Where to taste spirits in Sonoma County

There’s nothing like a cool cocktail on a warm summer day, and the North Bay is home to some of the country’s premier spirits makers.

From Spirit Works in Sebastopol to Hanson in Sonoma, we have the opportunity to enjoy locally crafted gin, vodka, whiskey and rye. And there’s a new generation of innovators who take pride in creative approaches while staying true to tradition, such as the distillers at Griffo and Barber Lee, both in Petaluma.

If you haven’t already tried some of the many spirits available locally, many of them in dedicated tasting rooms, here are four to start with.

Spirit Works, Sebastopol

Founded in 2012 by Ashby and Timo Marshall and located adjacent to Rialto Cinemas in The Barlow, Spirit Works made its mark with sloe gin, naturally sweetened with the essence of sloe berries.

Hailing from a village in southwestern England, Timo Marshall’s family had been refining their sloe gin recipe for generations, with berries harvested in coastal hills.

In 2020, Spirit Works, which uses organic grains, was named Distillery of the Year by the American Distilling Institute, bringing national recognition.

During a Friday-afternoon tour of the distillery, Timo Marshall popped in wearing a Dungeons and Dragons shirt. Asked about it, he pulled from his pocket a D-and-D die.

“I made this,” he said, extending his arm to show off the 20-sided die. “I make dice.”

The game has been good training for distilling, he said, because it’s very structured, “but you have complete freedom to be very creative.”

To be consistent “with this gin batch after batch after batch, we have to be very, very structured,” he said. “However, you need the creativity and the art side of it.”

During a tour of the distillery, we tasted gin straight from the still, at a higher proof than what would be bottled later. Gin is essentially vodka with juniper essence, but, of course, what makes a gin distinctive are the other botanical ingredients.

Spirit Works makes no secret of what they use: a display above the bar shows their botanical ingredients, including cardamom, coriander, hibiscus and lemon, accounting for their gin’s subtle citrus flavor.

“We want everyone in the tasting room to know exactly what we’re doing,” said Spirit Works distiller Tyler Burke, “because we’re so passionate about what we do here.”

After the tour, we head to the tasting bar, where six small glasses are lined up for each person.

Spirit Works’ vodka is made from red winter wheat using whole grains milled on site. There’s the flagship gin and Exploratory Gin 003, a bourbon and the signature sloe gin. A favorite was a smooth straight rye whiskey finished in sloe gin barrels, which complements the rye with a touch a sweetness. It’s 90 proof, but it doesn’t overpower the palate — it’s perfectly balanced.

Tastings start at $20 per person. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday; tours offered at noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, with a tasting. 6790 McKinley St., No. 100, Sebastopol; 707-634-4793, spiritworksdistillery.com

Griffo Distillery, Petaluma

“It’s a distillery!” Jenny Griffo exclaimed to her husband, Michael, one day in 2008.

That may have sounded like a birth announcement, but they were trying to figure out how to make the most of their talents and lead a life that reflected their values.

In 2015, Griffo Distillery — in a corridor of north Petaluma better known for beer makers Lagunitas and HenHouse — hung out its shingle.

Michael Griffo put his doctorate degree in physics to work, meticulously experimenting with ingredients, temperatures and distillation times. Jenny Griffo, who had worked for Room to Read, a global nonprofit that promotes education for girls globally, shifted her energy to building a socially conscious distillery.

Griffo makes a whiskey from organic corn finished in stout barrels from Lagunitas, resulting in notes of coffee and chocolate. They use local grains, such as rye from west Petaluma. And their Scott Street Gin won a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“Mike worked on the recipe for more than a year. He tried eight or nine different junipers,” Jenny recently said at the distillery which houses a tasting room and a cavernous space where a trivia contest was about to begin.

As we wrapped up a tasting, Jenny handed me a small glass of their Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, a pairing of Equator’s Mocha Java and Griffo’s vodka. The intense coffee-chocolate flavors were leavened by hints of caramel. I could have sipped it all night.

A tour and tasting is $30 per person. Open 1 - 7 p.m. Friday, 1 - 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 1320 Scott St., Suite A, Petaluma; 707-879-8755, griffodistillery.com