Where to grab treats for Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl Sunday in Sonoma County

KENWOOD

Valentine’s wine, dinner and a show at VJB

VJB Vineyard and Cellars is offering a special Valentine’s gift box that includes an invitation to a virtual wine tasting at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13 on Zoom.

The gift box also includes a bottle of prosecco and the 2017 Dante (a cabernet sauvignon), Maria’s Baldoria Pasta Sauce and pasta, assorted chocolates from Ghirardelli and a suggested dinner menu with recipes.

The box costs $150, plus shipping and tax where applicable. To order: mike@vjbcellars.com or 707-833-2300.

VJB is now open for outdoor bar tastings (first come, first served), lunch from La Cucina and Red Rooster Pizza (first come, first served) and Piazza Tastings (reservations required). To reserve: 707-833-2300.

VJB Cellars is located at 60 Shaw Ave.

HEALDSBURG

Chocolate and cab from Rodney Strong

Rodney Strong has come up with a special pairing for Valentine’s Day: a bottle of the 2016 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon with a bar of Volo Dark Chocolate.

The velvety wine, with a lingering finish of cocoa and vanilla, complements the artisan chocolate bar, balancing its bitterness.

The duo is $49. To purchase, go to shop.rodneystrong.com and click on Gift Sets.

FORESTVILLE

Enrique Estate offers virtual Valentine’s Day brunch

Enriquez Estate Wines has partnered with SoCo Paella and Bloom Event Co. to offer a Valentine’s Brunch on. Feb. 14, featuring a bottle of its 2013 Sparkling Brut Rosé delivered to your doorstep from 9 to 11 a.m. along with a Seafood Paella and a flower bouquet.

At noon, couples can join winemaker Cecilia Enriquez and the winery’s chef for a virtual tasting on Zoom.

Deadline to place orders is 10 a.m. Feb. 12. The package costs $150 and includes delivery. To reserve: enriquezwines.com and click on Wine Shop.

HEALDSBURG

Family dinners from Healdsburg Bar & Grill

Healdsburg Bar & Grill is now offering family meals to go on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with free delivery in Healdsburg or carryout options.

Friday night dinner features a smoked Tri Tip Roast (for two or four) with Horseradish Sauce, Scalloped Potatoes and Roasted Broccolini. Orders must be received at least an hour in advance.

Saturday night dinner starts with a Caesar Salad, then continues with Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy and Glazed Brussels Sprouts.

On Sunday, it’s a Rib Feast, with Smoked Baby Back Ribs surrounded by Cowboy Baked Beans, coleslaw and sweet potato fries. Sounds like a perfect Super Bowl meal.

The comfort food dinners all include Cheesecake Cups for dessert. The dinners are $60 for four or $32 for two. To order: healdsburgbarandgrill.com.

The Healdsburg Bar & Grill is now open for patio dining noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday. 245 Healdsburg Ave.

ST. HELENA

A virtual Wine & Comedy Lounge

Charles Krug Winery will present a virtual wine tasting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, followed by a comedy show with Maureen Langan, who has performed at comedy festivals all over the world.

The virtual event includes Zoom access, one bottle of Charles Krug 2018 Carneros Chardonnay and one bottle of Charles Krug 2016 Limited Release Malbec.

Tickets are $99, including ground shipping. To reserve: charleskrug.com/events

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56