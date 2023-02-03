Where to storm watch in Sonoma and Mendocino counties

You also can skip the overnight stay and go for a day trip. For those shorter jaunts, the best storm-watching spots are at coastal state parks, as long as it’s safe to be out and about. Here are four places that offer elevated perspectives on the Pacific.

The best approach for winter storm watching is to get a room and observe Mother Nature’s winter grandeur from the comfort of a cozy bed. Here are four options for overnight accommodations with a view.

The raindrops usually come first — not with a pitter-patter but in an onslaught, peppering the windows without reprieve.

Next comes the wind, howling like a ghoul, followed by silence and intermittent staccato sighs. Even when the gusts aren’t audible, you can almost feel them lashing against the building, almost daring it to stay in the way.

Finally, of course, comes the angry surf, pulsing shoreward with whitecaps the size of small children, submerging everything in its path. Every time the waves crash on a rock, they explode into the afternoon sky with seemingly operatic fanfare. Sometimes the impact is so loud it sounds like a bass drum or a thunderclap.

This is winter storm watching on the Northern California coast.

As the Bay Area experienced last month, winter storms that pound the region with rain and snow certainly bring their fair share of drama. Some local businesses reported wind gusts of up to 90 mph.

These storms, dubbed atmospheric rivers, can carry water up to 15 times the volume of the Mississippi River, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. On average, 30 to 50% of annual precipitation in California occurs in just a few of these major events, and data from NOAA indicates that all of California has seen epic rainfall to start this year, with totals 400% to 600% above annual averages.

Provided you can secure a safe spot, the best place in our region to watch firsthand Mother Nature’s shock and awe is right where the weather systems make landfall: along the Pacific coast.

From Bodega Bay to Gualala and up to Fort Bragg, a variety of motels, hotels, inns and vacation rentals give front-row seats to the excitement while offering literal shelter from the storm. With extreme winter weather possible from now through mid-March or so, now is a good time to take advantage of off-season rates — and pray for rain.

Sonoma hot spots

January’s atmospheric river storms were intense. Rain pummeled California for nearly three weeks, causing severe flooding and killing at least 19 people across the state.

The storms were not quite as bad as the atmospheric river in 2019, when storms brought rain from Hawaii, which prompted catastrophic flooding in most low-lying areas of west Sonoma County, triggered major mudslides on the Central Coast and destroyed hundreds of homes statewide.

Whenever storms roll in, the Sonoma County coast offers a great vantage point from which to watch.

In the southern part of the county, the Lodge at Bodega Bay sits atop a bluff overlooking the bay — Bodega Head — and the Pacific, making it effectively ground zero for storms making landfall as they move east.

Rooms here come standard with fireplaces, which means it’s conceivable to cozy up in front of the fire while simultaneously gazing through windows or sliding glass doors to watch wind and rain blitz the continent outside. At night, winter storms get so loud it’s as if they provide an all-natural noise machine to which visitors can fall asleep.

The on-site restaurant, Drake’s Sonoma Coast, is another spot from which to marvel at the magnificence of Mother Nature. Most tables in the restaurant have window views, delivering a meal of storm watching with sides of handcrafted cocktails and freshly caught seafood.

North of Jenner, Timber Cove Resort offers another spectacular vantage point.

This resort sits atop bluffs that are roughly 100 feet from the crashing surf. It’s one of the best places to watch storms as they come in.

According to Vincent Walton, director of projects and transitions for the resort, the January storms provided hours upon hours of entertainment that played out like a nature reality show. He said many visitors spent the time cozying up in the high-ceiling Great Room in front of a large fireplace, playing board games and snacking on complimentary cookies.

Walton noted that some visitors also took advantage of in-room dining, ordering cocktails and trout chowder from the on-site Coast Kitchen restaurant to enjoy in private.

“Room service with a fabulous bottle of wine and playing your favorite record from the in-room record player during a storm is a favorite of our guests while they witness the rugged and powerful beauty of a storm,” he said.

Walton added that all Timber Cove rooms have plush blankets and binoculars for spotting big waves.

Mendocino wild

In Mendocino County, hoteliers and the regional marketing organization have turned storm watching into various promotional campaigns.

At the Brewery Gulch Inn, for instance, visitors who want to microwave some popcorn and watch storms from the comfort of the property’s Great Room can join a “Stormchasers Club” and sign up to receive email alerts when it looks like winter weather is headed our way.