Where to see Santa Claus on his tour of Santa Rosa with the fire department
Keep an eye and an ear out for Santa Claus Monday evening, who will be taking a ride through Santa Rosa with the Santa Rosa Fire Department. He’ll be visiting four spots around the city, following an approximate schedule as set out in a Facebook post from Santa Rosa Fire Fighters Local 1401.
At 5 p.m., Santa will stop at Mitote Food Park (635 Sebastopol Road) in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood. Listen for sirens which will signal his arrival as he passes through the area.
Mr. Claus’s next stop will be at 5:45 p.m., at Coffey Park (1524 Amanda Place) in Santa Rosa. As noted in the map, Santa and the fire crew will be looping clockwise through the Coffey Park neighborhood, making a stop at the west side of Coffey Park.
At 7 p.m., catch Santa around the upper parking lot of the train station at Howarth Park, Santa Rosa. Santa’s trip to this stop will follow “Candy Cane Lane,” or the area of Montgomery Drive and Franquette Avenue
For the last stop of the night, at 7:45 p.m., Santa will travel through the east side of Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa, before making the final stop near Beer Baron (614 Fourth St.) and Perch and Plow (90 Old Courthouse Square).
You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.
