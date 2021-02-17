Where to find Danish breakfast in Sonoma County

PENNGROVE

Aebleskiver Breakfast for pickup

The Penngrove Community Church will serve a benefit Aebleskiver Breakfast for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 27 at the church, 9970 Oak St.

The Danish aebleskivers are round, sweet snacks similar to doughnut holes that can be served with syrup or powdered sugar and jam. The breakfast also includes sausage, coffee and water.

Drivers will be directed to the north entrance to place their order and then drive to the south exit for pickup. Donations will be accepted to benefit the church, an independent, nondenominational church founded by community members in 1897 and built in 1898.

For more information: 707-795-5919.

HEALDSBURG

Quail & Condor Bakery opens for business

Baker Melissa Yanc and Chef Sean McGaughey have been serving their pastries, breads and pies at the Healdsburg Farmers Market and other outlets, but now they have opened a retail bakery, Quail & Condor, at 149 Healdsburg Ave.

The bakery serves flaky croissants and muffins, rustic breads made with local ingredients and seasonal pastries such as the Cardamom Cream Bun.

Yanc was the Season 6 winner of the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship, and McGaughey formerly served as sous chef at SingleThread restaurant in Healdsburg.

For more information, go to quailandcondor.com

GLEN ELLEN

Virtual tasting at B.R. Cohn Winery

B.R. Cohn winemaker Glenn Hugo will explore three new wine releases at 4 p.m. Feb. 25 that were part of the Olive Hill Estate wine club shipment.

The three wines for the virtual tasting are the 2018 Pinot Noir Russian River Valley, the 2018 cabernet sauvignon Olive Hill Estate and the 2018 Quatre Red Blend Sonoma Valley.

Cost of the wines and tasting is $171. To reserve, go to brcohn.com and click on Virtual Tastings.

SONOMA COUNTY

Bachan’s teams up with Nona Lim’s in stir-fry kit

Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce, founded by Sebastopol native Justin Gill, has created a new partnership with Nona Lim, maker of Asian comfort foods in convenient packages.

As part of Nona Lim’s new line of plant-based stir-fry noodle kits, Bachan’s sauce is featured in the Teriyaki Ramen Stir Fry Kit, which includes precooked ramen noodles. Consumers can add vegetables and protein of their choice to the two-serving noodle dish.

“We are honored to be part of this awesome project with Nona and her team,” Gill said. “These new kits are amazingly good and so easy to make.”

The Nona Lim Teriyaki Ramen Stir Fry Kit will be available in March at nonalim.com and at various online retailers and grocery chains. It has a suggested retail price of $7.99.

Bachan’s sauce can be used as a marinade, finishing sauce, dipping sauce or stir-fry sauce and is available at Oliver’s Markets, Pacific Market and other grocery stores in Sonoma County.

