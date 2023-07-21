Where to taste spirits in Sonoma County

Four local distillers suggest delicious summer drinks.|
MICHAEL SHAPIRO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 21, 2023, 4:31PM
There’s nothing like a cool cocktail on a warm summer day, and the North Bay is home to some of the country’s premier spirits makers.

From Spirit Works in Sebastopol to Hanson in Sonoma, we have the opportunity to enjoy locally crafted gin, vodka, whiskey and rye. And there’s a new generation of innovators who take pride in creative approaches while staying true to tradition, such as the distillers at Griffo and Barber Lee, both in Petaluma.

If you haven’t already tried some of the many spirits available locally, many of them in dedicated tasting rooms, here are four to start with.

Spirit Works, Sebastopol

Founded in 2012 by Ashby and Timo Marshall and located adjacent to Rialto Cinemas in The Barlow, Spirit Works made its mark with sloe gin, naturally sweetened with the essence of sloe berries.

Hailing from a village in southwestern England, Timo Marshall’s family had been refining their sloe gin recipe for generations, with berries harvested in coastal hills.

In 2020, Spirit Works, which uses organic grains, was named Distillery of the Year by the American Distilling Institute, bringing national recognition.

During a Friday-afternoon tour of the distillery, Timo Marshall popped in wearing a Dungeons and Dragons shirt. Asked about it, he pulled from his pocket a D-and-D die.

“I made this,” he said, extending his arm to show off the 20-sided die. “I make dice.”

The game has been good training for distilling, he said, because it’s very structured, “but you have complete freedom to be very creative.”

To be consistent “with this gin batch after batch after batch, we have to be very, very structured,” he said. “However, you need the creativity and the art side of it.”

During a tour of the distillery, we tasted gin straight from the still, at a higher proof than what would be bottled later. Gin is essentially vodka with juniper essence, but, of course, what makes a gin distinctive are the other botanical ingredients.

Spirit Works makes no secret of what they use: a display above the bar shows their botanical ingredients, including cardamom, coriander, hibiscus and lemon, accounting for their gin’s subtle citrus flavor.

“We want everyone in the tasting room to know exactly what we’re doing,” said Spirit Works distiller Tyler Burke, “because we’re so passionate about what we do here.”

After the tour, we head to the tasting bar, where six small glasses are lined up for each person.

Spirit Works’ vodka is made from red winter wheat using whole grains milled on site. There’s the flagship gin and Exploratory Gin 003, a bourbon and the signature sloe gin. A favorite was a smooth straight rye whiskey finished in sloe gin barrels, which complements the rye with a touch a sweetness. It’s 90 proof, but it doesn’t overpower the palate — it’s perfectly balanced.

Tastings start at $20 per person. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday; tours offered at noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, with a tasting. 6790 McKinley St., No. 100, Sebastopol; 707-634-4793, spiritworksdistillery.com

Griffo Distillery, Petaluma

“It’s a distillery!” Jenny Griffo exclaimed to her husband, Michael, one day in 2008.

That may have sounded like a birth announcement, but they were trying to figure out how to make the most of their talents and lead a life that reflected their values.

In 2015, Griffo Distillery — in a corridor of north Petaluma better known for beer makers Lagunitas and HenHouse — hung out its shingle.

Michael Griffo put his doctorate degree in physics to work, meticulously experimenting with ingredients, temperatures and distillation times. Jenny Griffo, who had worked for Room to Read, a global nonprofit that promotes education for girls globally, shifted her energy to building a socially conscious distillery.

Griffo makes a whiskey from organic corn finished in stout barrels from Lagunitas, resulting in notes of coffee and chocolate. They use local grains, such as rye from west Petaluma. And their Scott Street Gin won a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“Mike worked on the recipe for more than a year. He tried eight or nine different junipers,” Jenny recently said at the distillery which houses a tasting room and a cavernous space where a trivia contest was about to begin.

As we wrapped up a tasting, Jenny handed me a small glass of their Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, a pairing of Equator’s Mocha Java and Griffo’s vodka. The intense coffee-chocolate flavors were leavened by hints of caramel. I could have sipped it all night.

A tour and tasting is $30 per person. Open 1 - 7 p.m. Friday, 1 - 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 1320 Scott St., Suite A, Petaluma; 707-879-8755, griffodistillery.com

Hanson of Sonoma, Sonoma

The first surprise, for the casual visitor, is that Hanson’s vodkas are made from grapes. Not potatoes or grain, but grapes. It’s not unprecedented, but it is unusual.

The second surprise is the flavor, with hints of vanilla and citrus. These aren’t old-school vodkas that are distilled until they’re flavorless. They’re subtly delicious.

And the third may be that Hanson’s spirits are organic.

“The farm-to-table movement really influenced us,” said Alanna Hanson, the company’s co-owner and marketing director. “Everyone was talking about what was on the plate, but they weren’t talking about what was in the back bars, and their cocktail programs didn’t have the same kind of ideals.”

So Hanson of Sonoma adopted an “ingredient-driven approach,” she said. Hanson makes a traditional vodka and several infused vodkas, including Mandarin, Cucumber and Meyer Lemon with organic citrus from Sebastopol that’s ideal for making lemon drops.

Located about 5 miles southeast of the Sonoma Plaza, Hanson’s has an outdoor bar and garden area, ideal for summer tasting. In Hanson’s airy, high-ceiling tasting room with a 10-seat bar and high-top tables, I got the biggest kick out of their Habanero vodka, perfect for spicing up a cocktail like a Bloody Mary.

Hanson’s features seasonal spirits and in April released its spring specialty, a ginger-infused vodka. The summer seasonal is a vodka pink grapefruit essence. All the flavorings are natural: Hanson pulled open a vat revealing seven types of peppers used to make the Habanero vodka.

“We infuse that in the vodka, like tea,” she said. For the flavored vodkas, they cut cucumbers, lemons and oranges by hand.

Hanson’s is a family operation. Alanna works with three brothers, and her parents provided some funding and guidance to start the business, which opened in 2014.

Standing alongside a towering copper pot still, Hanson said that while the family values consistency, they take a chef-driven approach, so hotter peppers could yield a spicier habanero vodka this year than last. Due to alcohol regulations, spirits can’t have vintages like wines do, but “we do look at our spirit more as a vintage product,” she said.

And though the business has grown (sales volumes are not disclosed), it’s still small in its approach, and the neck of every bottle is hand-labeled.

“It’s a labor of love, but it looks pretty good,” she said, admiring a bottle. And they taste pretty good, too.

A tour and tasting starts at $75 per person, available at 11 a.m. Friday to Sunday. 22985 Burndale Road, Sonoma; 707-343-1805, hansonofsonoma.com

Barber Lee, Petaluma

It all started with winemakers who love rye — the whiskey not the bread.

“We’d been making wine for 17 years, then we got really into rye,” said co-owner and distiller Lorraine Barber at Barber Lee’s tasting room.

She and her husband, Michael Barber, the winemakers behind Barber Cellars, experimented by making half a barrel. Their friend Aaron Lee tasted it and said, “This is amazing. What’s the plan?”

They had no plan, but Lee offered to partner with them to create a distillery. It opened in a century-old brick warehouse in downtown Petaluma in 2017.

Their flagship spirit is Barber Lee’s single-grain malted rye with notes of maple and baking spices amid the resonance of charred American oak barrels. Also outstanding is their Heirloom Corn Bourbon and a clear absinthe blanche made with eight herbs that won best in class at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Barber Lee’s apple brandy of distilled Gravenstein apples from Sebastopol won double gold at the same competition.

Like other North Bay distillers, Barber Lee has few secrets. They’ll proudly tell you what goes into their two-headed copper still and reveal the alchemical processes that make their spirits so satisfying.

Summing up the communal approach of the North Bay’s independent distillers, Barber said, “We don’t have competitors. We have compatriots.”

Open 3 - 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3 - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 - 7 p.m. Sunday. 120 Washington St., Petaluma; 707-971-7107, barberleespirits.com

Want to use some of these locally made spirits at home? Try these summer cocktail recipes straight from the distillers.

Spirit Works’ Strawberry Gin Smash

Makes 1 serving

1½ ounces Spirit Works Distillery Gin

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

¾ ounce strawberry syrup (such as Liquid Alchemist)

7 mint leaves, plus 1 for garnish

14 drops Spirit Works Distillery “The One” Citrus Aromatic bitters

Strawberry, for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Vigorously shake for 10 seconds. Double strain, using a fine-mesh strainer, into a Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with a strawberry and mint leaf.

Griffo Distillery’s Rye Mai Tai

Makes 1 serving

2 ounces Griffo Limited Release Rye Whiskey

¾ ounce El Guapo’s Creole Orgeat

1 ounce lemon juice

1 ounce pineapple juice

Few dashes FloraLuna Honey Aromatic Bitters

Dehydrated lime slice, for garnish

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Pour into a glass of your choice and top with a few dashes of Honey Aromatic Bitters.

Hanson of Sonoma’s Salty Dog Punch

Makes 6 - 8 servings

¾ cup Hanson Organic Original Vodka

2 cups fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

2 cups coconut water

2 cups club soda

1 vanilla bean, halved

Grapefruit slices, for garnish

Add all the ingredients to a punchbowl. Garnish with grapefruit wheels.

Barber Lee’s Fuzzy Buzzy Julep

Makes 1 serving

1½ ounces Barber Lee Spirits Heirloom Corn Bourbon

½ ounce egg whites

½ ounce honey syrup

Juice of half a lemon

Bunch of mint, leaves only, crushed, plus more for garnish

Pour all ingredients and the crushed leaves of mint into a shaker. Shake without ice for 30 seconds. Add ice and shake for another 30 seconds. Strain into glass and serve with mint garnish.

Michael Shapiro’s latest book, “The Creative Spark,” won the 2021 Independent Publishers award. Contact him via his site: www.michaelshapiro.net.

