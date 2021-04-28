Where to go for Mother’s Day in Sonoma County

WINDSOR

Notre Vue Estate hosts Mother’s Day lunch

Notre Vue Estate is teaming up with Valette Restaurant to present a special Mother’s Day lunch on May 9 featuring a paired flight of three wines.

The lunch, served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be held at the winery’s Block 23 Terrace, with views of the vineyards and lake.

The menu includes an Organic Salad with Spiced Sunflower Seeds and Yuzu Vinaigrette with the 2019 Notre Vue Sparkling Rosé of GSM; Olive Oil Poached Ora King Salmon with Toasted Farro, Pickled Onion and Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette with the 2019 Notre Vue Chardonnay and It’s Not A Snickers Bar Cocoa Nib Tuile with Peanut Powder Sea Salt-infused Caramel with the 2019 Balverne Pinot Noir.

The event begins with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. Cost is $75 per person.

Notre Vue is hosting a Seasonal Floral Arranging workshop with Pam Bell of Dragonfly Floral School at 11 a.m. May 15 that would make a perfect Mother’s Day gift. Cost is $95, including wines. There is also an option to preorder a box lunch from Costeaux Bakery.

To reserve: 707-433-4050 or info@notrevueestate.com. 11010 Estate Lane.

HEALDSBURG

West Wines offers Mother’s Day walk, tasting

West Wines will open its gates for a Vineyard Walk and Tasting on Mother’s Day, May 9, featuring four wines served on their patio or pavilion.

Guided tours begin at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., but a self-guided tour is available throughout the day.

Guests also can preorder (three days in advance) a box lunch ($20) or a charcuterie box ($35). The vineyard walk and tasting costs $25. To reserve, go to westwines.com and click on events. 1000 Dry Creek Road.

WINDSOR

Farmers market open on Town Green

The Windsor Certified Farmers Market is open again, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays on the Windsor Town Green, with all the usual vendors. No live music has been planned yet.

In addition to spring fruits and veggies, there are flowers for Mother’s Day, plant starts and house plants, fresh fish and meats, artisan cheese and chocolates, local honey, dried fruits and nuts, breads, pies, pastries and cookies.

If you’re hungry, you can pick up anything from bagel sandwiches and organic tamales to acai bowls and smoothies.

The Sunday market will run through Dec. 12. windsorfarmersmarket.com

NOVATO

Learn about Lebanese food at virtual happy hour

Chef Cristina Topham will present a live cooking demonstration on Lebanese mezze appetizers at 5 p.m. May 6 in a virtual happy hour to benefit Homeward Bound of Marin, which provides shelter and services for people who are homeless.

The event includes a bottle of 2017 GSM from Passaggio Wines delivered to your door with a box of sweet baklava from the Homeward Bound culinary team.

Topham, who serves Lebanese cuisine at local farmers markets and online through Spread Catering, will demonstrate a Muhammara spread made with roasted red pepper and walnuts and Fetayer, a traditional spinach pie with sumac and lemon.

Winemaker Cindy Cosco of Passaggio will talk about her wines, which can be tasted at the winery’s recently opened tasting room on Treasure Island.

Deadline to register is April 28. Tickets cost $65. To reserve: bit.ly/FSchefevents or 415-382-3363, ext. 243.

HEALDSBURG

The Rooftop offers Spirit of the Month

The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House has launched a Spirit of the Month series highlighting the artisan spirit producers of Sonoma County.

Each month, a different brand is featured in three new cocktails plus one in-person tasting event open to the public. A portion of the proceeds are donated to a local charity.

There will be a tasting of Haus cocktails from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Rooftop, with proceeds going to Farm to Pantry.

In May, The Rooftop will partner with La Luna Mezcal and the beneficiary will be Corazon Healdsburg. A cocktail tasting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. May 12.

Harmon Guest House is located at 227 Healdsburg Ave.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.