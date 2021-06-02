Why basil goes well with summer vegetables

Basil, summer’s signature herb, is in season. Like so many other summer crops, it is a bit early, which often happens during drought years. In the early ’90s, we had an abundance of strawberries in February.

If you already have planted basil, it’s likely ready for harvest. If you haven’t, there is still time to do so. Most nurseries have several varieties. If you are growing it, be sure to pinch off the flowers as they form; this will keep the plants productive through the fall. Use the flowers in salads and pesto.

There are dozens of varieties of basil — some edible, some not, some delicious, some not. For traditional pesto, use Genovese basil, sometimes identified as Italian basil, or sweet, big-leafed basil. The leaves are bright, shiny green. If you love pesto, you want several plants in your garden.

Thai basil is probably the second-most recognizable variety, as we see it in Southeast Asian cuisines all the time. You recognize it by its purple stems and purple-tinged leaves.

The other variety I like to grow is miniature basil, usually called piccolo. The leaves are tiny and delicious; they make a wonderful addition to summer salads.

I find these three varieties the most useful in the kitchen. The others — cinnamon basil, holy basil, lemon basil, lettuce leaf basil, lime basil, licorice basil, purple basil, red basil and others — are beautiful and easy to grow, too. Find the ones you like and enjoy them.

One thing I don’t recommend — and I know this is a minority opinion — is buying basil in the winter. I don’t even freeze it to use in the winter anymore, as it doesn’t work in cold weather. It is a creature of heat, and it helps cool us in the summer. And basil’s best companions are other summer foods, especially tomatoes, chiles, green beans and zucchini. Many other herbs are better suited to the months when basil is not in season.

Also important to remember is that basil, when cooked, turns nearly black and takes on a less-than-pleasant flavor. If you love pesto pizza, try cooking the pizza skin brushed only with olive oil. As soon as it comes out of the oven, slather room-temperature pesto on top. Do the same thing with a margherita pizza, which traditionally includes olive oil, garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil leaves. I add the leaves as soon as the pizza comes out of the oven.

If you want to slice basil, use a porcelain knife to prevent oxidation. Otherwise, tear the leaves into pieces instead of cutting them with a metal knife.

To preserve a bunch of basil you’re not using as fast as you anticipated, put the basil into a wide glass or vase filled with water, as you would a bouquet, and slip a plastic bag over it, loosely, not tightly. This will keep the basil fresh for a few extra days, but be sure the vessel does not run out of water.

For the very best pesto, grind everything by hand, not in a food processor. Save the processor versions for when you are in a hurry or have such a bounty of basil that you need to process it quickly. The problem with processor-made pesto is that it can become insipid and cloying when the leaves’ cells are broken down this way. If I can’t talk you out of using a food processor, please transfer the garlic, basil and parsley to a bowl after grinding it and before adding the pine nuts, cheese, butter and olive oil. It will have a much better texture when these ingredients are mixed in by hand.

Traditional Summer Pesto

Makes 4-6 servings

1 large bunch very fresh sweet basil or about 4 cups fresh basil leaves, loosely packed

6 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

Kosher salt

¼ cup fresh Italian parsley leaves

½ cup pine nuts, lightly toasted (see Note below)

3 ounces (¾ cup) Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

2 tablespoons butter, preferably local and organic, at room temperature

½ cup best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

Do not wash the basil; brush off any dust or dirt. If you have not already done so, remove and discard the stems. Tear the leaves into small pieces.

Put the garlic into a large suribachi or mortar, sprinkle generously with salt, and use a wooden pestle to pound and grind it into a smooth paste.

Add a handful of basil leaves and a few parsley leaves and continue to grind and pound, adding more basil and more parsley until all has been incorporated into the paste.

Add the pine nuts and lightly crush them, leaving about half whole; fold into the pesto.

Fold in the cheese, using a rubber spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl. Fold in the butter.

Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, mixing continuously until it has all been added. Taste and correct for salt; cover the pesto with a plate until ready to use.