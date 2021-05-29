When planting in containers, pot size matters

Many people have plants in containers. Potted plants can be objects of art — both pot and plant — or they may hold favorite bulbs, coveted vegetables or a masterpiece of flowers and foliage, a living floral arrangement. Sometimes containers serve as an entire garden; other times they act as decor or focal points on decks, patios, garden paths or in garden beds. Whatever the purpose, containers both concentrate and highlight plants. They need to always look good and be productive. Great care may be lavished on them. With such a focus on appearance, containers have a few crucial needs to be aware of.

Strive for the right size

Pot size is crucial. When we think of plants, leaves and flowers come to mind and not roots. Yet we need to choose a pot size big enough to accommodate a plant’s roots at maturity. There are several reasons why this is important. Pot sizes should be tailored to each plant’s ultimate size and rooting area. If you’re placing multiple plants in one container, consider the roots of all the plants.

Roots should just fill the container by the end of the season. Too-big plants in too-small pots become rootbound quickly and won’t thrive or look good. Worse yet, they will require daily water rather than irrigation every couple of days or less often.

It’s tempting to buy small pots of about 1 to 2 gallons in size, but they are really not appropriate for anything except small-size cactus. Five-gallon pots are the minimum size for each annual plant. Larger plants or multiple plants require larger containers of 10 gallons or more.

This can represent an unrealistic investment for people, but fortunately there are discount pot stores in the area. You also easily could use containers like half wine barrels, repurposed water troughs or other items instead of ceramic or metal pots, if adequate drainage holes are made.

Good drainage is crucial. If water sits in the soil, plant roots may literally drown and rot. Keeping plant roots cool in warm weather also depends on container size. Small containers heat up and dry out quickly, leaving plants stressed. The larger the pot, the greater the buffer the soil will offer to heat.

Adequate water

As root area is finite, potted plants are especially prone to stress from inadequate water.

During drought years, watering your potted plants with water captured as you wait for the shower or sink to heat up is a great way to reduce your water use. You can reuse the rinse water after dish washing in the same way.

Make sure to keep the soil evenly moist. A quick splash of water on top may make the soil surface look wet while the main root zone is dry. Always check with a large screwdriver to see how deep water penetrates. As the plant grows over the season and the root area increases, it likely will need more water than in the beginning of the growing season.

A large pot should need irrigation less frequently than a smaller one. Terra cotta pots, especially thin ones, wick a certain amount of moisture through the clay walls. Pots with thicker walls are better than thin-walled ones for saving water. Glazed or metal pots are effectively sealed from moisture loss.

Mind your soil

Most soil for container plants is designed to drain well. If you mix some finished compost or soil with bagged potting mix, it will help it retain moisture.

Another easy and important tool in water saving is to mulch the soil surface with about ½ inch of good compost. This will help protect the soil surface from the drying effects of wind and sun. An added benefit is that each time you water, the pot will effectively be fertilized by nutrients released from the compost. Make sure to leave enough room in the top of the pot to hold both the compost and to capture water when irrigating. The soil surface level should be about 1 ½ to 2 inches from the top of the pot.

As potting soil is designed to drain quickly, it loses nutrients quickly too and should be fertilized each month. Adding soil and compost to the bagged mix helps with the rapid depletion of nutrients. Make sure to mix all ingredients well. Fertilizers that include feathermeal (ground chicken feathers) (12-0-0) are a good choice as the nitrogen, an important plant nutrient for growth, lasts for about two months and sometimes longer.

Some people like to put their containers on an automatic irrigation system. Plants appreciate and thrive with regular moisture. However, all the containers on each system must be the same size or water will be inadequate for some pots and too much for others, resulting in water waste. Carefully monitor the duration and frequency of your irrigation throughout the season. As plants grow, water needs increase. During warm weather, plants require more water. If it is cool and foggy you won’t need to water as much.

Careful attention to all these factors will enable beautiful, thriving container plants.

