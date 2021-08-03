Subscribe

Where to find world flavors in Santa Rosa

ABIGAIL PETERSON
SONOMA MAGAZINE
August 3, 2021, 1:21PM
More International Groceries

Apna Bazaar, 7500 Commerce Blvd., Cotati, 707-665-0333

Aroon Thai Market, 2770 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-576-0256

Lola’s Market, in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg, lolasmarkets.com

Mekong Seafood Market, 206 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-544-6201

Sonoma’s family-owned international markets connect expats and immigrants to the cuisines of their homelands. The foods they carry are authentic and delicious — and absolutely worth seeking out.

El Brinquito Market

On weekend afternoons, the sight of steam rising from the grill in front of El Brinquito Market in Boyes Hot Springs is a beacon to drivers along this busy corridor of Sonoma Highway just west of downtown. For locals, the spicy grilled chicken, beans and fresh tortillas are hard to resist.

Inside the colorful corner shop is a small grocery and a large meat counter. Marinated fresh pork and beef are prepared by artisan butcher Herlindo Torres, who has worked here for 17 years. Chips, Mexican pastries, dried chiles and spices and pantry staples (tortillas, masa, a jumbo 32-ounce bottle of Tapatio) are mainstays. On weekends, the store has fresh tamales, carnitas and homemade flan — if you’re lucky enough to get there before they’re sold out.

The Iñiguez family have owned the market for 20 years. Checkout clerk Esmeralda Sandoval, who also works as a custodian at nearby Sassarini Elementary, said it’s a family affair on weekends around the grill.

“There will be seven or eight of the grandkids, everybody working together,” she said. “You see the little kids getting the plates and wrapping up food for the customers. Everybody’s included in it, and that’s really nice.”

17380 Sonoma Highway, Boyes Hot Springs, 707-996-4912.

Asia Mart

When Analy and El Molino high school culinary students test recipes featuring Asian ingredients, they know just where to go: the Asia Mart emporium in northwest Santa Rosa.

The market has been around for nearly 30 years and is run by Philip Ma, who grew up helping out alongside his mother and grandmother. Ma, who worked at luxury hotels in San Francisco before returning to Santa Rosa to take over the family business, said customer service sets the store apart.

“People want to cook something new, but sometimes they don’t know where to look,” he said. “And they think there might be a language barrier.”

Imported snacks (basil chips from Thailand, shrimp chips from Japan) and hard-to-find favorite sweets (green tea KitKats and almond Pocky) are popular. But the store also carries cooking sauces, pantry items (a dozen types of coconut milk, pickled mango and tamarind leaves, jackfruit in syrup), rice and buckwheat noodles and frozen meat and fish. Fresh produce — long beans, mustard greens, Shanghai bok choy and Jamaican yams — are brought in from twice-weekly trips to the San Francisco produce market. The shop also carries bulk rice, housewares, herbal medicines and tea.

“Definitely, the store brings people together,” Ma said. “We’re lucky to live in a diverse community.”

2481 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa. 707-542-3513, asiamartsr.com.

European Food Store

“Every day is like travel for me, and it’s really nice to be able to explore the world through food, especially because that’s the best option we have right now,” said manager Jill Schulze of European Food Store in Santa Rosa.

The bright and friendly grocery is owned by Olga Rozhkova, who arrived in Santa Rosa from Russia with her husband more than 20 years ago. In Moscow, Rozhkova was a clothing designer. After her son was born, she realized there was no place nearby to find the foods she missed from home, and she decided to open a small store.

The shop sells prepared foods and ingredients imported from across Europe — Russian foods like caviar, pickled mushrooms and eggplant, kvass (a lightly fermented rye drink) and pelmeni (dumplings) — but also dozens of different sausages and pâtés, pasta and spaetzle and fresh farmhouse cheeses.

There are plenty of sweets too: traditional pine-cone jam from Georgia, spicy black licorice from Finland, sunflower halva from Ukraine and Swiss and German chocolates. And people pop in all day long for hot piroshki (beef- or mushroom-filled pastries) and loaves of fresh-from-the-oven German rye.

It’s the connection to customers that matters most to Rozhkova, who is rebuilding after losing her family home in the Tubbs fire.

“So many customers lost homes, too,” she said. “So it’s special when we can help them find something that makes them feel whole.”

2790 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. 707-527-0319, europeanfoodsonoma.com.

The following recipes are from Mei Ibach, cooking teacher for West County High School, formerly El Molino and Analy high schools. This is a versatile sauce that can be served over grilled meats, Asian noodle dishes and with spring rolls.

Mei’s Malaysian Peanut Sauce

Makes 2 ½ cups

¼ cup clarified butter (ghee)

1 teaspoon red chile paste

1 stalk lemon grass, cut into 1-inch lengths

1 tablespoon coarsely chopped shallot

1 tablespoon coarsely chopped garlic

1 teaspoon paprika powder

1½ cups water

1 tablespoon or more tamarind juice, to taste

2 cups fresh roasted ground peanuts (reserve 1 cup)

2 tablespoons condensed milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

Juice of 2 limes

Preheat a small sauce pot; add the clarified butter, red chile paste, lemon grass, shallot, garlic and paprika and stir fry for 1 to 2 minutes or until fragrant.

Stir in the water and bring to a boil. Add the tamarind juice, 1 cup of ground peanuts and condensed milk. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and cook at a simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.

Turn off the heat and stir in the remaining 1 cup of ground peanuts and lime juice.

This salad is traditionally made using a large mortar and pestle to blend, thus softening the green papaya and tomato and marrying the different textures and flavors. If green papaya is not available, carrot, green apple or green mangoes make good substitutions.

Green Papaya and Grilled Shrimp Salad

Makes 6 to 8 servings

15 large shrimp, shelled and deveined

1 tablespoon canola oil

Salt and pepper

1 cup carrot, julienned

1 small green papaya, peeled, seeded and julienned

6 cherry tomatoes, lightly crushed

1 tablespoon roasted peanuts

Dressing (see recipe below)

½ pounds tender, young long beans

¼ head green cabbage, cut into wedges

1 tablespoon dried shrimp (optional)

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Season the shrimp with oil, salt and pepper and grill until they turn opaque. Do not overcook the shrimp or they will turn chewy. Set aside.

In a salad bowl, mix in the carrot, papaya, tomatoes and peanuts. Toss the dressing with the shrimp and salad and mix well. Line a serving plate with lettuce and mound the salad on top. Place the wedges of cabbage and beans around the edges of the plate.

Dressing for Green Papaya Salad

1 large clove garlic, minced

2 Thai bird’s eye chiles or serrano chiles, finely chopped

½ teaspoon palm sugar or brown sugar

1 lime, juiced

2 tablespoons fish sauce

In a small mixing bowl, whisk all the ingredients together until well-mixed.

This sauce goes well with chicken, pork, vegetable and rice dishes.

Pepita-Sesame Paté with Chipotle Chiles, Plantains and Apple Cider

Makes 8 servings

½ pound unsalted, raw, shelled green pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

3 tablespoons sesame seeds

4-5 chipotles en adobo

2 cups apple cider or juice

1 ripe plantain, skinned and thickly sliced

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups vegetable stock

Juice of one lime

Salt and pepper, to taste

Toast the pepitas until lightly brown. Put them in a bowl. Toast the sesame seeds for about 10 seconds, turning constantly until golden, and put them in the bowl with the pepitas.

Put half the mixed seeds in a blender or processor container with the chiles. Add 1 cup of the cider and blend. Scrape down the blender sides with a spatula and blend again, adding some water if necessary. Remove to a large pot. Add the sesame seeds to the blender with the plantain, salt, pepper and remaining cup of cider. Blend and scrape down the blender sides with a spatula and blend again. Add to the paste in the pot. Add the lime juice, salt and pepper to taste.

Heat the seed paste over the lowest heat and simmer for 1 hour, stirring with a wooden spoon and adding as little water as possible.

To turn the paste into a sauce, add the vegetable stock and simmer for 10 minutes. Taste for seasoning. The sauce should have the texture of heavy cream.

Abigail Peterson is editor in chief of Sonoma Magazine. Reach her at abigail.peterson@sonomamag.com. Staff Writer Diane Peterson contributed to this report. Reach her at diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com

