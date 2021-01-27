Where to find cheeseburgers, chocolate and other treats in Sonoma County this winter

ST. HELENA

Gott’s Cheeseburger Kits are a movable feast

Gott’s Roadside, the Northern California roadside eatery that puts a modern twist on American classics, is now selling its Cheeseburger Kit through Goldbelly’s collection of iconic American restaurant favorites.

“The Cheeseburger Kit we created for Goldbelly contains the same ingredients as the burger we make in our restaurants, along with cooking and burger assembly instructions — right down to our picnic-style packaging and wrapping,” Gott’s Culinary Director Jennifer Rebman said.

The kit can be ordered as a four-pack or an eight-pack and includes everything the recipient needs to bring the Gott’s burger experience into the home or to send as a gift.

The kit, which is shipped overnight, contains Niman Ranch beef patties, Panorama Bakery’s classic egg buns, American cheese slices, Gott’s Secret Sauce, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and a mix of kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, all packaged in a Gott’s box.

The four-pack sells for $99 and the eight-pack for $149, including shipping. For best results, burgers should be cooked within one to three days after arrival. To order: goldbelly.com/gotts-roadside

HEALDSBURG

Bee Company offers virtual honey tastings

Sonoma County Bee Company Founder Candice Koseba is now offering virtual blind honey tastings of her products.

Test your palate with a taste of Sonoma County Bee Company’s wildflower honey along with a side-by-side tasting of four mono-varietal honeys. Koseba will guide groups with the aid of a Honey Tasting Flavor Wheel and Honey Color Guide that come with the virtual tasting box.

Sonoma County Bee Company’s honey is made of flower nectar collected by bees, made in small batches, with 10% of honey sales donated to the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association.

Koseba is also the on-site beekeeper at the new Montage Healdsburg. To reserve: sonomacountybeecompany.com

CALISTOGA

Winter Passport extended until April 1

Calistoga’s 11th Annual Winter in the Wineries Passport has been extended until April 1 due to the stay-at-home order that temporarily closed wineries.

When the wineries reopen, guests can take advantage of wine tasting opportunities at 15 wineries located throughout Calistoga, Lake County, Pope Valley and St. Helena.

The Passport costs $60 per person. To purchase: visitcalistoga.com

COTATI

Park Avenue offers Valentine’s gift boxes, dinners

Park Avenue Catering will cook up a three-course, to-go dinner for Valentine’s Day weekend, Feb. 12 to 14, with an optional appetizer.

The menu includes a salad (red endive and castelfranco chicories, dried pears, Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese, candied walnuts and cider vinaigrette); a main course (Red Wine-Braised Creekstone Boneless Beef Shortrib with white and green asparagus, king trumpet mushrooms and red pearl onion fricassée, plus Red Floriani polenta cake) and a romantic dessert (whipped dark and white chocolate mousse, champagne strawberry preserves and caramelized oats).

The vegetarian option is a Baked Rigatoni with Spinach and Artichoke “Dip” with sun- dried tomato pesto. The optional appetizer is Citrus-Cured Loch Duart Salmon on Buckwheat Crepes with dill-whipped crème fraîche and lemon confit cured with Hanson Mandarin Vodka.

The three-course dinner is $120 for two, plus an additional $30 per couple for the appetizer. Delivery is extra. All menu items arrive chilled with reheating instructions.

Through the month of February, Park Avenue also is putting together a Chocolate Lovers’ Gift Box, which includes two chocolate bars from Dick Taylor Chocolate, housemade Chocolate Cabernet Sauce, housemade Chocolate Torte, Chocolate Covered Almonds and Spiced Hot Chocolate, with an optional add-on of Trentadue Chocolate Amore Port.

Cost is $65 per box or $85 with the port (port is available for delivery or pickup only).

To order: parkavecater.com and click on COVID, then Valentine’s Day.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56