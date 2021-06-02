Subscribe

Why basil goes well with summer vegetables

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 1, 2021, 6:35PM
Basil, summer’s signature herb, is in season. Like so many other summer crops, it is a bit early, which often happens during drought years. In the early ’90s, we had an abundance of strawberries in February.

If you already have planted basil, it’s likely ready for harvest. If you haven’t, there is still time to do so. Most nurseries have several varieties. If you are growing it, be sure to pinch off the flowers as they form; this will keep the plants productive through the fall. Use the flowers in salads and pesto.

There are dozens of varieties of basil — some edible, some not, some delicious, some not. For traditional pesto, use Genovese basil, sometimes identified as Italian basil, or sweet, big-leafed basil. The leaves are bright, shiny green. If you love pesto, you want several plants in your garden.

Thai basil is probably the second-most recognizable variety, as we see it in Southeast Asian cuisines all the time. You recognize it by its purple stems and purple-tinged leaves.

The other variety I like to grow is miniature basil, usually called piccolo. The leaves are tiny and delicious; they make a wonderful addition to summer salads.

I find these three varieties the most useful in the kitchen. The others — cinnamon basil, holy basil, lemon basil, lettuce leaf basil, lime basil, licorice basil, purple basil, red basil and others — are beautiful and easy to grow, too. Find the ones you like and enjoy them.

One thing I don’t recommend — and I know this is a minority opinion — is buying basil in the winter. I don’t even freeze it to use in the winter anymore, as it doesn’t work in cold weather. It is a creature of heat, and it helps cool us in the summer. And basil’s best companions are other summer foods, especially tomatoes, chiles, green beans and zucchini. Many other herbs are better suited to the months when basil is not in season.

Also important to remember is that basil, when cooked, turns nearly black and takes on a less-than-pleasant flavor. If you love pesto pizza, try cooking the pizza skin brushed only with olive oil. As soon as it comes out of the oven, slather room-temperature pesto on top. Do the same thing with a margherita pizza, which traditionally includes olive oil, garlic, sliced Roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil leaves. I add the leaves as soon as the pizza comes out of the oven.

If you want to slice basil, use a porcelain knife to prevent oxidation. Otherwise, tear the leaves into pieces instead of cutting them with a metal knife.

To preserve a bunch of basil you’re not using as fast as you anticipated, put the basil into a wide glass or vase filled with water, as you would a bouquet, and slip a plastic bag over it, loosely, not tightly. This will keep the basil fresh for a few extra days, but be sure the vessel does not run out of water.

For the very best pesto, grind everything by hand, not in a food processor. Save the processor versions for when you are in a hurry or have such a bounty of basil that you need to process it quickly. The problem with processor-made pesto is that it can become insipid and cloying when the leaves’ cells are broken down this way. If I can’t talk you out of using a food processor, please transfer the garlic, basil and parsley to a bowl after grinding it and before adding the pine nuts, cheese, butter and olive oil. It will have a much better texture when these ingredients are mixed in by hand.

Traditional Summer Pesto

Makes 4-6 servings

1 large bunch very fresh sweet basil or about 4 cups fresh basil leaves, loosely packed

6 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

Kosher salt

¼ cup fresh Italian parsley leaves

½ cup pine nuts, lightly toasted (see Note below)

3 ounces (¾ cup) Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

2 tablespoons butter, preferably local and organic, at room temperature

½ cup best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

Do not wash the basil; brush off any dust or dirt. If you have not already done so, remove and discard the stems. Tear the leaves into small pieces.

Put the garlic into a large suribachi or mortar, sprinkle generously with salt, and use a wooden pestle to pound and grind it into a smooth paste.

Add a handful of basil leaves and a few parsley leaves and continue to grind and pound, adding more basil and more parsley until all has been incorporated into the paste.

Add the pine nuts and lightly crush them, leaving about half whole; fold into the pesto.

Fold in the cheese, using a rubber spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl. Fold in the butter.

Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, mixing continuously until it has all been added. Taste and correct for salt; cover the pesto with a plate until ready to use.

Pesto will keep in the refrigerator, properly covered, for 2-3 days. After that, the garlic takes on an unpleasant flavor.

To serve, see serving suggestions below.

Note: Most pine nuts sold in markets today come from China. Some of us are sensitive to one of the two varieties of pine nuts that China alone grows. They can cause a syndrome known as “pine mouth,” a persistent bitter taste that appears hours after eating the pine nuts and can persist for weeks and even months. If you can find domestic, Italian or Korean pine nuts, there is no risk. Corti Brothers in Sacramento sells Italian pine nuts.

Serving suggestions:

Cook 1 pound linguine or spaghettini (thin spaghetti) in rapidly boiling salted water until just done. Stir 2 tablespoons of the cooking water into the pesto. Drain the pasta but don’t shake off excess water; tip it into a wide, shallow bowl and top with half the pesto. Use two forks to toss the pasta and pesto together. Enjoy right away, with the remaining pesto on the side.

Slice and cook several waxy-fleshed potatoes and a pound or so of fresh green beans until tender. While the vegetables are still hot, toss with 4-5 tablespoons of freshly made pesto.

To serve with bruschetta, grill the bread, rub it with a cut clove of garlic, spread pesto on top and enjoy.

Slice several summer tomatoes and arrange them on a platter that will hold them in a single layer. Thin about ⅓ cup of pesto with a little warm water and drizzle over the tomatoes. Scatter quartered cherry tomatoes and/or mozzarella pearls on top.

Stir a generous spoonful of pesto into each serving of summer vegetable soups, tomato soups and potato soups.

Top each portion of chilled zucchini soup with a spoonful of pesto just before serving.

Pour just-cooked polenta into a mold or a wide, shallow serving bowl until the container is not quite half full. Wait a few minutes for it to set up slightly, then spread a layer of pesto over the surface. Top with more polenta, filling the container. Cover, let set up for about 30 minutes and enjoy.

Top a simple risotto with a spoonful of pesto just before serving it.

So many people are limiting or eliminating carbohydrates from their diet. Serving fish, poultry and meat on a bed of greens is one way to do this. For the most part, that’s my preference, as I love the combination of crisp greens, tender meat and tangy dressing. This is one of my favorites, and it has the added benefit of being extremely quick and easy to prepare.

Thai Lime Beef Salad

Makes 2-4 servings

Thai Lime Chile Dressing (recipe follows)

12-ounce rib-eye, New York or similar steak, preferably local and grass-fed, off the bone

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 cups, approximately, fresh young salad greens

¼ cup Thai basil leaves

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup fresh spearmint leaves

4 mint sprigs

1 lime, quartered

4 small sprigs of Thai basil

Prepare the dressing and set it aside.

Set a ridged skillet over high heat.

Season the steak all over with salt and pepper. When the pan is very hot, add the steak. For grass-fed beef, cook for 90 seconds, rotate 45 degrees and cook for 1 minute; turn the steak over and repeat. For corn-fed beef, cook for 90 seconds, rotate 45 degrees and cook for three minutes; turn the steak over and repeat.

Transfer the steak to a plate, cover with a lid or sheet of aluminum foil, and let rest about 3 minutes for grass-fed and 5 minutes for corn-fed.

Put the salad greens and herbs in a large bowl, toss gently and divide among 4 plates.

Cut the meat across the grain into ⅟₈-inch-thick slices. Arrange the meat over the greens and drizzle with sauce, using all of it.

Garnish with a basil sprig and a lime wedge and enjoy right away.

Thai Lime Chile Sauce

Makes about ¼ cup

5 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

2-3 serranos, minced

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1-2 limes)

2 teaspoons sugar

Combine the ingredients in a small bowl and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside until ready to use.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 book to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

