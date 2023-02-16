There’s something missing outside many grocery stores and other businesses that are typically a fixture this time of year, and it’s beginning to dawn on some county residents what it is.

Girl Scout cookies, and their cherub-faced salespeople, are mysteriously absent.

Whether it’s a Thin Mint or Tagalong fix customers are looking for, they’re on their way, but like so many other products, from computer chips to cream cheese, the cookies have fallen victim to pandemic-related supply chain issues and labor shortages.

The delay is an anticlimactic coda to Lexie Silva’s years as a Girl Scout. The senior at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa has routinely been one of Sonoma County’s top salespeople, and this sale, her thirteenth, will be her final one as a cookie entrepreneur.

“Sales are always good when we do it this time of year and people are expecting it,” said Silva. “It throws not only the people selling them off, but it throws off the buyers.”

It was a move the CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern California, Bri Seoane, said was necessary. The council was notified late last fall by Little Brownie Bakers, one of two bakeries nationwide that make all the Girl Scout cookies Americans consume, that it was anticipating inventory shortages.

Girl Scouts of Northern California supports 25,000 scouts in 19 counties stretching from Gilroy to the Oregon border, and is one of the largest customers contracted with Little Brownie Bakers. They sold nearly four million boxes of cookies in 2022 alone. The council decided the best course of action was to delay the sale by a few weeks.

“The advantage is that we’ll get 100% of our forecast order, and that was something we weren’t guaranteed to get if we sold cookies during our normal window,” said Seoane. “We wanted to make sure our cookie entrepreneurs had product in their hands.”

Having product available is important to Silva, who prefers selling in person rather than relying on online sales, which have become more common in the past few years.

“I don’t like online. It takes away the personal aspect and connecting with my customers. I still go door to door in my neighborhood and set up in front of stores,” she said.

She even goes in person to her father’s workplace, Manly Honda, rather than sending an order form with him and having him deliver cookies later, which is probably a more common practice for many Girl Scouts, even though that’s discouraged by the Council.

It’s a tactic that works. Silva and her mother did some back-of-the-napkin math and estimate she’s sold nearly 18,000 boxes since she became a Daisy Scout in kindergarten. Her total includes one year when she sold 4,057 boxes and was the top seller in all of Northern California.

Because of the delay, she’s revised her sales goal for the season, which will run from March 8-April 23.

“Last year I sold almost 2,000 boxes, but with this year being so late and with spring break trips, we’re only ordering 700 boxes, which is low for me,” said Silva.

Having sales a bit later than normal does have at least one advantage, according to Seoane.

“There’s excitement about having booths when it’s a bit warmer and drier out. Both parents and Girl Scouts alike will be excited to sell cookies in warmer weather,” she said.

Silva is hopeful that customer response will still be strong, and that she’ll be able to squeeze in plenty of time to run her cookie business with a calendar already filling up with end-of-senior-year activities.

“Once I start selling, I get on a roll and always sell more than I expect to,” she said. “It’s my last year, so I’ll still keep trying.”

