Why a tiny trough garden always attracts an audience

If you can make space for a miniature rock garden — one of tiny plants growing within the confines of a faux-stone trough — the promise of an outsize payoff awaits.

Inside the walls of a trough, you can simulate the conditions required to grow choice species that would sulk in most in-ground beds: certain colorful, sculptural succulents, as well as alpines from the harsh, exposed environment above the tree line.

And then there’s what Lori Chips, of Oliver Nurseries, in Fairfield, Connecticut, calls “the little theater” factor.

Trough gardens attract an audience, you see.

Chips tells the story of a designer and customer she had known for years who had never planted a trough, despite his extensive garden-making experience. He bought a cylindrical one made of hypertufa — a cement-and-peat mixture that simulates the look of stone — and a miniature creeping thyme to put in it. A modest start, to be sure.

On a return visit to the nursery, where Chips has worked for 27 years, he recounted his trough debut. He had set the vessel on his patio, where there were larger containers of showier plants, but it was the little trough that got the most attention from visitors.

“Every person who walked in would say, ‘What is that?’” he reported. “Because it was featured in a trough.”

At Oliver Nurseries, the alpines and plants that favor troughlike conditions are a small part of the vast offerings, as they have been since the nursery opened nearly 60 years ago. These diminutive stars can be seen spilling out of pockets in a 35-foot-long rock retaining wall, in the gravel bed above it and, of course, in troughs and more troughs.

Selling tiny plants may not be the mainstay of the business, “but it’s one cachet cow,” Chips joked. The nursery, in a bucolic setting that feels like an old garden, attracts a clientele that includes beginning gardeners and connoisseurs who come for the carefully curated selection and the depth of staff expertise.

It’s no surprise that rock-garden plants are an indelible element of the Oliver DNA: Early on, the nursery’s founder, John Oliver, hired Eleanor Spingarn, who is credited with starting the Connecticut chapter of the North American Rock Garden Society. Spingarn built and planted the rock wall in the 1970s.

The showy dry-laid wall, studded with flowering perennials and succulents of distinctive geometry, was restored and replanted this year, one of various projects tackled by the nursery’s new owners, Jed Duguid and Will Hibbs, who bought the retail and landscaping business last year. The two were longtime employees of the previous owner, Duguid said, and aim to continue the nursery’s traditions.

Trough-garden basics

Chips has helped keep the alpine-and-trough tradition going strong at the nursery, and in 2018, her passion yielded a book, “Hypertufa Containers: Creating and Planting an Alpine Trough Garden.” It details every aspect of the process, beginning with how to blend Portland cement, peat moss and fiber mesh (a poly-fiber reinforcing material) to mold the troughs.

Inspired by old stone sinks and farmyard water troughs of another era, these containers have walls that are thicker than those of a basic flower pot. They’re also weather-resistant.

But “not weatherproof,” Chips stressed.

That is particularly true if the troughs are left to winter in a very exposed spot, she added, “like up on a deck, where the cold wind blows beneath them all winter,” increasing freeze-thaw stressors.

Even for those who buy a premade container, some tips in the book — the same advice she gives customers seeking help with container design or care — stand out as essential for success.

A trough that has at least 6 inches of inside depth is recommended; one with 10 is better. Put a piece of window screening in the bottom to limit drainage-hole clogs.

The planting medium that Chips uses starts with a peat-based commercial potting soil, like Pro-Mix’s HP or BX formulas. If the brand of available potting soil doesn’t contain perlite, she lightens it with some so that perlite is as much as one-quarter of the blend. Next, she adds quarter-inch-diameter pea gravel (also about one-quarter of the total volume of the potting medium she’s mixing up). The gravel has multiple benefits, resulting in fewer plant losses, especially over the winter, because the plants stay put better.

“Freezing and thawing is mitigated, because there’s some stone in there,” Chips said. “I think the roots get tangled around little pebbles, like an anchor.”

A layer of gravel is applied on top after planting — and not just for aesthetics. “It also helps keep the roots cool,” she said, “and weights the plants down.”