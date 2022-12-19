Keep an eye and an ear out for Santa Claus Monday evening, who will be taking a ride through Santa Rosa with the Santa Rosa Fire Department. He’ll be visiting four spots around the city, following an approximate schedule as set out in a Facebook post from Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401.

At 5 p.m., Santa will stop at Mitote Food Park (635 Sebastopol Road) in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood. Listen for sirens which will signal his arrival as he passes through the area.

Roseland is first on the list in Santa’s tour, with a stop at Mitote Food Park at 5 p.m. 777 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)

Mr. Claus’s next stop will be at 5:45 p.m., at Coffey Park (1524 Amanda Place) in Santa Rosa. As noted in the map, Santa and the fire crew will be looping clockwise through the Coffey Park neighborhood, making a stop at the west side of Coffey Park.

Coffey Park is the second destination of the night for Saint Nick. 1524 Amanda Place, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)

At 7 p.m., catch Santa around the upper parking lot of the train station at Howarth Park, Santa Rosa. Santa’s trip to this stop will follow “Candy Cane Lane,” or the area of Montgomery Drive and Franquette Avenue

The upper parking lot near the train station at Howarth Park is the place to be to see Mr. Claus, at 7 p.m. 630 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)

For the last stop of the night, at 7:45 p.m., Santa will travel through the east side of Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa, before making the final stop near Beer Baron (614 Fourth St.) and Perch and Plow (90 Old Courthouse Square).

At 7:45 p.m., don’t miss Santa at Old Courthouse Square, 90 Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. (Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401)

