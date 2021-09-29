Where to get free coffee on National Coffee Day

Had your coffee yet today? Ready for a second cup? In honor of National Coffee Day Wednesday, several national chains are offering free coffee. Here’s where to find the deals:

Dunkin’

Members of Dunkin’ DD Perks program can get a free medium coffee with any purchase. Find a Dunkin’ location at bit.ly/3F4Qjcv.

Krispy Kreme

Members of Krispy Kreme’s rewards program can get a free coffee and doughnut at participating locations. Find a Krispy Kreme location at bit.ly/2Ya9a5c.

Panera

Panera customers who identify themselves as parents or caregivers can get free coffee at any location. Find a Panera location at bit.ly/3ASMiVL.

7-Eleven

7Rewards members can get a free hot coffee with the purchase of a baked good at participating stores. Find a 7-Eleven location at bit.ly/3m6JDBX.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free cup of Pikes Place Roast Coffee for customers who bring in their own reusable cup. Find a Starbucks location at https://sbux.co/2XZfoEu.