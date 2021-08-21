Where to get free water-saving products in the North Bay

Water customers throughout the North Bay can pick up a free water-saving kit during a three-county “Drought Drop By” event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, at one of multiple sites in the area.

Sonoma Water and its partners in the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership are organizing the giveaway to encourage water users in the Russian River watershed to save every drop during this severe drought.

The kits, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, include:

Bucket to catch water for reuse

Low-flow showerhead

5-minute shower timer

Low-flow faucet aerator

Toilet dye test tablets

Self-closing garden hose nozzle

“These free water-saving tools in our community’s hands will not just increase water conservation but raise awareness of the severity of this drought,” Sonoma Water Director and Second District Supervisor David Rabbitt said in a news release. “We all need to take action now by eliminating water waste and adopting water-smart habits. We can all take shorter showers, reduce irrigation and achieve permanent savings by installing water-efficient devices.”

Well owners in the Petaluma Valley, Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma Valley are also eligible to pick up water-saving kits, thanks to contributions to the event from the Petaluma Valley, Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma Valley groundwater sustainability agencies.

The Russian River watershed is in a historic drought, with the region experiencing the third-driest year on record. Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino water supply levels are at historically low levels.

The Water Advisory Committee to the Sonoma County Water Agency and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors are asking households to voluntarily cut water use by 20%.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during the giveaway. The locations include:

Cloverdale: Cloverdale Plaza, 124 N. Cloverdale Blvd.

Cotati: Cotati City Hall, 201 W. Sierra Ave.

Healdsburg: Healdsburg Community Center, 1552 Healdsburg Ave.

Sonoma Valley: Valley of the Moon Water District, 19039 Bay Street, Sonoma (El Verano)

Petaluma: Petaluma Community Center at Luchessi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

Rohnert Park: Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane

Santa Rosa: Coddingtown Mall (enter off Range Avenue behind JC Penney). Also at Nagasawa Park, 1313 Fountaingrove Parkway

Sonoma: Sonoma Plaza, 453 First St. E.

Windsor: Town of Windsor Corporation Yard, 8400 Windsor Road

Mendocino County, Ukiah: Lucky Supermarket (parking lot), 504 E. Perkins St.

For more information visit savingwaterpartnership.org/dropby.

The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership includes the cities of Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Sonoma, Cotati, Healdsburg, Cloverdale and Windsor; Marin Water; North Marin Water District; Valley of the Moon Water District; California American Water — Larkfield and Geyserville; and Sonoma Water.

Learn to be a master gardener

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their new training class of 2022.

Passionate gardeners who love to share what they know are encouraged to apply for the program, which trains them in all aspects of home gardening.

Experts lead the rigorous, science-based training. Graduates of the program commit to giving back through community outreach that may include volunteering in demonstration and community gardens, leading classes and workshops, writing for websites or other media, staffing a help desk and more.

For information about the program and to apply, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

Submit home and garden related news at least three weeks in advance of an event to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.