nicholas Turkey Breeding Farms on Napa Road (where Scribe Winery is today).

Utilizing the genetics he learned in his studies, Nicholas improved the breed and developed the “broad-breasted white” turkey that revolutionized the poultry industry. He was the world’s first major breeder of the white-feathered turkey — preferred because its nearly invisible pinfeathers made it more appealing to the eye in the marketplace.

“One story goes that when he was helping out in a chicken processing plant, he noticed that the white chicken feathers came out more easily and didn’t leave the discoloration on the skin that the bronze ones sometimes did,” reads the Valley of the Moon Turkey website, the business that grew out of the Nicholas’ operation. “The development of the white strain began in 1953 and by 1959 the Nicholas White was introduced and thus began the industry’s transition from broad breasted bronze to large white turkeys.”

At one point, Nicholas provided 60% of the breeding behind the world’s turkeys.

In 1978, Nicholas and his shareholders sold the company to the International Basic Economy Corporation of New York for nearly $10 million. It was estimated at the time that Nicholas’ turkey eggs were producing 140 million turkeys throughout the world.

Nicholas didn’t raise turkeys for meat but rather as breeding stock for the development and improvement of his new white-feathered variety. He improved and perfected the process of artificial insemination, which in turn resulted in the turkey hens laying fertilized eggs. It is the eggs that Nicholas sold around the world to others who hatched and raised the birds for market.

“Since 1966, the average breeder hen has ballooned from about 15 pounds to more than 24; the male from nearly 21 pounds to almost 35,” the Los Angeles Times wrote in 1995. “Their offspring, the supermarket turkeys, generally weigh between 10-20 pounds. The top-seller is Butterball, a product of ConAgra Inc. The agribusiness prefers a 15-pound Nicholas Turkey Breeding Farms bird because, Marini said, ‘the ConAgra people think it looks great in a bag.’”

In 2004, Nicholas Turkey Breeding Farms packed up its turkeys and moved operations from Sonoma to West Virginia.