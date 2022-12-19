Subscribe

Where to see Santa Claus on his tour of Santa Rosa with the fire department

They will be visiting five stops in Santa Rosa Monday night.|
LONNIE HAYES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2022, 3:00PM
Updated 50 minutes ago

Keep an eye and an ear out for Santa Claus Monday evening, who will be taking a ride through Santa Rosa with the Santa Rosa Fire Department. He’ll be visiting four spots around the city, following an approximate schedule as set out in a Facebook post from Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401.

At 5 p.m., Santa will stop at Mitote Food Park (635 Sebastopol Road) in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood. Listen for sirens which will signal his arrival as he passes through the area.

Roseland is first on the list in Santa’s tour, with a stop at Mitote Food Park at 5 p.m. 777 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)
Roseland is first on the list in Santa’s tour, with a stop at Mitote Food Park at 5 p.m. 777 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)

Mr. Claus’s next stop will be at 5:45 p.m., at Coffey Park (1524 Amanda Place) in Santa Rosa. As noted in the map, Santa and the fire crew will be looping clockwise through the Coffey Park neighborhood, making a stop at the west side of Coffey Park.

Coffey Park is the second destination of the night for Saint Nick. 1524 Amanda Place, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)
Coffey Park is the second destination of the night for Saint Nick. 1524 Amanda Place, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)

At 7 p.m., catch Santa around the upper parking lot of the train station at Howarth Park, Santa Rosa. Santa’s trip to this stop will follow “Candy Cane Lane,” or the area of Montgomery Drive and Franquette Avenue

The upper parking lot near the train station at Howarth Park is the place to be to see Mr. Claus, at 7 p.m. 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)
The upper parking lot near the train station at Howarth Park is the place to be to see Mr. Claus, at 7 p.m. 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)

For the last stop of the night, at 7:45 p.m., Santa will travel through the east side of Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa, before making the final stop near Beer Baron (614 Fourth St.) and Perch and Plow (90 Old Courthouse Square).

At 7:45 p.m., don’t miss Santa at Old Courthouse Square, 90 Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)
At 7:45 p.m., don’t miss Santa at Old Courthouse Square, 90 Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette