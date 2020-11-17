White fish is ideal with this riesling

Our Wine of the Week, Scribe Winery, 2019 Arrowood Slope, Sonoma Valley Riesling ($38), is, in a word, spectacular, the finest expression of this varietal I have seen, possibly ever. It is bright and light on the palate, with pleasing bursts of minerality and pretty floral notes, suggestive of jasmine and lemon blossoms.

Citrus flavors are prominent when the wine is quite cold. As it warms, you’ll notice honeydew melon, pear and the tropical mangosteen, along with subtle hints of fresh herbs, especially chervil.

Because the grapes were harvested early, its alcohol weighs in at just 11.5%, which opens up possibilities for pairing this wine with a broad range of foods. It is perfectly suited to feta cheese and green vegetables, but it blossoms into its full self with seafood. It is extraordinary with oysters on the half shell. Once Dungeness crab season opens, you’ll want to have a bottle or two on hand. Chilled crab, picked from its shell and drizzled with a bit of ultra-premium olive oil and fresh lemon juice, is a match made in culinary heaven.

You’ll enjoy the wine with any white fin fish, especially if you add a spritz of fresh lemon or lime juice. Toss in some brined green peppercorns or capers and the match soars into swooning territory.

Petrale Sole with Celery, White Wine and Lemongrass

Serves 3 to 4

¼ cup all-purpose flour

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 tablespoons butter

4 to 5 celery stalks, cut in thin diagonal slices

2 teaspoons brined green peppercorns or brined capers, drained

1½ to 2 pounds petrale sole (or other similar fish) fillets

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1 cup dry white wine

Juice of ½ lemon

1 lemongrass stalk, bulb crushed

3 lemon slices

½ teaspoon minced serrano pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or snipped chives

Put the flour on a plate, season it with salt and pepper and press the fish fillets into it, coating them all over. Pat off excess flour and set aside.

Put a tablespoon of butter into a sauté pan set over medium-high heat and, when it is melted, add the celery and green peppercorns or capers and sauté until the celery just loses its raw crunch, about 3 to 4 minutes. Season lightly with salt, transfer to a warmed bowl or plate and keep hot.

Return the pan to the heat, add the remaining butter and, when it is melted, add the fish and sauté for 90 seconds, until the fish is golden brown. Turn and cook for 90 seconds more.

Working quickly, transfer the fish to a plate and keep hot. Increase the heat to high, add the shallots and sauté until very limp and fragrant. Add the white wine, lemon juice, lemongrass, sliced lemon and serrano and simmer until the wine is reduced by about two-thirds.

Tip the fish along with any juices it has released in the pan, cover and cook for 3 minutes.

Divide the celery mix among individual plates and drape a fillet over each portion. Strain the sauce into a small pitcher, spoon a little over the fish and celery and sprinkle cilantro or chives on top. Enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com