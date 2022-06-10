Where to see lavender in Sonoma County
At Bees N Blooms gardens, at the base of Taylor Mountain in Santa Rosa, lavender plants sway gently in the warm breeze and release their clean fragrance.
Sonoma County’s celebrated lavender season is here and local farms and wineries are inviting admirers of the flowering plant to wander through their purple fields from mid-June through July (see box for places to visit).
“There’s a need to be in touch with nature,” said Susan Kegley, who owns Bees N Blooms with her husband, Geoff Marcy. “People want to enjoy the beauty that nature offers. The lavender bloom is spectacular.”
Five years ago, Kegley and Marcy created a lavender labyrinth at Bees N Blooms, made of seven types of lavender for an insecticide-free sanctuary for bees and other pollinators.
The plants were smaller back when a Press Democrat reporter spoke with them in 2018. Now, three years later, the lavender is mature, full and blooming gorgeously.
Visitors can breathe in the lavender’s fresh aroma and take meditative walks along the half-mile gravel path through the labyrinth — an ancient symbol dating back 4,000 years and used for walking meditation, rituals and ceremonies.
The peak bloom at Bees N Blooms runs from now through July 10. During weekends of the peak bloom, up to 350 people come to the garden, eager to see the flowering plants, Kegley said.
What’s beautiful about lavender is that not all types bloom at the same time, she said. Some plants show their flowers in early spring; others open in midsummer and last until late summer. And some produce flowers all spring and summer.
Each of the labyrinth’s seven circles features a variety that blooms at a different time, from mid-May through mid-July. There’s the English Munstead lavender at the entrance, with its lavender-blue spikes and gray-green foliage. There’s Melissa lilac and “Royal Velvet” English lavender, with long stems and dark navy and lavender flowers. The last to bloom on the outer ring is the commanding “Hidcote Giant.”
This season, Bees N Blooms will offer labyrinth “sound baths,” too. There will be live music in a pavilion every open-farm day during lavender bloom season. Kids can feed the geese, chickens and ducks, and visitors can cut their own bundles of lavender at the 1-acre grosso, a classic French hybrid lavender field, beginning in late June.
During lavender harvest, starting in the last week of July, Bees N Blooms invites people to come and help harvest, dry and debud the flowers to make a variety of tasty, or sweet-smelling, things such as lavender sachets, aromatherapy sprays, Himalayan salt, balsamic vinegar and blended honey, Kegley said.
Since Bees N Blooms opened to the public in 2018, hundreds of people across Sonoma County and the Bay Area travel every high bloom season to bask in the purple beauties’ glory. Some even dress up for the occasion. Visitors have arrived in ornate white dresses, giant hats and shiny purple sashes.
“It’s fun watching people interact with nature. People come dressed to the nines to cut their own lavender bundles, Kegley said. “People love lavender.”
Monte-Bellaria di California
At Monte-Bellaria, a 9-acre farm in Sebastopol with nearly 35,000 plants, visitors can walk around grosso lavender fields from June 18 through July 31 while catching stunning views of rolling hills and Russian River vineyards.
Photo stands among the rows of lavender are helpful for snapping photos in the purple fields. Visitors also can tour the property’s beehives and distillation laboratory and bring a picnic (by reservation, see box for details).
“Lavender is a worldwide phenomenon,” said Bill MacElroy, owner of Monte-Bellaria. “People travel from around the world to see lavender fields the same way people chase total eclipses.”
Monte-Bellaria, which opened in 2015, has nearly 800 reservations so far and is a quarter booked for this season, MacElroy said.
This season, the lavender at Monte-Bellaria will appear more blue due to Sonoma County’s cold, dry spring this year, he said.
After the lavender is harvested between July and the first rains, MacElroy begins distilling and infusing its oil into products including lavender jam, balsamic vinegar that’s aged in Italy, bath salt, body butter, soap and lip balm.
Emma Mann, owner of Soap Cauldron in Petaluma, handcrafts lavender-infused soap and other bath products for local companies including Monte-Bellaria. She said lavender is a top seller year-round because of its delicate scent and healing properties.
Soap Cauldron sells several thousand lavender-infused products every month, Mann said.
“There’s nothing like lavender. Lavender is calm, methodical and has a slow personality,” Mann said of the process for infusing lavender into soaps. “The therapeutic and medicinal properties of lavender are huge.”
For more places to see, smell and even gather your own lavender, see the accompanying box.
