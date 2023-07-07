Who was Marshall Lafferty?

In 1859, Marshall Lafferty purchased 270 acres on Sonoma Mountain from Vallejo for $52,500 in today’s currency.|
JOHN PATRICK SHEEHY
July 7, 2023
Upcoming hiking opportunities at Lafferty Ranch

Midsummer Hike at Lafferty

Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Join LandPaths and The City of Petaluma for a free, late Spring adventure on Sonoma Mountain. Registered participants will explore Lafferty Ranch Open Space's 270-acre property overlooking the Petaluma Valley, with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Mt. Diablo, San Francisco and the Pacific Ocean. The 3-mile hike ranges from broad, gentle meadows to steep challenging hillsides. The guided hike will be led by Lafferty docent Larry Modell. For information and to register, visit Landpaths.org.

Late Summer Hike at Lafferty

Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Explore the changing seasons at Lafferty Ranch Open Space. Participants wil enjoy panoramic vistas, groves of oak and bay trees, and a babbling, perennial stream. The guided hike will be led by Lafferty docent Larry Modell. For information and to register, visit Landpaths.org.

Kevin Costner is dressed in a tux, carrying a rifle.

Playing the role of land baron John Dutton in the TV series “Yellowstone,” he confronts a group of Chinese tourists on his property. One of them scolds him, calling it obscene that one man should own so much of the earth.

He runs them off with a gunshot to the air.

“This is America!” he shouts. “We don’t share land!”

For the past 30 years, Petaluma has endured its own version of “Yellowstone” over Lafferty Ranch on Sonoma Mountain. It began when the city decided to shut down its century-old water works on the property and convert the 270 acres into a public park.

The late Peter Pfendler – the millionaire owner of 800 acres abutting Lafferty –responded by firing off a shotgun brief to City Hall. Local officials naively brushed it off.

“I think this could be a little war up there in the hills,” said one city council member. “Mr. Pfendler has threatened to call in his posse of lawyers, but you can't keep 45,000 people off their property."

This is America. With enough lawyers, guns and money, one can certainly try.

Faced with a costly lawsuit, the city quickly backed down. Years of plot twists followed— public protests, proposed land swaps, property access battles, backroom deals, ballot fraud, polarized elections, rifle shots, environmental damage suits, Pfendler’s eventual deathall making “Lafferty” the city’s longest running series drama.

As with “Yellowstone,” the series came with historical prequels featuring two of Petaluma’s early land barons – General Mariano Vallejo and banker William Hill. Land, for these men — as for Pfendler — was not only an object of lust but a source of legitimacy, power and identity.

The more they owned, the more they mattered.

It wasn’t always so.

Prior to being “discovered” by Europeans, Sonoma Mountain was inhabited for millennia by the Coast Miwok. In their origin myth, it was an island in a primordial ocean at the beginning of time, a place where the world began. They called it Oona-pa’is.

For tribal members, the mountain was a cultivated garden they carefully nurtured and co-existed with. During hunting and gathering seasons, they dispersed from villages on the valley floor to small encampments on the mountain near fresh water sources, presumably including the two springs comprising the Adobe Creek headwaters on today’s Lafferty Ranch.

Then came the colonizers.

To their eyes, the land appeared as an uncivilized wilderness upon which to project their own dreams, aspirations and greed. First, the Franciscan padres claimed it for their Sacred Expedition, driving the Coast Miwok into mission servitude and conversion.

When the Mexican government secularized the mission lands, they carved them up into private ranchos for local landowners.

Vallejo laid claim to the 66,000-acre Rancho Petaluma, stocking it with imported sheep and longhorn cattle. He shipped their hides, tallow and wool to Europe and New England, where they fetched good prices and were transformed into leather goods, blankets, candles and soap. After the livestock decimated the perennial native fescue, also known as bunch grass, it was replaced by Mediterranean annual grasses. Better suited for heavy grazing, they turned the hills golden in summer.

Vallejo lost his herd to American cattle rustlers during the Mexican-American War. To fill his coffers, he ventured into real estate, selling off subdivisions of Rancho Petaluma to land-hungry Americans, many of them disappointed lost boys from the Gold Rush.

In 1859, Marshall Lafferty purchased 270 acres on Sonoma Mountain from Vallejo for $52,500 in today’s currency.

Born in North Carolina in 1808 and raised in Kentucky, Lafferty descended from early colonial stock. At 17, he married Elizabeth Criss from Pennsylvania. The couple had 13 children, eventually settling in Illinois. There, Lafferty served in the U.S. Army during the Black Hawk War, a response to a revolt by Native Americans who’d been evicted from tribal land they had secured in a treaty.

In 1850, Lafferty headed west for the Gold Rush, returning home four years later. In 1857, he took his wife and children out to California via covered wagon, initially settling in the city of Vallejo before purchasing property on Sonoma Mountain. Like other “pioneers,” he looked upon the land with the boom-and-bust mentality of a gold miner.

The cycle began in the 1850s with a potato boom, which quickly faded because of overproduction and soil depletion. A cattle boom followed, fizzling out in the early 1860s due to overbreeding and competition. Then came the California wheat boom. Accelerating during the Civil War – which cut off Midwest wheat exports to Europe – it went bust in the 1880s due to soil erosion and competition.

The steep terrain of Lafferty’s ranch lent itself more to cattle grazing than farming. Its elevation above the fog line and year-round water supply from Adobe Creek also made it feasible for growing imported fruit trees. The orchard had plenty of sunlight as most of the mountain’s native oaks had been logged out. Cut and piled into large mounds, they were covered with dirt and slowly burned to charcoal, which was shipped to San Francisco as a coal substitute for heating homes, businesses and steam engines.

In 1867, Marshall Lafferty sold his ranch to his two youngest sons, Isaac Newton Lafferty and Jeremiah Henry Clay Lafferty. Isaac left to pursue a teaching career, eventually becoming a school superintendent in Washington Territory. Jerry maintained the ranch, adding a large vineyard to the fruit orchard and hosting deer hunting parties as well as social dances, where he played the violin. He eventually married and started a family, while continuing to care for his aging parents.

Meanwhile, the thriving river port of Petaluma found itself hindered by water restrictions. Early residents near the river drew their water from wells and natural springs, but those buying into the new hillside developments were dependent upon water cart deliveries. The scarcity created a need for careful planning that clashed with the pioneering spirit of the times.

Water became money.

In the early 1870s, two groups of venture capitalists launched competing initiatives to pipe water into town from the creeks on Sonoma Mountain. By 1877, the two consolidated into the privately-owned Sonoma County Water Company.

In 1888, the Lafferty brothers sold their ranch for $170,000 in today’s currency, purchasing a new ranch in Glen Ellen, where Marshall Lafferty spent his final years until his death in 1892 at the age of 87.

The Lafferty Ranch was purchased by William Hill, president of the Bank of Sonoma County, one of four locally financed banks in Petaluma. The other three controlled by John McNear, Isaac Wickersham and Hiram Fairbanks. Together with Hill, they were the wealthiest men in Petaluma and also its largest landowners. Hill’s holdings alone comprised 6,000 acres.

Hill was also president of the Sonoma County Water Company. He purchased Lafferty Ranch to secure the headwaters of Adobe Creek, quickly flipping the property to the water company for a nominal $10. For income, the company leased the ranch out for livestock grazing.

Changing hands a few times, the Sonoma County Water Company served as Petaluma’s main water source until 1959, when it was purchased, along with Lafferty Ranch, by the city. The voter-approved bond used to acquire the waterworks also funded an underground aqueduct for transporting water from a new dam on the Russian River to Petaluma, facilitating the city’s suburban housing boom.

Proposals to convert Lafferty Ranch into a community park began with Petaluma’s 1962 general plan. In the early 1970s, Petaluma schools were allowed to use the ranch for limited educational and environmental purposes. Meanwhile, the city continued leasing out grazing rights to the property.

In 1992, the Sonoma Mountain waterworks were shut down after Lawler Reservoir, which Adobe Creek fed into, was declared vulnerable to earthquakes. The City of Petaluma then decided to convert Lafferty Ranch into a public park, launching the longest running political drama in Petaluma history.

In 2019, the pending lawsuit by Pfendler’s widow and another Lafferty neighbor blocking public access to Lafferty was dropped. Last year, the city began piloting guided hikes on the property through a partnership with the non-profit LandPaths.

Many people on a recent hike said they were seeking an experience of the land before European contact.

Lafferty Ranch is sadly far from that.

It remains scarred from two centuries of being logged out, worked and grazed upon since the Coast Miwok were driven from the area. The upcoming new season of “Lafferty” will hopefully be a quiet drama, one of gradual restoration and renewed stewardship of the land.

