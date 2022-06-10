Where to see lavender in Sonoma County

Lavender Bee Farm: The farm has more than 5,000 lavender plants and multiple beehives. Run by Jo Ann and Richard Wallenstein, the farm doesn’t use pesticides or chemical fertilizers. It’s open to visitors by appointment only. Stay up to date for available days at lavenderbeefarm.com. Lavender Bee Farm produces and sells lavender products such as lavender buds for migraines, culinary lavender for creative cooks, lavender eye masks for sleep aid and stress relief and lavender honey. 746 Chapman Lane, Petaluma. 707-789-0554. More information at bit.ly/3tsHncz .

Monte-Bellaria di California: At the 9-acre farm in Sebastopol, visitors can walk around lavender fields with views of rolling hills and Russian River vineyards. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June 18 to July 31. Prepaid, timed tickets are required. Check the website for updates on lavender fields. Open days may change. Tickets: $20 for adults, $10 for kids 2-18 years old. Book a private picnic spot at bit.ly/3aDlIb7 (bring your own food and drink). 3518 Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol, 707-829-2645. More information at bit.ly/3NyLSdJ.

Matanzas Creek Winery: Sip cool sauvignon blanc on a terrace overlooking lavender fields in Bennett Valley. Appointments available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Email lavender@matanzascreek.com to make a Lavender Visit Reservation. 6097 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. 707-528-6464. More information at bit.ly/38ZXK9D .

Bees N Blooms: Open-farm days are June 11-12, 19 and 25-26; July 2-3 and 9-10. Farm gates open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Music starts at noon. All visits require a ticket: $20 for adults, kids 12 and under free with an adult. Purchase tickets online at bees-n-blooms.square.site . 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/3Q3ICZz .

At Bees N Blooms gardens, at the base of Taylor Mountain in Santa Rosa, lavender plants sway gently in the warm breeze and release their clean fragrance.

Sonoma County’s celebrated lavender season is here and local farms and wineries are inviting admirers of the flowering plant to wander through their purple fields from mid-June through July (see box for places to visit).

“There’s a need to be in touch with nature,” said Susan Kegley, who owns Bees N Blooms with her husband, Geoff Marcy. “People want to enjoy the beauty that nature offers. The lavender bloom is spectacular.”

Five years ago, Kegley and Marcy created a lavender labyrinth at Bees N Blooms, made of seven types of lavender for an insecticide-free sanctuary for bees and other pollinators.

The plants were smaller back when a Press Democrat reporter spoke with them in 2018. Now, three years later, the lavender is mature, full and blooming gorgeously.

Visitors can breathe in the lavender’s fresh aroma and take meditative walks along the half-mile gravel path through the labyrinth — an ancient symbol dating back 4,000 years and used for walking meditation, rituals and ceremonies.

The peak bloom at Bees N Blooms runs from now through July 10. During weekends of the peak bloom, up to 350 people come to the garden, eager to see the flowering plants, Kegley said.

What’s beautiful about lavender is that not all types bloom at the same time, she said. Some plants show their flowers in early spring; others open in midsummer and last until late summer. And some produce flowers all spring and summer.

Each of the labyrinth’s seven circles features a variety that blooms at a different time, from mid-May through mid-July. There’s the English Munstead lavender at the entrance, with its lavender-blue spikes and gray-green foliage. There’s Melissa lilac and “Royal Velvet” English lavender, with long stems and dark navy and lavender flowers. The last to bloom on the outer ring is the commanding “Hidcote Giant.”

This season, Bees N Blooms will offer labyrinth “sound baths,” too. There will be live music in a pavilion every open-farm day during lavender bloom season. Kids can feed the geese, chickens and ducks, and visitors can cut their own bundles of lavender at the 1-acre grosso, a classic French hybrid lavender field, beginning in late June.

During lavender harvest, starting in the last week of July, Bees N Blooms invites people to come and help harvest, dry and debud the flowers to make a variety of tasty, or sweet-smelling, things such as lavender sachets, aromatherapy sprays, Himalayan salt, balsamic vinegar and blended honey, Kegley said.

Since Bees N Blooms opened to the public in 2018, hundreds of people across Sonoma County and the Bay Area travel every high bloom season to bask in the purple beauties’ glory. Some even dress up for the occasion. Visitors have arrived in ornate white dresses, giant hats and shiny purple sashes.

“It’s fun watching people interact with nature. People come dressed to the nines to cut their own lavender bundles, Kegley said. “People love lavender.”

At Monte-Bellaria, a 9-acre farm in Sebastopol with nearly 35,000 plants, visitors can walk around grosso lavender fields from June 18 through July 31 while catching stunning views of rolling hills and Russian River vineyards.

Photo stands among the rows of lavender are helpful for snapping photos in the purple fields. Visitors also can tour the property’s beehives and distillation laboratory and bring a picnic (by reservation, see box for details).

“Lavender is a worldwide phenomenon,” said Bill MacElroy, owner of Monte-Bellaria. “People travel from around the world to see lavender fields the same way people chase total eclipses.”

Monte-Bellaria, which opened in 2015, has nearly 800 reservations so far and is a quarter booked for this season, MacElroy said.

This season, the lavender at Monte-Bellaria will appear more blue due to Sonoma County’s cold, dry spring this year, he said.

After the lavender is harvested between July and the first rains, MacElroy begins distilling and infusing its oil into products including lavender jam, balsamic vinegar that’s aged in Italy, bath salt, body butter, soap and lip balm.

Emma Mann, owner of Soap Cauldron in Petaluma, handcrafts lavender-infused soap and other bath products for local companies including Monte-Bellaria. She said lavender is a top seller year-round because of its delicate scent and healing properties.

Soap Cauldron sells several thousand lavender-infused products every month, Mann said.

“There’s nothing like lavender. Lavender is calm, methodical and has a slow personality,” Mann said of the process for infusing lavender into soaps. “The therapeutic and medicinal properties of lavender are huge.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.