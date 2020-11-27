Where to receive help if the Glass fire destroyed your trees

Private property owners in the Glass fire burn area may be eligible to have fire-damaged trees removed under the state’s Consolidated Debris Removal Program.

Trees eligible for removal under the program include those that are dead or likely to die within five years because of the Glass fire and which present a threat to the public right of way such as roads or public infrastructure like fire hydrants and water meters.

Property owners in the Glass fire burn area who believe their trees may be hazardous may submit a Right of Entry or ROE form to the County of Sonoma to have their trees assessed for eligibility. Forms are due by Dec. 15 and can be found at socoemergency.org/2020-roe.

Applicants will need to supply a government issued ID and other documentation.

The city of Santa Rosa said those who don’t wish to sign up for the program must follow the city’s guidelines for private property tree removal for any trees they suspect were damaged by the fire. Guidelines are at srcity.org/GlassFireRecovery. For more information, email rebuild@srcity.org.

Volunteer while learning about hedgerows

Daily Acts is seeking volunteers to help plant a hedgerow at the Paula Lane Preserve in Petaluma on Dec. 5.

The work day is a chance to help birds, pollinators and other wildlife by participating in a hands-on educational activity.

In addition to planting, volunteers will roll out drip irrigation to ensure that the young plants are watered throughout the seasons.

A hedgerow is a densely planted area that consists of shrubs, groundcovers and trees.

After meeting with experts from Sonoma Resource Conservation District and Farm Stewards, Daily Acts has developed a hedgerow design that includes native and low-water-use plants. They also have selected woody perennial plants that will be less appealing to deer and gophers. A hedgerow is a rich habitat that not only benefits pollinators but contributes to the natural prey and predator cycle in nature.

The Paula Lane Preserve is ecologically valuable and a biologist will be on site to monitor the area while work is being done.

Volunteers will be expected to maintain 6 feet of distance from other volunteers and to wear face masks at all times and gloves when touching communal materials. Hand sanitizer will be provided for wiping shared equipment. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 435 Paula Lane. Register at dailyacts.org.

